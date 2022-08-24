ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
An American Airlines passenger says a stranger discovered her lost luggage in Hamburg — where she hadn't visited and American doesn't fly to

An American Airlines passenger said a stranger discovered her lost luggage in Hamburg even though the airline doesn't fly there and she hadn't visited Germany. Michelle and Christopher May were scheduled to fly from Edinburgh, Scotland, to London, England, on July 2, with connecting flights to New York and then Charlotte, North Carolina. British Airways operated the first two flights, and American operated the third.
How to make an NFT: A step-by-step guide to creating non-fungible tokens

Non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, have become a multi-billion dollar asset class. Making, or minting, NFTs is the process of creating a unique digital asset that can be later sold or gifted. Prospective NFT creators should take fees, marketplaces, and blockchain networks into consideration before minting. Non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, have...
