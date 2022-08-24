ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AFP

Japan vows billions at Africa investment conference

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida Saturday pledged $30 billion over three years for Africa in a virtual address to a development conference in Tunis aiming to counter China's growing continental influence. Kishida, speaking over live video from Tokyo after testing positive for Covid-19 days earlier, pledged that "Japan will invest both public and private funds worth $30 billion over the next three years" across Africa.
WORLD
Fortune

‘Each passing day life is becoming unbearable’: How Putin’s war in Ukraine is wreaking economic havoc from Pakistan to Sri Lanka and destabilizing governments worldwide

Chinthamba Gama, who runs a small business in the African country of Malawi that is involved in fish farming, raising livestock, and growing crops like maize, chilies, and beans, is more than ready for Russia’s war on Ukraine to end. “I hope that by the grace of God, something will happen,” he told Fortune.
POLITICS
BBC

Ethiopia civil war: Why has fighting returned to northern Ethiopia?

After months of peace and calm in Ethiopia, fighting has returned to the northern Tigray region. Both the Ethiopian government and the Tigrayan forces have accused each other of breaching the truce. And the fighting appears to have already started affecting humanitarian efforts with the World Food Programme accusing Tigrayan...
AFRICA
Daily Mail

'Panicking' Putin 'pulls all fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukraine special forces staged a string of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in occupied peninsula', NATO report claims

An increasingly panicked Vladimir Putin is pulling all his fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukrainian special forces staged a series of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in the occupied peninsula, NATO officials reportedly believe. The secret document dated August 22 reported that Russia has already moved 10...
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

US releases airstrike video after US troops attacked

Early Thursday morning, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) released footage of the U.S. airstrikes against Iran-linked militants in Dier Ez Zor, Syria on late Tuesday night. The video was released after U.S. troops were hurt in a rocket attack on Wednesday. The video CENTCOM released shows infrared footage as multiple...
MILITARY
Defense One

Ukraine’s Strikes Are Setting the Stage for a Rough Russian Winter

Many have speculated that recent strikes on Russian bases in Crimea are the start of a much-anticipated Ukrainian counter-offensive aimed at regaining territory lost since the February invasion. But experts say the attacks are more likely a bid to prevent Russian forces from resupplying or further advancing. A series of...
MILITARY
CBS News

Defected Russian soldier describes life inside Putin's war in Ukraine

Pavel Filatyev was on the front lines on the first day of Russian President Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine, invading the currently occupied southern city of Kherson. Now, he has defected from the Russian military and is speaking out about the lies Russian soldiers were told and the way they were treated by their leaders.
MILITARY
The Associated Press

India criticizes China for blocking UN sanctions on militant

NEW DELHI (AP) — India on Friday criticized China’s decision to block the imposition of U.N. sanctions sought by it and the United States against the deputy chief of Jaish-e-Mohammad, a Pakistan-based extremist group designated by the United Nations as a terrorist organization. “It is unfortunate that when...
INDIA
The Independent

Majority of migrants crossing Channel are Albanian – reports

The majority of a record-breaking number of migrants who arrived in the UK were from Albania, according to reports from Border Force officers.The ISU union, which represents staff working for the Home Office’s law enforcement body, said its members had seen an increase in people from the south-eastern European country making the Channel crossing in the last few months.Government officials believe around 60% of migrants making the crossing each day now are Albanian, although figures fluctuate, the PA news agency understands.Reports from the staff involved on Monday suggest the majority of those arriving were Albanian. There were other nationalities; but not...
IMMIGRATION
AFP

Ethiopia's return to conflict: what we know

Fresh fighting between Ethiopian forces and Tigrayan rebels has broken a five-month truce that had paved the way for the resumption of humanitarian aid and tentative peace efforts. - Prior to the truce, no aid had reached Tigray by road for three months, leaving the region of six million in desperate need of food.
POLITICS
Reuters

Key events in the war in northern Ethiopia

NAIROBI, Aug 24 (Reuters) - A nearly two-year-long war in northern Ethiopia has killed thousands of civilians, left millions of people needing food aid and displaced millions more. Here are some of the main events in the conflict.
POLITICS
BBC

Turkey's Bayraktar TB2 drone: Why African states are buying them

African states are increasingly acquiring Turkish drones to fight armed groups after they proved to be effective in various conflicts around the world, writes analyst Paul Melly. As Ukraine stepped up its initial fightback against Russia's invasion, and long before Western heavy artillery and rocket launchers started to arrive, there...
AFRICA
