Read full article on original website
Related
Japan vows billions at Africa investment conference
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida Saturday pledged $30 billion over three years for Africa in a virtual address to a development conference in Tunis aiming to counter China's growing continental influence. Kishida, speaking over live video from Tokyo after testing positive for Covid-19 days earlier, pledged that "Japan will invest both public and private funds worth $30 billion over the next three years" across Africa.
BBC
Ethiopia's Tigray war: Tedros Ghebreyesus unable to send money to 'starving' family
The World Health Organization (WHO) boss, Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus, has revealed he is unable to send money to his "starving" relatives in Ethiopia's war-torn Tigray region. "I have many relatives there. I want to send them money. I cannot send them money," he said in a press conference. "I don't...
‘Each passing day life is becoming unbearable’: How Putin’s war in Ukraine is wreaking economic havoc from Pakistan to Sri Lanka and destabilizing governments worldwide
Chinthamba Gama, who runs a small business in the African country of Malawi that is involved in fish farming, raising livestock, and growing crops like maize, chilies, and beans, is more than ready for Russia’s war on Ukraine to end. “I hope that by the grace of God, something will happen,” he told Fortune.
BBC
Ethiopia civil war: Why has fighting returned to northern Ethiopia?
After months of peace and calm in Ethiopia, fighting has returned to the northern Tigray region. Both the Ethiopian government and the Tigrayan forces have accused each other of breaching the truce. And the fighting appears to have already started affecting humanitarian efforts with the World Food Programme accusing Tigrayan...
RELATED PEOPLE
'Panicking' Putin 'pulls all fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukraine special forces staged a string of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in occupied peninsula', NATO report claims
An increasingly panicked Vladimir Putin is pulling all his fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukrainian special forces staged a series of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in the occupied peninsula, NATO officials reportedly believe. The secret document dated August 22 reported that Russia has already moved 10...
Female Russian spy posed as jewellery designer for ten years & infiltrated NATO by ‘luring commanders into honeytraps’
A RUSSIAN spy reportedly posed as a jewellery designer for ten years and infiltrated NATO by luring commanders into honeytraps. Maria Adela Kuhfeldt Rivera - real name Olga Kolobova - has been unmasked by Bellingcat as a spy working for Russia’s GRU foreign intelligence service. She was deployed for...
americanmilitarynews.com
US releases airstrike video after US troops attacked
Early Thursday morning, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) released footage of the U.S. airstrikes against Iran-linked militants in Dier Ez Zor, Syria on late Tuesday night. The video was released after U.S. troops were hurt in a rocket attack on Wednesday. The video CENTCOM released shows infrared footage as multiple...
Solomon Islands to ban foreign journalists who are not ‘respectful’ – report
PM office says journalists cannot operate in the Pacific as they do in other countries, accusing Australia’s ABC of ‘racial profiling’ in China coverage
IN THIS ARTICLE
Defense One
Ukraine’s Strikes Are Setting the Stage for a Rough Russian Winter
Many have speculated that recent strikes on Russian bases in Crimea are the start of a much-anticipated Ukrainian counter-offensive aimed at regaining territory lost since the February invasion. But experts say the attacks are more likely a bid to prevent Russian forces from resupplying or further advancing. A series of...
As Ukraine and Taiwan Tensions Rage, Pakistan Envoy Warns of Another Crisis
"There's this continuing spell of inattention, which makes Kashmir a blind spot for the international community," Pakistani Ambassador Masood Khan said.
Defected Russian soldier describes life inside Putin's war in Ukraine
Pavel Filatyev was on the front lines on the first day of Russian President Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine, invading the currently occupied southern city of Kherson. Now, he has defected from the Russian military and is speaking out about the lies Russian soldiers were told and the way they were treated by their leaders.
India criticizes China for blocking UN sanctions on militant
NEW DELHI (AP) — India on Friday criticized China’s decision to block the imposition of U.N. sanctions sought by it and the United States against the deputy chief of Jaish-e-Mohammad, a Pakistan-based extremist group designated by the United Nations as a terrorist organization. “It is unfortunate that when...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Majority of migrants crossing Channel are Albanian – reports
The majority of a record-breaking number of migrants who arrived in the UK were from Albania, according to reports from Border Force officers.The ISU union, which represents staff working for the Home Office’s law enforcement body, said its members had seen an increase in people from the south-eastern European country making the Channel crossing in the last few months.Government officials believe around 60% of migrants making the crossing each day now are Albanian, although figures fluctuate, the PA news agency understands.Reports from the staff involved on Monday suggest the majority of those arriving were Albanian. There were other nationalities; but not...
Ethiopia's return to conflict: what we know
Fresh fighting between Ethiopian forces and Tigrayan rebels has broken a five-month truce that had paved the way for the resumption of humanitarian aid and tentative peace efforts. - Prior to the truce, no aid had reached Tigray by road for three months, leaving the region of six million in desperate need of food.
Key events in the war in northern Ethiopia
NAIROBI, Aug 24 (Reuters) - A nearly two-year-long war in northern Ethiopia has killed thousands of civilians, left millions of people needing food aid and displaced millions more. Here are some of the main events in the conflict.
At least seven dead after air strike on children's play area in Ethiopia
An air strike on a children’s play area killed at least seven people in the capital of Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region on Friday, medical officials there said, the first such attack after a four-month old ceasefire collapsed this week. The officials said three children were among the dead...
UN chief urges Ethiopia and Tigray leaders to halt fighting
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday urged Ethiopia’s prime minister and the leader of its restive Tigray region to immediately halt the latest eruption of hostilities, which has set back efforts to restore peace and tackle a humanitarian crisis in Tigray. Guterres also called...
Take a look at 10 of the world's largest aircraft carriers, from the USS Gerald R. Ford to China's Fujian
Fujian is China's largest and most advanced aircraft carrier, but it's not the biggest in the world — that honor belongs to the USS Gerald R. Ford.
Airstrike hits kindergarten in capital of Ethiopia’s Tigray
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — An airstrike by Ethiopia’s air force hit a kindergarten in the country’s embattled Tigray region, causing deaths and injuries on Friday, according to local broadcasters. It was the latest escalation of a conflict that has created a humanitarian crisis for millions of people.
BBC
Turkey's Bayraktar TB2 drone: Why African states are buying them
African states are increasingly acquiring Turkish drones to fight armed groups after they proved to be effective in various conflicts around the world, writes analyst Paul Melly. As Ukraine stepped up its initial fightback against Russia's invasion, and long before Western heavy artillery and rocket launchers started to arrive, there...
PBS NewsHour
Arlington, VA
26K+
Followers
15K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
For more than 40 years, millions of Americans and citizens of the world have turned to the PBS NewsHour for the solid, reliable reporting that has made it one of the most trusted news programs on television.https://www.pbs.org/newshour/
Comments / 0