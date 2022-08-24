The majority of a record-breaking number of migrants who arrived in the UK were from Albania, according to reports from Border Force officers.The ISU union, which represents staff working for the Home Office’s law enforcement body, said its members had seen an increase in people from the south-eastern European country making the Channel crossing in the last few months.Government officials believe around 60% of migrants making the crossing each day now are Albanian, although figures fluctuate, the PA news agency understands.Reports from the staff involved on Monday suggest the majority of those arriving were Albanian. There were other nationalities; but not...

