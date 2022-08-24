ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

US boosts Ukraine's air defense, artillery, and more with $3 billion arms package. Here's everything in the latest weapons bundle, the largest yet.

By Jake Epstein
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YYLdM_0hTmOQ1V00
Ukrainian gunmen fire a US made M777 howitzer from their position on the front line in Kharkiv region on August 1, 2022. Photo by SERGEY BOBOK/AFP via Getty Images
  • Biden announced a massive $3 billion security assistance package for Ukraine on Wednesday.
  • The announcement coincides with Ukraine's Independence Day and the six-month anniversary of Russia's invasion.
  • The aid package includes support for Ukraine's air defence, artillery, and more.

In a move to significantly bolster Ukraine's combat capabilities, President Joe Biden announced on Wednesday a $2.98 billion military aid package for Ukraine. It is the largest single collection of security assistance since the Russian forces invaded the eastern European country exactly six months ago.

"I am proud to announce our biggest tranche of security assistance to date," Biden said in his announcement of the new aid, which coincided with Ukraine's Independence Day.

Biden said that the new security assistance will provide Ukraine with air defense systems, drones, radars, artillery systems, and other munitions and will "ensure" that Ukraine can "continue to defend itself over the long term." The war with Russia has spiraled into a slow, grinding, and bloody fight that has already claimed tens of thousands of lives.

The Department of Defense explained in its own announcement the specifics of the new security assistance package, which is being provided under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative instead of Presidential Drawdown Authority.

Here's what's included in the new security assistance package, according to the Pentagon:

Air defense systems

  • Six additional National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS) with extra ammunition. NASAMS are short- to medium-range air defense systems that fire surface-to-air missiles and can defend against drones, missiles, helicopters, and other aircraft.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v7N7Q_0hTmOQ1V00
Ukrainian servicemen fire an M777 howitzer, Kharkiv Region, northeastern Ukraine. Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy/ Ukrinform/Future Publishing via Getty Images

Artillery shells, mortars rounds, rocket systems, and counter-artillery capabilities

  • Up to 245,000 rounds of 155mm artillery ammunition that can be fired from the US-made M777 Howitzers, which are towed artillery systems able to strike targets miles away.
  • Up to 65,000 rounds of 120mm mortar ammunition, rounds that can be fired from a mortar at closer targets several thousand meters away.
  • Up to 24 counter-artillery radars that will help the Ukrainians detect when Russia fires artillery rounds and other projectiles.
  • An unspecified number of laser-guided rocket systems that are able to provide additional fire support at range.

Unmanned aerial systems and counter-drone systems

  • Puma unmanned aerial systems and support equipment for Scan Eagle UAS systems, both of which are small drones that can be used for reconnaissance and intelligence missions.
  • VAMPIRE Counter-Unmanned Aerial Systems, apparently newer weapon systems on which details are limited.

Training and other support

  • Funding for unspecified training, maintenance, and sustainment.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QfYjN_0hTmOQ1V00
Ukrainian gunmen prepares powder charges for US made M777 howitzers prior to loading their gun on the front line in the Kharkiv region. SERGEY BOBOK/AFP via Getty Images

With the new aid package, the US has now committed over $13.5 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since the start of the Biden administration in January 2021, according to the Pentagon.

The defense department said the aim is to "provide additional priority capabilities to Ukraine in the mid- and long-term to ensure Ukraine can continue to defend itself as an independent, sovereign and prosperous state."

In his announcement, Biden stated on Wednesday that "today is not only a celebration of the past, but a resounding affirmation that Ukraine proudly remains – and will remain – a sovereign and independent nation."

Comments / 3

Donald Taylor
3d ago

3 billion dollars for a foreign country but we have our own issues right here in America. I don't really care what's going on in Russia are its own territories.

Reply(2)
3
