Cleveland, OH

Guardians' full 2023 schedule officially released

By Staff Report
92.3 The Fan
92.3 The Fan
 3 days ago

On Wednesday, Major League Baseball unveiled its full 2023 regular season schedule:

There are a couple new features being implemented next season. For the first time ever, all 30 clubs playing each other for at least one series. According to MLB Chief Operations & Strategy Officer Chris Marinak, the new format will help create "more consistent opponent matchups as Clubs compete for Postseason berths, particularly in the recently expanded Wild Card round. Additionally, this fan-friendly format provides fans with the opportunity to see more opponent matchups, with a particular focus on dramatically expanding our most exciting Interleague matchups, and offers more national exposure to the star players throughout our game.”

The Guardians' season begins out west in Seattle on March 30th, when they'll take on the Mariners for a three-game series before finishing the week-long road trip with a series in Oakland. Their home opener is on April 7th, when they play, coincidentally, the Mariners again. Their interleague series include trips to Washington D.C., San Diego, New York City, Pittsburgh, Arizona, Chicago, Cincinnati, and San Francisco – they'll finish the year in Detroit against the Tigers.

CLEVELAND, OH
