Texas man uses Snapchat to publish images of women without consent, police say
A Fort Worth man was arrested last week after investigators said he threatened multiple victims in Midland and Odessa.
fox4news.com
Defense argues Arlington officer’s deadly force was justified
ARLINGTON, Texas - A jury determining whether a former Arlington police officer should be convicted of manslaughter for accidentally killing a woman will continue deliberations on Monday. Former Officer Ravinder Singh killed Margarita Brooks in 2019 during a welfare check. But she was not his intended target. He was firing...
dpdbeat.com
Felony Theft Suspect’s Identity Sought
Dallas Police responded to a report of a theft in the 5400 block of Parkdale Drive, Dallas, Texas. On July 15, 2022 at approximately 6:30 p.m., the suspect vehicle was captured on surveillance entering the rear lot of a business and stealing mowing equipment. The suspects were driving the pictured Chevy Suburban with a red color hood. This offense is documented on Dallas Police case number 130174-2022.
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Southlake
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. THOMPSON, ISAIAH JAY; W/M; POB: FORT WORTH TX; AGE: 29; ADDRESS: WAXAHACHIE TX; OCCUPATION:...
fox4news.com
5 plead guilty to 'factoring' scheme to defraud several Texas banks
SAN ANTONIO, Texas - Five people have pled guilty to participating in a "factoring" scheme to defraud several banks in Texas. 49-year-old Ronald Wayne Schroeder of Canyon Lake, 60-year-old Jill Martin Alvarado of Irving, 57-year-old Rigo Alvarado of Barstow, 58-year-old Ryan Martinez of San Antonio and 80-year-old Phyllis Joe Martinez of San Antonio all each pled guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud.
klif.com
Federal Judge in Fort Worth Nixes Texas Law Banning 18-20 From Buying Guns
Texas (WBAP/IKLIF) – A federal judge in Fort Worth says that the Lone Star State cannot prohibit 18- to 20-year-olds from carrying handguns. U.S. District Judge Mark Pittman cited the Second Amendment in his decision Thursday. Pittman said the Second Amendment does not specify an age limit and protects adults under 21 years old.
'We Don't Want You Here!' Texas Realtor Arrested & Charged With Assault, Terroristic Threats After Hurling Racist Insults At Indian Women
A Texas realtor has been arrested after she hurled racist insults at a group of Indian women in a shocking tirade captured on camera, Radar can confirm. Esmeralda Upton, 58, was seen verbally unleashing on the group as they argued in a parking lot on Wednesday evening. It's unclear how the altercation began.RadarOnline.com can confirm the dispute happened outside the Sixty Vines wine bar in Plano, Texas. "I hate these f------ Indians," Upton said amid the back-and-forth scuffle, labeling them "f------ curry-ass b------." As the encounter grew more heated, Upton would lunge at one of the women attempting to...
dpdbeat.com
Informaton Wanted on Homicide on Cockrell Hill Road
On Friday, August 26, 2022, at approximately 5:04 a.m., officers responded to a shooting call at the Whispering Hollow Apartments located at 6910 S. Cockrell Hill Road. Upon arrival, officers found a male victim inside an apartment with multiple gunshot wounds. Dallas Fire-Rescue pronounced him dead at the scene. The...
dallasexpress.com
Local Cyclist Killed in Hit-and-Run
A North Texas cyclist died after a hit-and-run incident Wednesday night in Arlington. The unidentified woman was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency medical services. On Thursday afternoon, investigators from the Arlington Police Department were reviewing surveillance footage to identify the suspected driving the vehicle, police said. The incident...
KLTV
Man who trafficked 13-year-old out of Irving hotel sentenced to 11+ years in federal prison
IRVING, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - A 36-year-old man who trafficked a 13-year-old girl out of a hotel room in Irving was sentenced Wednesday to more than 11 years in federal prison, announced U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Chad E. Meacham. Curtis Vance Mathis was indicted in December...
Arrest made in killing of furniture delivery driver in Fort Worth
DALLAS — A man has been arrested in the killing of a furniture delivery truck driver during a carjacking in Fort Worth earlier this month, police said. Carlos Valdez faces a murder charge in the case, according to police. He was arrested Tuesday by Fort Worth police and was...
keranews.org
Plano mayor calls viral racist video 'appalling'
Plano mayor John Muns said the video of a woman hurling racist slurs at a group of South Asian women outside a Plano restaurant was "appalling." Muns was with leaders of the city’s South Asian community for a presentation when the video of the confrontation went viral on social media.
msn.com
Man arrested after Deep Ellum shooting left 1 dead, 1 hospitalized
Dallas police made an arrest Thursday in a shooting that left one person dead and another injured in Deep Ellum last weekend. Roman Martin Pargas Jr., 23, faces a murder charge in the slaying of Ricky Burns, 26. It’s unclear whether he has an attorney. Just before 3 a.m....
dpdbeat.com
Information Wanted In Fatal Hit & Run on Lake June Road
The name of the arrested person in this fatal hit and run is 66-year-old Julio Calleros Corral. The suspect and vehicle in this offense have been located. The suspect has been arrested and being questioned by detectives. His identity will not be released until he has been booked into jail.
Fight inside Temptations Cabaret spills into parking lot, 4 people shot
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Police said a fight that started inside Temptations Cabaret on Camp Bowie West Blvd spilled into the parking lot, where four people were shot. It happened at 4:35 a.m. on Aug. 25. Investigators with the Fort Worth Police Department said none of the victims suffered life-threatening injuries. They are all recovering at the hospital. "This business has become a dangerous nuisance," said Tarrant County Sheriff Bill Waybourn. We've had several shooting incidents there over the last few years. This creates a dangerous situation for that community."Three arrests have been made. The suspects are charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon on a Security Officer.More information will be released as it becomes available.
dallasexpress.com
Problems Brew in Dallas County Jail
The Dallas County jail has been the source of increased scrutiny over recent years due to several high-profile issues that rocked the system, fueling speculation that the federal government may step in and seize control. For example, last year, the FBI investigated over $600,000 of missing money from inmates’ commissary...
20 kilos of methamphetamine seized in Collin County
COLLIN COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) - Law enforcement officials seized 20 kilograms of methamphetamine with a street value of more than half a million dollars during a traffic stop on Aug. 23. Deputies with the Collin County Sheriff's Office and the North Texas Sheriff's Criminal Interdiction Unit pulled over a Ford F-150 on US-75 and Exchange Parkway. Inside they found the drugs hidden in a compartment. "Today's seizure is yet another example of the consequences of an open and out-of-control border with Mexico. As we know all too well, these dangerous drugs peddled by the Cartels are aimed at our citizens and are prolific killers. Investing in partnerships, manpower, and specialized training to fight these criminals is essential. I am proud of the work by my dedicated deputies and our law-enforcement partners to keep our communities safe," said Collin County Sheriff Skinner.Two people were arrested and transported to the Collin County Detention Facility. This investigation is ongoing.
Hurst police investigate after accused drunk driver hit pedestrian
An accused drunk driver hit a pedestrian in Hurst around 2:30 this morning, one day before police blanket the streets for Saturation Saturday. Police say the victim hit a disabled vehicle on eastbound Airport Freeway
dallasexpress.com
Bombshell Claims of GCISD Teacher Misconduct
In a letter to Principal Alex Fingers of Grapevine High School that has been obtained by The Dallas Express, a mother claimed that her child was encouraged and influenced to transition genders by a teacher and a counselor in the Grapevine-Colleyville school district. Sharla Tinsen wrote that her child’s “identity...
KWTX
Victims are speaking out after woman who assaulted, yelled racial slurs at them is arrested
PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A Plano woman has been arrested and charged with assault and making terroristic threats. In a now viral video recorded by the victims, Esmeralda Upton is seen assaulting and threatening several Indian American women outside Sixty Vines in Plano last night. The victims are sharing their...
