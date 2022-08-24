Read full article on original website
Related
KHON2
Koa, 4, handling the drop at Hanalei Bay
HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s time to catch that energy swell. Now check out this ride of the day. Koa Mentz is handling the drop at Hanalei Bay this past weekend. Koa has been surfing for just over a month now and he loves it. He just turned four...
honolulumagazine.com
Honolulu Hotpot Hale is a Souper Sleeper Hit on Ke‘eaumoku
Hot pot broths come in myriad flavors, from medicinal and earthy to numbing and enriching. Their preparations are about as diverse as what you can dunk into them, but one aspect ties them all together: We are absolutely obsessed. Perhaps it’s seeing a spread as abundant as a Thanksgiving feast or the act of cooking as you go—whatever the reason, hot pot is always a yes for me.
hypebeast.com
Take a Look Inside JUICE Honolulu
Opening its 12th global location, CLOT and JUICE recently welcomed fans to its JUICE Honolulu location. Setting up shop in the neighborhood of Kaka‘ako in Honolulu, Hawaii, the location saw a soft opening with the exclusive pre-launch of the CLOT x Medicom Toy BE@RBRICK “Summer Fruits” Pink Pineapple.
KHON2
Hawaii’s Finest Friday: Aukake Line
Honolulu (KHON2) – Local clothing brand Hawaii’s Finest partners with Living808 to bring exclusive deals to viewers. For over 12 years Hawaii’s Finest has been known as the “people’s brand” bringing entertainment, food and apparel to residents statewide. Living808 viewers can take advantage of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
tmpresale.com
Journey at Neal S Blaisdell Arena in Honolulu Oct 05, 2022 – presale password
A Journey pre-sale password is finally here: While this special pre-sale opportunity exists, you’ll have the chance to order tickets for Journey before they go on sale. You don’t want to miss Journey’s concert in Honolulu, HI do you? Tickets should sell fast once they go on sale: during the pre-sale you can get your tickets before they are all gone!!
Hawaii Magazine
These are 5 of the Coolest Cafés in Kaimukī
Coffee shops are true community gathering places. It’s in neighborhood cafés that doctors, lawyers, teachers, artists and travelers all coalesce, uniting over a similar need—caffeine. This very reason often makes cafés representative of the neighborhood’s residents and even the types of visitors it draws. There’s much to discover in a neighborhood through the coffee culture.
BEAT OF HAWAII
Paid + Surge Parking | Ala Moana Shopping Center | End Of An Era
We all know that parking in Waikiki is at a premium and it’s harder and harder to find free parking in Waikiki. Well, the situation is about to get worse, probably a lot worse. I guess we should have seen this coming, but we were caught off-guard. We find it a sad ending to an era for us at least, of free parking during the day at Ala Moana Shopping Center.
Part of Kaimuki without power
Around 740 customers are without power right now in the Diamond Head and Kaimuki area, according to Hawaiian Electric.
RELATED PEOPLE
Over 300 people help clean up Chinatown
The Chinese Chamber of Commerce organized a Chinatown cleanup on Saturday, Aug. 27.
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Hawaii’s Kitchen: BASALT Restaurant (2 of 2)
Hawaii’s Kitchen: BASALT Restaurant (2 of 2) – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Mikey Monis of Living808 went to BASALT Restaurant in Waikiki for this...
sjvsun.com
A Cessna flew 18 hours from Merced to Honolulu. Here’s a look at the astounding flight.
Late last week, Valley residents, aviation geeks, and purveyors of the internet’s most peculiar content found themselves astounded by a simple screenshot from the tracking firm FlightAware. What did it show? A tiny Cessna 172 Skyhawk undertook an incredible 18 hour, five minute nonstop journey from Merced Regional Airport...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Popular Waikiki promenade remains closed amid structural concerns
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Officials say a popular promenade that borders the ocean behind the Waikiki Aquarium may be in danger of collapsing. Even at low tide, the damage can be hard to see from shore. But look closely and you’ll see a big hole in the ewa end of the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
20 hours of no power this weekend at Schofield Barracks
Power is scheduled to start no later than 4 p.m. on both days, but full restoration may not be complete until 6 p.m.
Affordable housing applications accepted for The Park at Keeaumoku
The applications are available at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27 online at The Park on Ke`eaumoku website.
KITV.com
Ambulance safety questioned on Oahu following deadly explosion in Kailua
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- City officials don't want patients or emergency personnel to be afraid of going into an ambulance, following Wednesday's fatal explosion that killed an elderly man and critically injured Oahu paramedic Jeff Wilkinson. The Honolulu City Council is planning a special hearing with the head of Honolulu Emergency...
Over $10K of fish donated to Hawaii Foodbank
The United Fishing Agency recently donated approximately 4,000 pounds or $10,161.90 of locally caught fish to Hawaii Foodbank, a statewide non-profit that provides food to those in need.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hawaiipublicradio.org
Artist perspectives from two sides of life's timeline at Downtown Art Center
The exhibition “Illusion and Reality” at Honolulu’s Downtown Art Center showcases photorealistic oil paintings by two artists from two generations. Charles Valoroso is "the Boomer," a self-described art activist who recently returned home to Hawaiʻi after 50 years in arts education in California. Crissia Vaughn is "the Millennial" who grew up on Oʻahu and recently graduated with a fine arts degree from the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa.
Get your andagi! Hawaii’s Okinawan Festival is coming
The festival continues to be one of Hawaii's largest cultural events.
Honolulu Little League wins U.S. championship over Tennessee, to face Curacao in LLWS championship Sunday
Honolulu Little League will face Curacao's Pabao Little League in Sunday's LLWS championship game.
Motorcyclist in Kaneohe accident has died
A 34-year-old male motorcyclist involved in the Kaneohe accident that happened on Saturday, Aug. 20, has died, according to the Honolulu Medical Examiner's Office.
Comments / 1