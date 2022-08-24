ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

KHON2

Koa, 4, handling the drop at Hanalei Bay

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s time to catch that energy swell. Now check out this ride of the day. Koa Mentz is handling the drop at Hanalei Bay this past weekend. Koa has been surfing for just over a month now and he loves it. He just turned four...
HONOLULU, HI
honolulumagazine.com

Honolulu Hotpot Hale is a Souper Sleeper Hit on Ke‘eaumoku

Hot pot broths come in myriad flavors, from medicinal and earthy to numbing and enriching. Their preparations are about as diverse as what you can dunk into them, but one aspect ties them all together: We are absolutely obsessed. Perhaps it’s seeing a spread as abundant as a Thanksgiving feast or the act of cooking as you go—whatever the reason, hot pot is always a yes for me.
HONOLULU, HI
hypebeast.com

Take a Look Inside JUICE Honolulu

Opening its 12th global location, CLOT and JUICE recently welcomed fans to its JUICE Honolulu location. Setting up shop in the neighborhood of Kaka‘ako in Honolulu, Hawaii, the location saw a soft opening with the exclusive pre-launch of the CLOT x Medicom Toy BE@RBRICK “Summer Fruits” Pink Pineapple.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Hawaii’s Finest Friday: Aukake Line

Honolulu (KHON2) – Local clothing brand Hawaii’s Finest partners with Living808 to bring exclusive deals to viewers. For over 12 years Hawaii’s Finest has been known as the “people’s brand” bringing entertainment, food and apparel to residents statewide. Living808 viewers can take advantage of...
HAWAII STATE
Honolulu, HI
tmpresale.com

Journey at Neal S Blaisdell Arena in Honolulu Oct 05, 2022 – presale password

A Journey pre-sale password is finally here: While this special pre-sale opportunity exists, you’ll have the chance to order tickets for Journey before they go on sale. You don’t want to miss Journey’s concert in Honolulu, HI do you? Tickets should sell fast once they go on sale: during the pre-sale you can get your tickets before they are all gone!!
HONOLULU, HI
Hawaii Magazine

These are 5 of the Coolest Cafés in Kaimukī

Coffee shops are true community gathering places. It’s in neighborhood cafés that doctors, lawyers, teachers, artists and travelers all coalesce, uniting over a similar need—caffeine. This very reason often makes cafés representative of the neighborhood’s residents and even the types of visitors it draws. There’s much to discover in a neighborhood through the coffee culture.
HONOLULU, HI
BEAT OF HAWAII

Paid + Surge Parking | Ala Moana Shopping Center | End Of An Era

We all know that parking in Waikiki is at a premium and it’s harder and harder to find free parking in Waikiki. Well, the situation is about to get worse, probably a lot worse. I guess we should have seen this coming, but we were caught off-guard. We find it a sad ending to an era for us at least, of free parking during the day at Ala Moana Shopping Center.
HONOLULU, HI
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

Hawaii’s Kitchen: BASALT Restaurant (2 of 2)

Hawaii’s Kitchen: BASALT Restaurant (2 of 2) – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Mikey Monis of Living808 went to BASALT Restaurant in Waikiki for this...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Popular Waikiki promenade remains closed amid structural concerns

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Officials say a popular promenade that borders the ocean behind the Waikiki Aquarium may be in danger of collapsing. Even at low tide, the damage can be hard to see from shore. But look closely and you’ll see a big hole in the ewa end of the...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Ambulance safety questioned on Oahu following deadly explosion in Kailua

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- City officials don't want patients or emergency personnel to be afraid of going into an ambulance, following Wednesday's fatal explosion that killed an elderly man and critically injured Oahu paramedic Jeff Wilkinson. The Honolulu City Council is planning a special hearing with the head of Honolulu Emergency...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiipublicradio.org

Artist perspectives from two sides of life's timeline at Downtown Art Center

The exhibition “Illusion and Reality” at Honolulu’s Downtown Art Center showcases photorealistic oil paintings by two artists from two generations. Charles Valoroso is "the Boomer," a self-described art activist who recently returned home to Hawaiʻi after 50 years in arts education in California. Crissia Vaughn is "the Millennial" who grew up on Oʻahu and recently graduated with a fine arts degree from the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa.
HONOLULU, HI

