John 1:6, “There was a man sent from God, whose name was John.”. This scripture talks about John the Baptist. Later Jesus would say that there was not a greater man born of woman than John the Baptist. Did you ever ask yourself, “What determines greatness?” Many people have been called great in the sight of men. Some have reached this height of respect through sports, business, politics, and in the entertainment world. But my friend, to be called great by men and not by God is but to miserably fail.

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO