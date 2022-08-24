Read full article on original website
Record-Herald
Restoring a historic auditorium
The site of the Historic Washington Auditorium is currently under construction as part of the ongoing capital improvement projects within the Washington Court House City School (WCHCS) district. WCHCS Superintendent Dr. Tom Bailey recently spoke about the auditorium. “Our goal ever since I got here was to fix up the...
Columbus seminary on probation after not meeting accreditation criteria
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus is home to the only seminary in the United States that’s directly linked to the Vatican, and its accreditation is in jeopardy. The Pontifical College Josephinum was placed on probation by the Higher Learning Commission, an accreditation organization recognized by the U.S. Department of Education. The college has trained 1,900 […]
Times Gazette
Why are gulls in Ohio?
You may find yourself in a supermarket parking lot in Hillsboro. Cars are driving in and out, the familiar sounds of sputtering engines, shopping carts banging into their designated corral and the sporadically cacophonous sound of nearby traffic fill the air. Then, out of nowhere, you may hear a sound more associated with coastal climes and holidays on the beach. You look around to see from where the sound is emanating and it’s a flock of chattering, noisy seagulls.
sciotopost.com
ODNR Confirms Deer Disease in Ross, Athens, and Other Counties in Ohio
OHIO – ONDR is reporting that Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD) has been confirmed in Franklin, Hamilton, Perry, Athens, Ross, Warren, Butler, Greene, Preble, Highland, and Union counties. Sandusky and Madison counties are pending further testing. EHD typically affects some white-tailed deer in the late summer. This is not unusual,...
Record-Herald
Lady Lion tennis beats Unioto, 3-2
CHILLICOTHE — The Washington Lady Lion tennis team visited Chillicothe Thursday to take on Unioto. Washington won the match, three courts to two. At first singles, Addy Newsome lost to Caitlyn Pennington, 0-6, 3-6. At second singles, Sofia Siscoe beat Kylie Fowler, 6-0, 6-1. Jillian Frederick lost at third...
Record-Herald
What makes a great man?
John 1:6, “There was a man sent from God, whose name was John.”. This scripture talks about John the Baptist. Later Jesus would say that there was not a greater man born of woman than John the Baptist. Did you ever ask yourself, “What determines greatness?” Many people have been called great in the sight of men. Some have reached this height of respect through sports, business, politics, and in the entertainment world. But my friend, to be called great by men and not by God is but to miserably fail.
Record-Herald
Rose Ave. Dream Center to hold open house Sunday
Rose Avenue Dream Center — known in the past as the Rose Avenue Community Center — will be having a ribbon cutting ceremony, hosted by the Fayette County Chamber of Commerce, and open house this Sunday, Aug. 28. The event will begin at 3 p.m. Pastor Joy Stanforth...
Record-Herald
Tomatoes always popular at Farmers Market
Fayette County Farmers Market customers buy A LOT of tomatoes! And this is nice to see. All the summer vegetables seem popular….corn, green beans, cucumbers and tomatoes of course, and also the alliums (onions and garlic) and eggplant, summer (aka zucchini) and winter/storage (hard shell) squash. But I am amazed at the number of tomatoes that I see people walking away with.
Deadly drug: ‘Tranq Dope’ found in Southwestern Ohio
The drug has been named "tranq dope", a mixture of narcotics combined with a sedative commonly used by veterinarians. Some health leaders say whether people are intentionally or accidentally coming into contact with tranq dope, it's a dangerous time to not be sure.
Record-Herald
Chillicothe wins FAC girls golf match No. 3
The Frontier Athletic Conference held its third girls’ golf match of the 2022 season Wednesday, Aug. 24 at The Greens in Washington C.H. Chillicothe won the match with a team score of 197. Jackson was second with a 225, followed by Miami Trace with a 231, McClain with a...
Former Columbus-area schools superintendent accused of kidnapping
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – A former superintendent of a Columbus-area school district is in custody and being held on kidnapping charges in West Virginia. William J. Morrison III was arrested Thursday and charged with kidnapping, a day after Huntington police asked for the public’s help identifying a person who lured two children into his vehicle. […]
First & 10: Central Ohio high school football scores | Week 2
COLUMBUS, Ohio — High school football is back. The 2022 season is underway and 10TV and 97.1 The Fan will have you covered throughout the season. This week, Dom Tiberi will be live from Ohio Dominican for Dublin Scioto vs. Bishop Watterson. You can also listen to that game on 97.1 The Fan.
myfox28columbus.com
Classified as a 'severe hazard,' Circleville neighbors disgusted eyesore not cleaned up
CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (WSYX) — Living next to charred rubble left from an engulfed house fire 17 months ago, Circleville homeowner and taxpayer Karen Cockrell felt it was time the city or Pickaway County took action to clean it up. She calls the 1200-square-foot area of destruction a danger for...
Former local attorney, judge loses battle against acute leukemia
DAYTON — A.J. Wagner, well known for his decades of compassionate service to the Greater Dayton community, passed away last night after a four month battle with acute leukemia. An attorney by profession, Wagner served as Montgomery County Auditor and as a Common Pleas Court judge. He also ran...
WLWT 5
All aboard! Celebrate all things fall aboard Warren County’s Pumpkin Express
All aboard! The Pumpkin Express in Warren County celebrates all things fall. As we prep for the changing seasons, the historic Lebanon Mason Monroe Railroad is inviting passengers on board to celebrate the season. Scarecrow hosts will lead passengers to their seats in the train cars, where customers can enjoy...
Record-Herald
Miami Trace upends Hurricane, 28-22
WILMINGTON — Garrett Guess and Trey Robinette hooked up on three touchdown passes and Miami Trace held off Wilmington in a wild finish 28-22 Friday night at Alumni Field. Guess caught TD passes of 8, 9 and 5 yards from Guess and the Panthers defense scored a touchdown in the final quarter to spoil Wilmington’s home opener.
Record-Herald
sciotovalleyguardian.com
MedCare to discontinue emergency services in Pike Co.
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — In a major announcement affecting Pike County residents, MedCare said that they would no longer be providing emergency services for the county. MedCare has been providing 9-1-1 services for the past 18 months. The services were provided after a countywide EMS system started to run out of money.
Record-Herald
Washington Fire Department reports
FD received station tone of an unknown fire possibly located in a field north of Miami Trace school. The fire was found to be an attended unauthorized burn. FD advised occupant of burning laws, and the process to obtain a burn permit. Aug 22 — 1825 Columbus Ave. FD...
