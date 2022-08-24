ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carbon County, PA

Times News

Weatherly to dedicate new engine

Citizens’ Fire Co. No. 1 of Weatherly will participate in this year’s Festival in the Park at the Weatherly Eurana Park on Friday and Saturday. The Fire Company will dedicate its new 2022 KME Rescue/Engine 2051 at this year’s Festival in the Park. The dedication will be...
WEATHERLY, PA
Times News

Mauch Chunk to limit Labor Day access

Carbon County is limiting access of Mauch Chunk Lake Park to only locals for the Labor Day weekend. On Thursday, the commissioners announced that on the weekend of Sept. 3-5, there will be a temporary change to beach access. Commissioner Chris Lukasevich said the board had a discussion with David...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
Times News

On this date: Aug. 26, 1992

The marvelous, rapid growth of the Albrightsville Fire Company was capsulized Saturday during a special program in which a new 1990 pumper-tanker was dedicated. Several members of the department took turns breaking bottles of champagne on the front bumper of the new vehicle, which was purchased from the Pierce Corporation for $250,000.
ALBRIGHTSVILLE, PA
WBRE

West End Food Pantry gives to the community

GILBERT, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A local food pantry in the Poconos teamed up with the west end fair association to fight hunger. Firing up the grill to serve those hungry at the west end fair, and those facing food insecurity throughout the community. The West End food pantry has been a resource in the […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Times News

Peach festival today in Slatington

St. John’s UCC Slatington, 15 S. 2nd St., Slatington, will hold a peach festival from 3-7 p.m. today. There will be a raffle for a handmade quilt, hand tools, gift cards and Vera Bradley items. There will also be food and music by Jerry Ammerman.
SLATINGTON, PA
Times News

Panther Valley news, Aug. 26, 2022

The Panther Valley Golden Agers had 21 members attend Monday’s meeting. President Diane Gould opened the meeting with the reading “Prayer For A Friend.” A moment of silence was observed for Arlene Sheets. The group is planning a trip to Pines Theater, Allentown, for dinner and a...
NESQUEHONING, PA
Times Leader

‘Not your grandmother’s rummage sale’

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Sts. Cyril and Methodius Ukrainian Catholic Church will hold its 12th annual Rummage and Furniture Sale from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23 and Saturday, Sept. 24 in St. Cyril’s School gym, 133 River St., Olyphant. The event...
OLYPHANT, PA
Times News

Ghost walks return with online ticket option

The legends of Jim Thorpe’s ghost walks date back to the 19th century. But that doesn’t mean the tours can’t add some modern updates. The ghost walks, hosted by the Jim Thorpe Rotary Club, return next month for their 23rd year. And starting today, guests will be able to buy tickets online for the first time at www.jimthorperotary.org. The club hopes it will make it easier for more people to hear the town’s stories.
JIM THORPE, PA
Times News

Blue Mountain Resort adds more activities

Blue Mountain Resort has added several activities to its variety of offerings for guests. The Palmerton resort added a bungee trampoline and a 20-foot-high jumping experience. “They can jump, flip, swing,” said marketing director Ashley Seier Wednesday afternoon at the resort. Seier also talked about Summit Adventure Park, Laser...
PALMERTON, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Wengerd's Farm Market in Pennsdale expanding

Pennsdale, Pa. — Growth over the past four years has prompted the owners of Wengerd's Farm Market in Muncy Township to build a larger building. The new building, which will be 20,000 square-feet total, is being constructed behind the current building at 800 Lycoming Mall Drive. "It's too tight and we need more space," said owner Sam Wengerd. ...
PENNSDALE, PA
Times News

Scouts hold food drive for Valor Clinic

Jacob Denmon and Ethan Webb of Boy Scout Troop 101 are having a food drive to honor and support the veterans of Paul’s House and Valor Clinic. “I wanted to do something to honor them, because they fought to keep us safe and they should be honored,” Denmon said.
GILBERT, PA
Newswatch 16

Spotted lanternfly seen in Lackawanna County

SCRANTON, Pa. — The spotted lanternfly has been slowly making its way north, and now the invasive pest population is growing in Lackawanna County. Jill Baer is the master gardener coordinator for the Penn State Extension in Scranton. She says the invasive insect first showed up in Lackawanna County last year, and the bugs have only spread since then.
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
lykensvalley.org

Schuylkill County Garment Industry, 1981

An article from 1981 noted the increase in plants in the Schuylkill County garment industry. The names of the 35 plants in the area were also given. The history of this enterprise needs further research. _______________________________________________. ATLANTIC APPAREL BOASTS 35 MEMBER SHOPS IN SCHUYLKILL. The Atlantic Apparel Contractor’s Association (AACA),...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Times News

Lehighton Unit 314 Auxiliary installation of officers held

The Lehighton Unit 314 Auxiliary Installation of Officers was held Wednesday night at the Lehighton American Legion Post 314. The 2023 Lehighton Unit 314 Auxiliary officers include: front row, from left, Treasurer Frances Keener, sergeant-at-arms Larue Fritz, President Susan Rhoads-Procina, and First Vice President Melissa Hyska; back row, Historian Wendy Bell, Secretary Debra Bokan, Second Vice President Joan Troutman, and Chaplain Brenda Fisher. TERRY AHNER/TIMES NEWS.
LEHIGHTON, PA
Times News

Nomad Distilling opens in Jim Thorpe with variety of drinks

Nomad Distilling in Williamsport opened a location in Jim Thorpe in July. “That town is just riddled with some really cool history,” Sarah Kudalack, co-owner of Nomad Distilling, said. “I am so excited to be a part of that community where you can shop small and support local businesses. No wonder why people like to come here.”
JIM THORPE, PA
Times News

Septic change near Mauch Chunk Lake Park gets vetted

Carbon County officials aired their opinions over a proposed change that would allow an on-lot septic system to be installed near Mauch Chunk Lake Park. Last week, Commissioner Chris Lukasevich said that earlier this month the borough narrowly authorized its solicitor to draw up a zoning amendment that would allow for the septic system on property near the lake.
CARBON COUNTY, PA
uncoveringpa.com

Fossil Hunting at the Montour Preserve Fossil Pit

When I was a child, one of my favorite things to do was to break apart rocks looking for gold. And while I was never going to find gold, there is a spot in the middle of Pennsylvania where you can break apart rocks and have a great chance of finding something really neat: the Montour Preserve Fossil Pit.
DANVILLE, PA

