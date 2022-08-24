Read full article on original website
Related
Times News
Weatherly to dedicate new engine
Citizens’ Fire Co. No. 1 of Weatherly will participate in this year’s Festival in the Park at the Weatherly Eurana Park on Friday and Saturday. The Fire Company will dedicate its new 2022 KME Rescue/Engine 2051 at this year’s Festival in the Park. The dedication will be...
Times News
Mauch Chunk to limit Labor Day access
Carbon County is limiting access of Mauch Chunk Lake Park to only locals for the Labor Day weekend. On Thursday, the commissioners announced that on the weekend of Sept. 3-5, there will be a temporary change to beach access. Commissioner Chris Lukasevich said the board had a discussion with David...
Times News
On this date: Aug. 26, 1992
The marvelous, rapid growth of the Albrightsville Fire Company was capsulized Saturday during a special program in which a new 1990 pumper-tanker was dedicated. Several members of the department took turns breaking bottles of champagne on the front bumper of the new vehicle, which was purchased from the Pierce Corporation for $250,000.
West End Food Pantry gives to the community
GILBERT, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A local food pantry in the Poconos teamed up with the west end fair association to fight hunger. Firing up the grill to serve those hungry at the west end fair, and those facing food insecurity throughout the community. The West End food pantry has been a resource in the […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Times News
Peach festival today in Slatington
St. John’s UCC Slatington, 15 S. 2nd St., Slatington, will hold a peach festival from 3-7 p.m. today. There will be a raffle for a handmade quilt, hand tools, gift cards and Vera Bradley items. There will also be food and music by Jerry Ammerman.
pahomepage.com
What’s Going On | Rhythm & Wine, Lebanese Festival & Axe Throwing at Local Brewery
Saturday’s Rhythm & Wine Festival at the Moonlite Drive-In will benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of Luzerne County. The Lebanese Food Festival is back this Saturday at St. Anthony St. George Maronite Church in Wilkes-Barre. Back Mountain Brewing Company is celebrating their 1 year anniversary with a weekend of...
Times News
Panther Valley news, Aug. 26, 2022
The Panther Valley Golden Agers had 21 members attend Monday’s meeting. President Diane Gould opened the meeting with the reading “Prayer For A Friend.” A moment of silence was observed for Arlene Sheets. The group is planning a trip to Pines Theater, Allentown, for dinner and a...
‘Not your grandmother’s rummage sale’
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Sts. Cyril and Methodius Ukrainian Catholic Church will hold its 12th annual Rummage and Furniture Sale from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23 and Saturday, Sept. 24 in St. Cyril’s School gym, 133 River St., Olyphant. The event...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Times News
Ghost walks return with online ticket option
The legends of Jim Thorpe’s ghost walks date back to the 19th century. But that doesn’t mean the tours can’t add some modern updates. The ghost walks, hosted by the Jim Thorpe Rotary Club, return next month for their 23rd year. And starting today, guests will be able to buy tickets online for the first time at www.jimthorperotary.org. The club hopes it will make it easier for more people to hear the town’s stories.
Times News
Blue Mountain Resort adds more activities
Blue Mountain Resort has added several activities to its variety of offerings for guests. The Palmerton resort added a bungee trampoline and a 20-foot-high jumping experience. “They can jump, flip, swing,” said marketing director Ashley Seier Wednesday afternoon at the resort. Seier also talked about Summit Adventure Park, Laser...
Wengerd's Farm Market in Pennsdale expanding
Pennsdale, Pa. — Growth over the past four years has prompted the owners of Wengerd's Farm Market in Muncy Township to build a larger building. The new building, which will be 20,000 square-feet total, is being constructed behind the current building at 800 Lycoming Mall Drive. "It's too tight and we need more space," said owner Sam Wengerd. ...
Times News
Scouts hold food drive for Valor Clinic
Jacob Denmon and Ethan Webb of Boy Scout Troop 101 are having a food drive to honor and support the veterans of Paul’s House and Valor Clinic. “I wanted to do something to honor them, because they fought to keep us safe and they should be honored,” Denmon said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Spotted lanternfly seen in Lackawanna County
SCRANTON, Pa. — The spotted lanternfly has been slowly making its way north, and now the invasive pest population is growing in Lackawanna County. Jill Baer is the master gardener coordinator for the Penn State Extension in Scranton. She says the invasive insect first showed up in Lackawanna County last year, and the bugs have only spread since then.
lykensvalley.org
Schuylkill County Garment Industry, 1981
An article from 1981 noted the increase in plants in the Schuylkill County garment industry. The names of the 35 plants in the area were also given. The history of this enterprise needs further research. _______________________________________________. ATLANTIC APPAREL BOASTS 35 MEMBER SHOPS IN SCHUYLKILL. The Atlantic Apparel Contractor’s Association (AACA),...
Times News
Lehighton Unit 314 Auxiliary installation of officers held
The Lehighton Unit 314 Auxiliary Installation of Officers was held Wednesday night at the Lehighton American Legion Post 314. The 2023 Lehighton Unit 314 Auxiliary officers include: front row, from left, Treasurer Frances Keener, sergeant-at-arms Larue Fritz, President Susan Rhoads-Procina, and First Vice President Melissa Hyska; back row, Historian Wendy Bell, Secretary Debra Bokan, Second Vice President Joan Troutman, and Chaplain Brenda Fisher. TERRY AHNER/TIMES NEWS.
Times News
Nomad Distilling opens in Jim Thorpe with variety of drinks
Nomad Distilling in Williamsport opened a location in Jim Thorpe in July. “That town is just riddled with some really cool history,” Sarah Kudalack, co-owner of Nomad Distilling, said. “I am so excited to be a part of that community where you can shop small and support local businesses. No wonder why people like to come here.”
Phillymag.com
Just Listed in the Poconos: Renovated Lakeside Contemporary in Pocono Pines
This refreshed house right on Lake Naomi is so move-in ready, all you need to pack are your clothes and kitchenware. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Looking for an attractive place to chase your worries away? One that’s...
National Roller Coaster Day Has Blurred By, But Hatfield’s Link to the Thrill Ride Is Always Present
PTC's coaster, The Twister, at Knoebels Amusement Park and Resort, Elysburg, Pa. Aug. 16, National Roller Coaster Day, was cause for Brandon Goldner of CBS3 to strap into the story of how a Hatfield company — Philadelphia Toboggan Coasters (PTC) — played a critical role in developing this theme park classic.
Times News
Septic change near Mauch Chunk Lake Park gets vetted
Carbon County officials aired their opinions over a proposed change that would allow an on-lot septic system to be installed near Mauch Chunk Lake Park. Last week, Commissioner Chris Lukasevich said that earlier this month the borough narrowly authorized its solicitor to draw up a zoning amendment that would allow for the septic system on property near the lake.
uncoveringpa.com
Fossil Hunting at the Montour Preserve Fossil Pit
When I was a child, one of my favorite things to do was to break apart rocks looking for gold. And while I was never going to find gold, there is a spot in the middle of Pennsylvania where you can break apart rocks and have a great chance of finding something really neat: the Montour Preserve Fossil Pit.
Comments / 0