WFMZ-TV Online
Majority of funds for climate change program went to repave Bloomsburg parking lots
(The Center Square) – The U.S. Department of Agriculture is sending $740,000 to Pennsylvania for “critical infrastructure to combat climate change” – but most of the money will go toward repaving parking lots. The USDA Rural Development program provides taxpayer money for all sorts of programs,...
Times News
Schuylkill business victim of fraud
A Schuylkill County business lost almost $5,000 in a credit card fraud, police say. State police reported that 43 fraudulent purchases, totaling $4,808.10, were made on Keystoker Inc.’s credit card from May 13 to Aug. 11, the day the alleged fraud was reported. Keystoker is in North Manheim Township.
Times News
Opinion: Fire companies want to study cooperation, maybe even merger
I have done periodic columns about the benefits of having small police departments in nearby communities study the benefits of merging forces. Fire companies in smaller communities are looking at doing the same. Most recently, the Lansford and Coaldale fire companies are interested in exploring a study that would determine...
Pennsylvania invests $3 Million to protect 18 farms in 9 Counties from future development
Pennsylvania protected 784 acres on 18 farms in nine counties from future development Thursday, investing more than $3.166 million in state, county and local dollars to ensure that prime farmland is not lost to development. Pennsylvania has now protected 6,094 farms and 614,668 acres in 58 counties from future commercial,...
WGAL
Pennsylvania lawmakers discuss how to pay for fixing, replacing major bridges
Pennsylvania lawmakers are discussing how to cover the cost of fixing and replacing major bridges, now that a tolling plan is off the table. One bridge that is a candidate for replacement is the Interstate 83 South Bridge which connects Cumberland and Dauphin counties. "It's the uniting bridge in our...
Times News
Mauch Chunk to limit Labor Day access
Carbon County is limiting access of Mauch Chunk Lake Park to only locals for the Labor Day weekend. On Thursday, the commissioners announced that on the weekend of Sept. 3-5, there will be a temporary change to beach access. Commissioner Chris Lukasevich said the board had a discussion with David...
Pa. plans to pump $1.5 million into popular state forest destination
A widely popular state forest destination, the Seven Tubs Recreation Area, is about to see an infusion of $1.5 million in infrastructure improvements. The 123-acre recreation area in Pinchot State Forest, Luzerne County, features seven distinct and dramatic potholes along Wheelbarrow Run, a tributary of Laurel Run. The potholes were formed by flowing glacial meltwater that eroded the “tubs” into the sandstone bedrock.
lykensvalley.org
Schuylkill County Garment Industry, 1981
An article from 1981 noted the increase in plants in the Schuylkill County garment industry. The names of the 35 plants in the area were also given. The history of this enterprise needs further research. _______________________________________________. ATLANTIC APPAREL BOASTS 35 MEMBER SHOPS IN SCHUYLKILL. The Atlantic Apparel Contractor’s Association (AACA),...
Luzerne County Coroner Francis Hacken resigns
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Luzerne County Coroner Francis Hacken confirmed he submitted his resignation Thursday, a week after he had presented extensive data supporting his argument that more staffing and funding are warranted in the office. The coroner said he must work every day to...
Progress made in restoring one of Schuylkill County’s oldest bridges
MOUNT CARBON, Pa. — By this time next year, an old bow-string arch bridge in Mount Carbon could have a new home in St. Clair. Crews plan to take the bridge apart so it can be moved and restored. "It is going to be disassembled, and once it is...
Times News
Mastriano tears into Shapiro in Weissport
State Sen. Doug Mastriano wasted no time during a local campaign stop Tuesday morning going all in on his opponent, state Attorney General Josh Shapiro, in November’s election. “He’s a loser and a failure,” Mastriano, a Republican, told a crowd of around 100 people inside Weissport’s UnCommon Grounds coffee...
New federal ghost gun regulations in effect in Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A new federal rule aimed at cracking down on ghost guns goes into effect on Wednesday. The goal of the regulation is to keep weapons out of the hands of criminals. In the new regulations, federally licenses firearm dealers across the state that sell or distribute partially completed frames or receives […]
Pennsylvania State Police welcome 64 new troopers
PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – Colonel Robert Evanchick, commissioner of the Pennsylvania State Police, announced that 64 cadets have graduated from the Pennsylvania State Police Academy. The class graduated on Friday, Aug. 26, and is the 164th class to graduate from the academy in Hershey. The academy opened in 1960. Colonel Evanchick told the cadets that the […]
Times News
Lehighton man charged in Estes fire
Mahoning Township Police have charged a Lehighton man with arson in connection with the fire Wednesday night at the Estes Express Lines terminal in Mahoning Township. Anthony Dick, 39, was arraigned Saturday morning in front of on-call District Judge Joseph Homanko. He has been charged with two felony counts of arson and a felony count of risking catastrophe.
Times News
Schuylkill County official says judicial sale ‘botched’
Schuylkill County Clerk of Courts Maria T. Casey and county officials are at odds over a recent judicial sale. Casey, speaking at a commissioners meeting, called the sale “botched.”. A county solicitor and a lawyer representing the firm that handled the sale disagreed. The sale, which was Monday, listed...
Home Depot finally coming to this Lehigh County shopping center
After more than a decade, Home Depot is gearing up to finally be built at a Lower Macungie Township shopping center. The township’s board of commissioners last week approved the development of the 136,058-square-foot building at the Macungie Crossings shopping center, 5877 Hamilton Blvd. The property sits east of Movie Tavern Trexlertown and the headquarters of Air Products and to the west of the popular Hamilton Crossings shopping center.
Times News
West End Fair honored for 100th anniversary
Fair directors, volunteers and some of the sponsors had a big reason to celebrate Wednesday at the annual West End Fair luncheon. “A big thank you to all the volunteers who come to the fair and make it a success. If you don’t have volunteers, you do not have a fair,” said Martha Ebersole, vice president of the Pennsylvania State Association of County Fairs. “This is my first time here. I hope you keep on going another 100 years.”
Times News
Woman sentenced in 2009 killing of Trooper Joshua Miller
The woman who bought the gun that killed a state trooper in 2009 was sentenced in Monroe County on Friday. Emily Gross bought the gun that Daniel Autenrieth used to kill Trooper Joshua Miller on June 7, 2009 in Coolbaugh Township after a 40-mile chase. Trooper Robert Lombardo was wounded in the shooting.
Patients awaiting organ transplants can leave troubled central Pa. program, but keep waiting list spot
People who were awaiting kidney or liver transplants from Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center can switch to a different transplant program without losing their time spent on the waiting list. Many have turned to the nearby kidney transplant program at UPMC Harrisburg Hospital. Penn State Health’s kidney...
WFMZ-TV Online
Mauch Chunk's beach open to Carbon County taxpayers this Labor Day Weekend
JIM THORPE, Pa. -- Mauch Chunk Lake Park is making a temporary change to its beach admission policy for the Labor Day Weekend, September 3-5. Beach access will be limited to County residents, Carbon County property taxpayers, Coaldale residents with children in the Panther Valley School District, non-county and county Individual and Family Membership (aka Season Pass) holders, campers, and pavilion renters.
