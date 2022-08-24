ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesterfield County, VA

Virginia Mercury

California’s 2035 ban on new gas-powered cars set to apply to Virginia

California’s decision to ban the sale of new gas-powered cars beginning in 2035 will also halt the sale of such vehicles in Virginia due to a 2021 law linking the commonwealth to the western state’s vehicle emissions standards, state attorneys have concluded.  In a Thursday email obtained by the Mercury, Assistant Attorney General Michael Jagels […] The post California’s 2035 ban on new gas-powered cars set to apply to Virginia appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
cardinalnews.org

What does it mean to be Virginia’s solar capital?

Once upon a time, there were no coal mines in Southwest Virginia, or anywhere in Appalachia. We all know what happened once mining began. Vast amounts of coal – and wealth – were extracted from the region but did not necessarily leave much wealth behind. Somebody somewhere got rich – the nation’s industrial might was powered by coal – but coal counties are now among the poorest in the land. Why is this?
cardinalnews.org

Does Southside now have more solar farms than tobacco farms?

I recently went to a meeting in South Boston and took Virginia 40 east out of Rocky Mount, which skirts south of the Smith Mountain Lake dam and then heads east through Penhook, Gretna and lots of lots of countryside. Along the way, I saw:. a) a murky waterway with...
theenergymix.com

People in Appalachia ‘Refuse to Be Sacrificed’ for Mountain Valley Gas Pipeline

Ecstatic, elated, ebullient. That smattering of descriptors captures the rare giddiness that enveloped relieved environmental advocates when U.S. President Joe Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act into law earlier this month. Still, the joy of a long-awaited, US$369 billion investment in taming global warming is tempered by lingering caution about...
Literary Hub

The book-banning lawsuit against Barnes & Noble is moving forward in Virginia.

Two Virginia lawsuits that are seeking to restrict young people’s access to books with sexual content will move forward with a hearing this Tuesday, August 30, raising the possibility that Barnes and Noble could require parental consent to sell such books to minors—or that the books could be pulled from bookstores in the state entirely.
WFXR

Big battle being waged in Virginia over little fish

CAPE CHARLES, Va. (WFXR) — There is a big debate raging over a little fish. That fish is the Atlantic menhaden, also known as a bunker. Some aquatic experts have called the menhaden the most important fish in the ocean because they serve as food for so many fish and marine animals. “Every sportfish there […]
Inside Nova

Virginia reaches settlement with landlord accused of false advertisement

(The Center Square) – Virginia reached a settlement with a landlord who was accused of falsely advertising programs for low-income customers and engaging in other improper activities, Attorney General Jason Miyares announced. JumpStart U2, Inc. was accused of misrepresenting a claim that low-income tenants would be entered into a...
NBC12

Tax break approved for ‘The Lake’ project in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The Board of Supervisors on Wednesday approved a performance grant agreement with Lake Adventures LLC, the developer behind a 105-acre mixed-use project planned at Genito Road and Route 288. “The Lake project, which represents an estimated $323 million capital investment, is strategically important to Chesterfield as...
cbs19news

Contract workers needed for the upcoming winter

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Message boards in Albemarle County say the Virginia Department of Transportation is looking to expand its forces ahead of the upcoming winter. After registering and being approved, contract workers can help pave the way for drivers to manage the snow. "People just will put...
