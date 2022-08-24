Read full article on original website
Youngkin announces plan to reverse law requiring Virginia to phase out gas vehicles by 2035
Virginia is in an agreement to follow California's emissions standards as part of a bill passed in 2021 under former Governor Ralph Northam, according to the Associated Press. On Thursday, Aug. 25, The California Resources Board put the state on track to completely phase out new vehicles not powered by hydrogen or electricity by 2035.
Your feedback could make a difference in Virginia’s next Energy Plan
Virginia Department of Energy and Governor Glenn Youngkin are now accepting public feedback on Virginia’s next Energy Plan.
California’s decision to ban the sale of new gas-powered cars beginning in 2035 will also halt the sale of such vehicles in Virginia due to a 2021 law linking the commonwealth to the western state’s vehicle emissions standards, state attorneys have concluded. In a Thursday email obtained by the Mercury, Assistant Attorney General Michael Jagels […] The post California’s 2035 ban on new gas-powered cars set to apply to Virginia appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Counties with the oldest homes in Virginia
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the oldest homes in Virginia using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
GOP leaders want to untie Virginia from California EV rule
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Republican leaders in Virginia said Friday they want to change the law so the state no longer follows California’s stringent rules for vehicle emissions. Virginia is currently on a path toward adopting California’s new rules for transitioning to zero-emission vehicles because of 2021 legislation...
Virginia regulators to hear more arguments on ratepayer protection Dominion says would kill offshore wind project
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — State regulators said Aug. 24 they would consider additional arguments about whether Dominion Energy Virginia’s plans to build a massive offshore wind farm should include a ratepayer protection that the utility has said will kill the project. The State Corporation Commission issued an order...
Feeding Southwest Virginia continues to advocate for increased SNAP benefits
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - During the pandemic, SNAP benefits were increased. But the future of the increased benefits continues to be unclear as the program is on a month to month renewal process. “SNAP benefits were increased during COVID, so they are being decreased and they will probably be decreased...
What does it mean to be Virginia’s solar capital?
Once upon a time, there were no coal mines in Southwest Virginia, or anywhere in Appalachia. We all know what happened once mining began. Vast amounts of coal – and wealth – were extracted from the region but did not necessarily leave much wealth behind. Somebody somewhere got rich – the nation’s industrial might was powered by coal – but coal counties are now among the poorest in the land. Why is this?
Virginia State Fair announces extended list of agricultural attractions, including dairy-themed programs
The annual Virginia State Fair has announced it will feature an expanded list of agricultural attractions at this year's ten-day event, which is slated to run from Sept. 23 through Oct. 2 at The Meadow Event Park in Caroline County.
Richmond: Registration open for Virginia Veterans & Military Affairs conference
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Registration is now open for the 2022 Virginia Veterans & Military Affairs conference to be held Wednesday, Sept. 14 from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Greater Richmond Convention Center. The annual event, hosted by the...
Does Southside now have more solar farms than tobacco farms?
I recently went to a meeting in South Boston and took Virginia 40 east out of Rocky Mount, which skirts south of the Smith Mountain Lake dam and then heads east through Penhook, Gretna and lots of lots of countryside. Along the way, I saw:. a) a murky waterway with...
People in Appalachia ‘Refuse to Be Sacrificed’ for Mountain Valley Gas Pipeline
Ecstatic, elated, ebullient. That smattering of descriptors captures the rare giddiness that enveloped relieved environmental advocates when U.S. President Joe Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act into law earlier this month. Still, the joy of a long-awaited, US$369 billion investment in taming global warming is tempered by lingering caution about...
The book-banning lawsuit against Barnes & Noble is moving forward in Virginia.
Two Virginia lawsuits that are seeking to restrict young people’s access to books with sexual content will move forward with a hearing this Tuesday, August 30, raising the possibility that Barnes and Noble could require parental consent to sell such books to minors—or that the books could be pulled from bookstores in the state entirely.
CDC Map: Masks urged for 71 Virginia localities, Richmond and Petersburg
Universal masking is now recommended for 71 localities in Virginia, and that once again includes parts of Metro Richmond, according to the COVID Community Levels from the CDC.
Big battle being waged in Virginia over little fish
CAPE CHARLES, Va. (WFXR) — There is a big debate raging over a little fish. That fish is the Atlantic menhaden, also known as a bunker. Some aquatic experts have called the menhaden the most important fish in the ocean because they serve as food for so many fish and marine animals. “Every sportfish there […]
Future Chesterfield surf park getting $20 million tax break
The Chesterfield Board of Supervisors approved a $20 million tax break to a proposed hotel and surf park complex.
Virginia reaches settlement with landlord accused of false advertisement
(The Center Square) – Virginia reached a settlement with a landlord who was accused of falsely advertising programs for low-income customers and engaging in other improper activities, Attorney General Jason Miyares announced. JumpStart U2, Inc. was accused of misrepresenting a claim that low-income tenants would be entered into a...
Tax break approved for ‘The Lake’ project in Chesterfield
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The Board of Supervisors on Wednesday approved a performance grant agreement with Lake Adventures LLC, the developer behind a 105-acre mixed-use project planned at Genito Road and Route 288. “The Lake project, which represents an estimated $323 million capital investment, is strategically important to Chesterfield as...
Contract workers needed for the upcoming winter
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Message boards in Albemarle County say the Virginia Department of Transportation is looking to expand its forces ahead of the upcoming winter. After registering and being approved, contract workers can help pave the way for drivers to manage the snow. "People just will put...
