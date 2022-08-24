Read full article on original website
briggsie
3d ago
The issue is staffing. We were there in ER last month. They are over 1,300 short. Several employees shared that there were 4 units completely closed off because there's just no help. My other half was admitted to a hallway outside of ER. Place looked like a bad movie. beds lined the walls of several corridors. Travel nurses do not want to come back. New Hanover pd well. Novant cut pay. Novant is all about big profit. Sad because NHC hospital was a very smooth running facility before Novant stepped in.
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Great Seafood Restaurants in North CarolinaAlina AndrasAberdeen, NC
5 Great Pizza Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasWilmington, NC
Five unforgettable and unique places to visit in North CarolinaVivid SnacksWilmington, NC
A travel guide to Wilmington, North CarolinaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerWilmington, NC
Related
WECT
Leaders at Novant New Hanover discuss efforts to improve patient care
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -Leaders with Novant New Hanover Regional Medical Center say they are working on a few different policies and procedures to make sure that they’re serving patients to the best of their ability. “Two main things that encapsulate a lot of the corrective action plan for us...
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Calabash (NC) Fire Department Takes Delivery of New Aerial
Calabash Fire Department’s new aerial is a 100-foot mid-mount Pierce Ascendant, powered by a 505-horsepower Detroit Diesel engine. It has a Hale 1,500-gpm pump, a 300-gallon water tank and a 6kW Harrison hydraulic generator. On it’s Facebook Page, the fire department said the following: Exciting news! Our beautiful new...
WECT
WPD: Horse injured after WPD Mounted Unit hit by drunk driver
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A horse was injured and a WPD Mounted Unit Officer were struck by a vehicle when a drunk driver attempted to pass, according to the Wilmington Police Department. A news release from the WPD states that early Saturday morning the driver, Alexis Williamson was arrested after...
whqr.org
So, did someone die waiting for care at NHRMC? Plus, short-term rental redux
Earlier this summer, a flurry of reporting described the chaotic and potentially dangerous conditions at Novant Health's New Hanover Regional Medical Center facility which had allegedly led to the death of a patient who was waiting for care on June 6 and investigators visiting the hospital. The reporting was based...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Raleigh News & Observer
‘Prayers for Elton.’ NC police horse hit, injured by drunk-driving suspect, chief says
A Wilmington Police officer and his 19-year-old horse named Elton were hit by a drunk-driving suspect early Saturday as they walked along a downtown street. The officer wasn’t hurt, but Elton is being treated for a left-leg injury, police posted on Facebook with photos of their beloved horse. “We...
Onslow County Sheriff’s Office begins Booze It & Loose It campaign
JACKSONVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – If you decide to drink and drive this Labor Day, you could find yourself celebrating the end of summer in the Onslow County jail. Beginning Friday, the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office will be increasing its presence to stop impaired drivers during the annual Labor Day Booze It & Lose It Campaign, […]
WECT
Surf City mayor cited for failure to report accident
SURF CITY, N.C. (WECT) - Surf City Mayor Doug Medlin has been cited for failing to report an accident after he allegedly hit another vehicle in a parking lot last weekend. According to the citation, the collision took place at approximately 3 p.m. on Aug. 20 in the parking lot of the Lowe’s Home Improvement located at 106 Wilkes Lane.
columbuscountynews.com
CCSO Seeks Fuel Theft Suspect
Everyone is looking to save on fuel costs, but a someone in eastern Columbus is carrying things too far. The sheriff’s office is seeking information about the person or persons responsible for a series of fuel thefts in Acme, Delco and Riegelwood. In a Facebook post, the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office asked for information about a possible suspect vehicle, a 2007 to 2014 Ford Edge, pulling a homemade trailer equipped with a large fuel tank.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WECT
Ocean Isle Beach Police Department to increase enforcement of impaired driving for ‘Booze It and Lose It’ Campaign
OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Ocean Isle Beach Police Department will be increasing enforcement of impaired drivers through its annual Labor Day Booze It & Lose It campaign. The program will start from August 26 and run to September 11. Booze It & Lose It is designed to...
WECT
Wilmington Police close case on the death of Val D’Auvray
Man suspected of Surf City homicide appears in court. Pedestrian killed by car crash near Ocean Isle Beach, driver charged with DWI. Pedestrian killed by car crash near Ocean Isle Beach, driver charged with DWI. Surf City mayor cited for failure to report accident. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Surf...
foxwilmington.com
FAA responds to complaints that despite agreement, jet noise continues in historic districts
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Residents were optimistic in January of 2022 that jet noise disruptions to Wilmington would be alleviated after the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the Wilmington International Airport (ILM), and 2D Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW) reached an agreement known as the LOA. However, eight months later, some say that the noise from military aircraft using the runways at ILM is back.
WECT
Section of Market Street to close nightly from Aug. 29 to Sept. 2
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A section of Market Street in Wilmington will be closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. from Monday, August 29 to Friday, September 2. Per the N.C. Department of Transportation, the section is between Gordon Road and a new roadway built next to Boats Unlimited. The section is also near a Waffle House, Food Lion and CVS not far from Ogden. During the closures, crews will install girders on Market Street to eventually allow for the Military Cutoff Road Extension.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Man with special needs at risk of losing family home no longer worries thanks to locals who saw his story on WWAY
Wilmington, NC (WWAY)– An update to a story we told you about last month, more help for Rashone Jackson, the Wilmington man who was at risk of losing his home after the passing of his mother. On top of getting help saving the family home, he’s getting a helping hand from people who saw his story here on WWAY.
United Way of Onslow County gets a new home
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A century-old building will continue to serve the community. On Thursday, the Brigade Boys & Girls Club of Onslow County donated a historic space to the United Way. The building first served as the Jacksonville Volunteer Fire House. Now, it will serve to assist during natural disasters and feed children throughout […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Novant Health notifies patients of possible disclosure of protected health information
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Novant Health incident tracing back to May of 2020 is just now coming to light. Novant Health recently began mailing letters to some of its patients following possible disclosure of protected health information (PHI) resulting from an incorrect configuration of a pixel, an online tracking tool.
North Myrtle Beach Humane Society overwhelmed with owner surrenders
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The North Myrtle Beach Humane Society said this summer is highly unusual with the amount of owner surrenders it is seeing. Tina Hunter, executive director of the North Myrtle Beach Humane Society, said summer is typically a busy time for shelters, but this summer is like nothing she has […]
WECT
Power fully restored to customers in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - All power in the Wilmington area has been restored as of 10:40 p.m. according to the Duke Energy outage map. According to the map, many of the outages were along Market Street from S. 3rd Street to Princess Place Drive and along Oleander Drive from Dawson Street to Independence Blvd. At about 2 p.m. there were about 6,000 customers affected; as of 5:50 p.m. the website shows 17,000 customers without power. Just before 7:30 p.m. the map was updated to show about 3,000 customers are still without power. Before 9:30 p.m., less than a hundred people are currently without power.
The State Port Pilot
Southport resident takes cemetery concerns to aldermen
Southport resident Pat Kirkman’s fascination with the city’s two cemeteries started not long after she moved to the area more than two decades ago. Time spent as a member – and board member – of the Southport Historical Society over the years only grew her curiosity of the rich history surrounding both the Old Smithville Burying Ground and Northwood Cemetery. One thing she has seen is that the two city-owned cemeteries have experienced their share of highs and lows in terms of maintenance. The Southport Historical Society kept up both grounds for more than a decade; different administrations in city government have varied in their commitment levels to the sites.
Crowd attends groundbreaking for Bladenboro Town Square
BLADENBORO — More than 50 people, many of the elected leaders from Bladenboro, Bladen County ans the state, gathered in downtown Bladenboro Friday morning for the official groundbreaking of the Bladenboro Town Square project. The $3 million project, located in the heart o0f the town’s downtown business district, will...
WECT
Woman found dead after going missing in Calabash
Wilmington Police close case on the death of Val D’Auvray. Man suspected of Surf City homicide appears in court. Man suspected of Surf City homicide appears in court. Pedestrian killed by car crash near Ocean Isle Beach, driver charged with DWI. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. Pedestrian killed by...
Comments / 5