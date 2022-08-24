ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

briggsie
3d ago

The issue is staffing. We were there in ER last month. They are over 1,300 short. Several employees shared that there were 4 units completely closed off because there's just no help. My other half was admitted to a hallway outside of ER. Place looked like a bad movie. beds lined the walls of several corridors. Travel nurses do not want to come back. New Hanover pd well. Novant cut pay. Novant is all about big profit. Sad because NHC hospital was a very smooth running facility before Novant stepped in.

fireapparatusmagazine.com

Calabash (NC) Fire Department Takes Delivery of New Aerial

Calabash Fire Department's new aerial is a 100-foot mid-mount Pierce Ascendant, powered by a 505-horsepower Detroit Diesel engine. It has a Hale 1,500-gpm pump, a 300-gallon water tank and a 6kW Harrison hydraulic generator. On it's Facebook Page, the fire department said the following: Exciting news! Our beautiful new...
CALABASH, NC
WECT

WPD: Horse injured after WPD Mounted Unit hit by drunk driver

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A horse was injured and a WPD Mounted Unit Officer were struck by a vehicle when a drunk driver attempted to pass, according to the Wilmington Police Department. A news release from the WPD states that early Saturday morning the driver, Alexis Williamson was arrested after...
WILMINGTON, NC
Wilmington, NC
Health
Wilmington, NC
Government
City
Wilmington, NC
WECT

Surf City mayor cited for failure to report accident

SURF CITY, N.C. (WECT) - Surf City Mayor Doug Medlin has been cited for failing to report an accident after he allegedly hit another vehicle in a parking lot last weekend. According to the citation, the collision took place at approximately 3 p.m. on Aug. 20 in the parking lot of the Lowe's Home Improvement located at 106 Wilkes Lane.
SURF CITY, NC
columbuscountynews.com

CCSO Seeks Fuel Theft Suspect

Everyone is looking to save on fuel costs, but a someone in eastern Columbus is carrying things too far. The sheriff's office is seeking information about the person or persons responsible for a series of fuel thefts in Acme, Delco and Riegelwood. In a Facebook post, the Columbus County Sheriff's Office asked for information about a possible suspect vehicle, a 2007 to 2014 Ford Edge, pulling a homemade trailer equipped with a large fuel tank.
DELCO, NC
WECT

Wilmington Police close case on the death of Val D'Auvray

Man suspected of Surf City homicide appears in court. Pedestrian killed by car crash near Ocean Isle Beach, driver charged with DWI. Pedestrian killed by car crash near Ocean Isle Beach, driver charged with DWI. Surf City mayor cited for failure to report accident. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Surf...
WILMINGTON, NC
foxwilmington.com

FAA responds to complaints that despite agreement, jet noise continues in historic districts

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Residents were optimistic in January of 2022 that jet noise disruptions to Wilmington would be alleviated after the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the Wilmington International Airport (ILM), and 2D Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW) reached an agreement known as the LOA. However, eight months later, some say that the noise from military aircraft using the runways at ILM is back.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Section of Market Street to close nightly from Aug. 29 to Sept. 2

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A section of Market Street in Wilmington will be closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. from Monday, August 29 to Friday, September 2. Per the N.C. Department of Transportation, the section is between Gordon Road and a new roadway built next to Boats Unlimited. The section is also near a Waffle House, Food Lion and CVS not far from Ogden. During the closures, crews will install girders on Market Street to eventually allow for the Military Cutoff Road Extension.
WILMINGTON, NC
WNCT

United Way of Onslow County gets a new home

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A century-old building will continue to serve the community. On Thursday, the Brigade Boys & Girls Club of Onslow County donated a historic space to the United Way. The building first served as the Jacksonville Volunteer Fire House. Now, it will serve to assist during natural disasters and feed children throughout […]
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WECT

Power fully restored to customers in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - All power in the Wilmington area has been restored as of 10:40 p.m. according to the Duke Energy outage map. According to the map, many of the outages were along Market Street from S. 3rd Street to Princess Place Drive and along Oleander Drive from Dawson Street to Independence Blvd. At about 2 p.m. there were about 6,000 customers affected; as of 5:50 p.m. the website shows 17,000 customers without power. Just before 7:30 p.m. the map was updated to show about 3,000 customers are still without power. Before 9:30 p.m., less than a hundred people are currently without power.
WILMINGTON, NC
The State Port Pilot

Southport resident takes cemetery concerns to aldermen

Southport resident Pat Kirkman's fascination with the city's two cemeteries started not long after she moved to the area more than two decades ago. Time spent as a member – and board member – of the Southport Historical Society over the years only grew her curiosity of the rich history surrounding both the Old Smithville Burying Ground and Northwood Cemetery. One thing she has seen is that the two city-owned cemeteries have experienced their share of highs and lows in terms of maintenance. The Southport Historical Society kept up both grounds for more than a decade; different administrations in city government have varied in their commitment levels to the sites.
Bladen Journal

Crowd attends groundbreaking for Bladenboro Town Square

BLADENBORO — More than 50 people, many of the elected leaders from Bladenboro, Bladen County ans the state, gathered in downtown Bladenboro Friday morning for the official groundbreaking of the Bladenboro Town Square project. The $3 million project, located in the heart o0f the town's downtown business district, will...
BLADENBORO, NC
WECT

Woman found dead after going missing in Calabash

Wilmington Police close case on the death of Val D'Auvray. Man suspected of Surf City homicide appears in court. Man suspected of Surf City homicide appears in court. Pedestrian killed by car crash near Ocean Isle Beach, driver charged with DWI. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. Pedestrian killed by...
CALABASH, NC

