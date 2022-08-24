Southport resident Pat Kirkman’s fascination with the city’s two cemeteries started not long after she moved to the area more than two decades ago. Time spent as a member – and board member – of the Southport Historical Society over the years only grew her curiosity of the rich history surrounding both the Old Smithville Burying Ground and Northwood Cemetery. One thing she has seen is that the two city-owned cemeteries have experienced their share of highs and lows in terms of maintenance. The Southport Historical Society kept up both grounds for more than a decade; different administrations in city government have varied in their commitment levels to the sites.

3 DAYS AGO