News On 6
Ike's Chili Vandalized For 3rd Time In Tulsa This Year
A well-known restaurant along Route 66 says it has now been vandalized for the third time this year. In a Facebook video, an employee at Ike's Chili said that somebody punched one of the front windows, shattering the glass Friday morning. He says the security camera got the guy on...
tulsatoday.com
Premium shopping expands south
Simon Premium Outlets is a visible sign of a metro accomplishment as they resume development of Tulsa Premium Outlets in Jenks. Rich Brierre, Executive Director, Indian Nations Council of Governments (INCOG) said, “The major metro area of Tulsa has grown to over 1 million people – that’s a major milestone.”
msn.com
Metros sending the most people to Tulsa
Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Tulsa, OK Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Tulsa from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
Oklahoma Festival Of Ballooning Happening This Weekend In Muskogee
The Oklahoma Festival of Ballooning is back off the ground Saturday morning in Muskogee. The event is taking place at the Hatbox Field, and pilots have already started to launch their balloons for a competition. The festival will include live music, an assortment of food trucks and vendors, a 5k...
Edmond Santa Fe Takes Jenks To The Wire
The Edmond Santa Fe Wolves fell just short of edging out one of the top teams in Oklahoma. The Wolves held a 10-7 lead over the Jenks Trojans at half time before giving up a score in the second half. Not a lot of points in this one, Jenks walks...
News On 6
Actor Lawrence Moran Talks New Stage Production Of 'Driving Miss Daisy'
TULSA, Okla. - A nearly 50-year veteran of Hollywood who started as a child actor on "The Rockford Files" with Oklahoma's Own Jim Garner is now part of an upcoming stage play at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center. Lawrence Moran moved back to Tulsa two years ago from Hollywood and is now one of three cast members in the World Stage Theatre Company's production of "Driving Miss Daisy" at the Tulsa PAC. For more informationCLICK HERE.
abc7amarillo.com
Panasonic looks at Oklahoma for new plant, again, The Wall Street Journal reports
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Panasonic Holdings Corp, a Tesla supplier, is in discussions to build an additional battery plant in the U.S. and the company is looking at Oklahoma again, The Wall Street Journal reports. The EV battery plant would be roughly $4 billion, though there are no guarantees...
westerniowatoday.com
Distrust could delay identifying remains from Tulsa mass grave
(TULSA, Okla.) — Descendants of the 1921 Tula Race Massacre are being urged to avoid submitting DNA samples to the city’s investigation project amid privacy concerns which would delay efforts to identify remains found in a mass grave many believe is linked to the tragedy. Tulsa’s Greenwood neighborhood...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
OHP releases new details on I-44 collision that hospitalized five people
ADAIR, Okla. — Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) has released new details on a collision on I-44 that hospitalized five people Saturday afternoon. OHP said three vehicles were traveling west on I-44, about 3.5 miles east of Adair in Mayes County:. A Chevrolet Silverado driven by Jesus Hernandez, 48, of...
This Abandoned Mansion Could be the Most Haunted Place in Oklahoma
This 19th-century Oklahoma mansion could very well be one of the most haunted places in the Sooner State. The horrific history of this property along with the tragedies and misfortune that cursed the family who lived there is beyond haunting. The ghost stories and urban legends that surround this place are truly terrifying.
hunker.com
This House Has a Secret Hidden Pantry in the Strangest Place
There's an inherent charm to hidden cupboards, rooms, and trapdoors. They bring a whimsical flair to any space, while also adding a little extra functionality. A new house listing in Tulsa, Oklahoma boasts a hidden treasure of this sort, which was recently revealed in a post from Instagram users @kalesalad and @openhouse via Tulsa's premier real estate firm Engel & Völkers Tulsa.
tag24.com
Tulsa wants Black residents to submit DNA samples – a legal expert explains why that's dangerous
Tulsa, Oklahoma - The City of Tulsa is asking Black residents to submit DNA samples as part of an ongoing investigation into mass graves from the infamous 1921 race massacre – without any guaranteed privacy protections. TAG24 NEWS spoke with Justice For Greenwood legal expert Eric Miller, who has been warning about the potential dangers of the program.
okcfox.com
'Teaching in Oklahoma is a hostile environment': Mustang appeals accreditation downgrade
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Nearly a month after two districts had their accreditation downgraded, district leaders were back at the Oklahoma State Board of Education seeking an appeal Thursday morning. Tulsa and Mustang Public Schools, located in the two largest metropolitan areas in Oklahoma, were the first two districts...
msn.com
Bixby water woes continue, 40 days and counting
The last time we visited the Shafer's, friends were pumping water into their cistern because the water pressure from the city of Bixby was so low it wasn't making it up to their home. "This is like our 29th or 30th day that we’ve not even, I can’t even fill...
News On 6
Man Accused Of Taking 16-Year-Old Runaway To California Arrested
A man is back in jail after being accused of taking a teenage runaway to California, Tulsa police said. Officers arrested Christopher Bartley in June after finding he was harboring a 16-year-old girl in his Tulsa apartment that ran away from home. Bartley told officers he was a police officer...
oklahomatoday.com
In one small corner of northeastern Oklahoma, scientists are saving entire bird populations.
Throaty booms, shrill squawks, and delicate trills create a symphony of success at Bartlesville’s George Miksch Sutton Avian Research Center. Tucked among acres of oak trees, the center’s two campuses blend into the landscape but are standouts when it comes to saving birds. Known internationally for its captive...
Tulsa police warn drivers of social media-inspired car thefts
A mostly teenage car theft frenzy fueled by social media is accelerating across the country, including right here in Tulsa.
msn.com
Endangered species animal gives birth at Tulsa Zoo
TULSA, Okla. - A siamang infant is doing well after being born at the Tulsa Zoo this month. The infant was born to mother Boomerang and father Jambi, through Tulsa Zoo's ongoing participation in the Association of Zoos & Aquariums Siamang Species Survival Plan. Siamangs are the largest of the...
Broken Arrow Fire Department Announces Return Of Hands-Only CPR Classes
Broken Arrow Fire Department has announced the return of their Hands-Only CPR classes. The monthly classes teach compressions including CPR, AED and choking relief. Classes are held at the training center on East Omaha near 51st Street and the Creek Turnpike. They begin at 6 p.m. and last about two...
TPD’s helicopter catches thieves in the act
TULSA, Okla. — Two people are in police custody, thanks to the Tulsa Police Department’s helicopter. The pilot of the helicopter was flying Friday morning when it noticed a silver Nissan driving suspiciously through a neighborhood near 81st and Memorial. A man and a women were spotted getting...
