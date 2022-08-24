TULSA, Okla. - A nearly 50-year veteran of Hollywood who started as a child actor on "The Rockford Files" with Oklahoma's Own Jim Garner is now part of an upcoming stage play at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center. Lawrence Moran moved back to Tulsa two years ago from Hollywood and is now one of three cast members in the World Stage Theatre Company's production of "Driving Miss Daisy" at the Tulsa PAC. For more informationCLICK HERE.

TULSA, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO