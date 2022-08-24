ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broken Arrow, OK

News On 6

Ike's Chili Vandalized For 3rd Time In Tulsa This Year

A well-known restaurant along Route 66 says it has now been vandalized for the third time this year. In a Facebook video, an employee at Ike's Chili said that somebody punched one of the front windows, shattering the glass Friday morning. He says the security camera got the guy on...
TULSA, OK
tulsatoday.com

Premium shopping expands south

Simon Premium Outlets is a visible sign of a metro accomplishment as they resume development of Tulsa Premium Outlets in Jenks. Rich Brierre, Executive Director, Indian Nations Council of Governments (INCOG) said, “The major metro area of Tulsa has grown to over 1 million people – that’s a major milestone.”
TULSA, OK
msn.com

Metros sending the most people to Tulsa

Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Tulsa, OK Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Tulsa from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
TULSA, OK
#Piano Music#Digital Piano#The Piano#Business Industry#Linus Business#Ne The Green#Green Country#Oklahoma Pianos#Metroplex Pianos
News On 6

Actor Lawrence Moran Talks New Stage Production Of 'Driving Miss Daisy'

TULSA, Okla. - A nearly 50-year veteran of Hollywood who started as a child actor on "The Rockford Files" with Oklahoma's Own Jim Garner is now part of an upcoming stage play at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center. Lawrence Moran moved back to Tulsa two years ago from Hollywood and is now one of three cast members in the World Stage Theatre Company's production of "Driving Miss Daisy" at the Tulsa PAC. For more informationCLICK HERE.
TULSA, OK
westerniowatoday.com

Distrust could delay identifying remains from Tulsa mass grave

(TULSA, Okla.) — Descendants of the 1921 Tula Race Massacre are being urged to avoid submitting DNA samples to the city’s investigation project amid privacy concerns which would delay efforts to identify remains found in a mass grave many believe is linked to the tragedy. Tulsa’s Greenwood neighborhood...
TULSA, OK
Broken Arrow, OK
Tulsa, OK
hunker.com

This House Has a Secret Hidden Pantry in the Strangest Place

There's an inherent charm to hidden cupboards, rooms, and trapdoors. They bring a whimsical flair to any space, while also adding a little extra functionality. A new house listing in Tulsa, Oklahoma boasts a hidden treasure of this sort, which was recently revealed in a post from Instagram users @kalesalad and @openhouse via Tulsa's premier real estate firm Engel & Völkers Tulsa.
TULSA, OK
msn.com

Bixby water woes continue, 40 days and counting

The last time we visited the Shafer's, friends were pumping water into their cistern because the water pressure from the city of Bixby was so low it wasn't making it up to their home. "This is like our 29th or 30th day that we’ve not even, I can’t even fill...
BIXBY, OK
News On 6

Man Accused Of Taking 16-Year-Old Runaway To California Arrested

A man is back in jail after being accused of taking a teenage runaway to California, Tulsa police said. Officers arrested Christopher Bartley in June after finding he was harboring a 16-year-old girl in his Tulsa apartment that ran away from home. Bartley told officers he was a police officer...
TULSA, OK
msn.com

Endangered species animal gives birth at Tulsa Zoo

TULSA, Okla. - A siamang infant is doing well after being born at the Tulsa Zoo this month. The infant was born to mother Boomerang and father Jambi, through Tulsa Zoo's ongoing participation in the Association of Zoos & Aquariums Siamang Species Survival Plan. Siamangs are the largest of the...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

TPD’s helicopter catches thieves in the act

TULSA, Okla. — Two people are in police custody, thanks to the Tulsa Police Department’s helicopter. The pilot of the helicopter was flying Friday morning when it noticed a silver Nissan driving suspiciously through a neighborhood near 81st and Memorial. A man and a women were spotted getting...
