Ann Arbor, MI

The Ann Arbor News

‘It’s a new year:’ Michigan football out to prove 2021 wasn’t a fluke

ANN ARBOR – The inside of Michigan’s football locker room received a small but significant touchup this offseason. Along the wall, the number of Wolverines’ Big Ten championships is painted in blue with a maize outline. The total increased from 42 to 43 as Michigan was one of the surprise teams in the country last season, finishing with a 12-2 record and winning its first conference title since 2004.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Cars 108

Michigan: Home to the Poorest City in the Entire United States

There's no denying that Michigan has a lot to offer. From the Great Lakes to the unsurpassed beauty of Michigan's great outdoors, there's something for everyone. Unfortunately, Michigan is also home to the poorest city in the entire country. According to World Population Review, Detroit, Michigan comes in as the...
MICHIGAN STATE
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Passenger train – Ann Arbor to Traverse City thru Clare

A passenger train between Ann Arbor and Traverse City is now one step closer to reality, a press release from the project’s development group said last month. In the next few years passengers from southeast Michigan, or Northwest Michigan, could be making regular stops between the two areas and building an improved economy as well as giving the state’s freeway travelers a little relief from the congested Michigan roads.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
wcsx.com

Michigan Burger Restaurant Expanding

It’s always a good thing when a homegrown, Michigan brand expands and opens new locations across the state. The world has a ton of national chains, which can be tasty, but there’s something special about a Michigan chain that is gaining steam and spreading its wings across the Mitten.
ANN ARBOR, MI
US 103.1

Ranking These 6 Michigan Pizza Spots Based On Slice Sizes

Pizza is one of the foods that has been around for as long as anyone can remember. An Italian dish that has made its way around the world and everyone has added their two cents of flavor. As the delicious pie was making its rounds around the world it continued to evolve and has turned into the world of pizza we know now.
MICHIGAN STATE
1470 WFNT

23 Funny YouTube Comments About the Belle Isle Slide in Detroit

The Belle Isle Slide in Detroit has been entertaining us all for over a week now. The Giant Slide on Belle Isle in Detroit was first opened back in 1967. Many people from the Detroit area and Michigan, in general, have fond memories of this slide from their childhood. However, lately, the slide has provided some different memories for riders.
DETROIT, MI
The Flint Journal

Lions’ Julian Okwara has chance to play Week 1 despite lower leg injury

ALLEN PARK -- Detroit Lions versatile defender Julian Okwara has been absent for most of training camp without taking a single snap in the preseason. There wasn’t much known about his injury until Dan Campbell revealed Okwara was dealing with a lower leg issue. And despite another leg injury holding the 24-year-old back from getting these key reps in camp and the preseason, the second-year Lions head coach remains optimistic Okwara will be ready for Week 1 against the Philadelphia Eagles.
DETROIT, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

The Grand Rapids Press

Grand Rapids, MI
The Grand Rapids Press and MLive www.mlive.com/grand-rapids. Part of Michigan's #1 media organization www.mlivemediagroup.com

 https://www.mlive.com/grand-rapids-muskegon/

