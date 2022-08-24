ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Comments / 0

Related
411mania.com

Trevor Murdoch On Why He Thinks He Was Let Go From Impact Wrestling

In an interview with Fightful, Trevor Murdoch spoke about his brief run with Impact Wrestling (then TNA) in 2009 and why he thinks it didn’t work out. He wrestled there as “The Outlaw” Jethro Holliday. Here are highlights:. On getting the call for TNA: “I was legitimately...
WWE
411mania.com

Bianca Belair Signs With WME as Her New Agency

– WWE Superstar Bianca Belair has some new representation. Variety reports that the Raw Women’s champion has signed with WME to represent her “in all areas.” The top Hollywood agency will reportedly look to build Belair’s resume across podcasting, acting, marketing crossover opportunities, and more. Bianca...
WWE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
411mania.com

Spoiler On Former ROH Wrestler Appearing At Impact Wrestling Tapings

PWInsider reports that former Ring of Honor TV champion Shane Taylor made his Impact Wrestling debut tonight. The company is taping several episodes of television in Dallas. Taylor had a match with Crazzy Steve for Before the Impact, which he lost. We will have full taping results later in the...
DALLAS, TX
411mania.com

Details On Several NXT Wrestlers Considered For WWE Main Roster

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports, as you might have guessed from recent episodes of NXT, that Legado del Fantasma (Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde, Cruz del Toro & Elektra Lopez) are going to the main roster soon. Escobar recently lost a match that barred him from NXT, and he showed up the next week to take his group with him. As previously reported, Solo Sikoa is also being considered for a jump to the main roster.
WWE
411mania.com

Impact News: Main Event For Tonight’s Show, Important Note For DVR Users

– The main event is set for tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling. PWInsider reports that the six man tag match pitting the Time Keepers (KUSHIDA & The Motor City Machine Guns) against Violence by Design will close out tonight’s show on AXS TV. – The site also notes...
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taya Valkyrie
Person
Mickie James
411mania.com

Backstage Update on Rumored WWE Raw TV Rating Change

– As previously reported, there were rumors last month about the TV rating for WWE Monday Night changing from TV-PG to TV-14. PWInsider has an update on what happened with the planned change, which was previously rumored to be a decision by USA Network. While there were initial plans to...
WWE
411mania.com

Billy Corgan on How Matt Cardona Fits Into NWA, Praises Cardona for His Brand Value

– During a recent interview with Fightful ahead of this month’s NWA 74 pay-per-view show, NWA Owner Billy Corgan discussed former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Matt Cardona and not having any hesitation on bringing him into NWA. Below are some highlights by Fightful:. Corgan on bringing Matt Cardona to...
WWE
411mania.com

Road Dogg Recalls Taking Stiff Kicks From Bryan Danielson In WWE, Praises Daniel Garcia’s Work

Road Dogg had some in-ring experiences with Bryan Danielson in WWE, and he recently recalled how stiff the former Daniel Bryan’s kicks could be. The new WWE SVP of Live Events talked about Danielson’s match with Daniel Garcia in AEW and shared his own experiences with Danielson on his Oh… You Didn’t Know podcast, and you can see some highlights below (per Fightful):
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nwa#Combat#Nwa Women#World Champion#Post Wrestling
411mania.com

Returning Matt Cardona Loses His First Match To Rolando Freeman At NWA 74

Recovering from a torn bicep, Matt Cardona returned to the ring at NWA 74 (per Fightful). As an element of his return, Cardona was provided an opportunity to choose his own opponent for the return match. After a rundown of potentials, including Bully Ray and a list of other rivals and enemies, Cardona selected Rolando Freeman as his opponent of choice. Unfortunately for the returnee, a rapid crucifix pin put him in the loser’s box at the end of the match. You can see a highlight clip of the aftermath below.
WWE
411mania.com

Roman Reigns Doesn’t Care Who Runs the Show in WWE, Talks Getting ‘Daddy’s Not Here’ Line Cleared

Roman Reigns says he isn’t worried about who might be in charge in WWE, whether it’s Triple H or anyone else. Of course, The Game is now in charge of creative since Vince McMahon’s exit from the company in late July, but Reigns said in an interview with the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast that he is more focused on himself than who’s in charge of the create. He also discussed how he got the line from the first post-Vince Raw where he told Theory that “Daddy’s not here anymore” cleared; you can check out the highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):
WWE
411mania.com

AEW News: Backstage Footage of CM Punk Following Title Loss, Countdown to All Out Set for Friday on TNT, Rampage Video Highlights

– During last night’s Rampage, AEW aired the following clip, showing CM Punk after he was helped by ringside officials to the back following his title match loss to Jon Moxley on Dynamite earlier this week. On Wednesday night, Moxley defeated Punk to win and unify the AEW World Championship. The card was held at the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio.
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Sports
411mania.com

More Details On Perception of Thunder Rosa Backstage, How She Handled Jamie Hayter Injury

It was previously reported that Thunder Rosa, who was recently forced out of AEW All Out due to injury, had heat in the AEW women’s locker room. In particular, it was suggested she had legitimate issues with Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter. An initial report from Voices of Wrestling stated that Rosa and Baker haven’t been able to “stand each other” for a year now, and the issues with Hayter started after Hayter had her nose broken in a match with Rosa.
WWE
411mania.com

Booker T on Rumored Backstage Drama in AEW, How He Predicted It Was ‘Inevitable’

– During his Hall of Fame podcast this week, Booker T discussed the backstage drama that’s rumored to be happening right now in AEW. Below are some highlights:. Booker T on rumored animosity in AEW with CM Punk and others backstage: “I don’t think CM Punk came into AEW as friends with guys like Kenny Omega, the Young Bucks just because CM Punk is kind of like an alpha. He’s a guy who’s going to want to be top guy, and Young Bucks are going to want to be the top guys. Kenny Omega wants to be the top guy. I think, yeah, there can be some friction with a guy like Kenny Omega just from what it sounded like. It sounded like Kenny Omega was saying, ‘This is who we are, and this is why we’re doing this. What are you doing it for?’ That’s it sounded like to me. I could be 100% wrong, but it seems like things are getting real in AEW as far as guys having real shoot animosities for each other.”
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy