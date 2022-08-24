Read full article on original website
WWE News: Drew McIntyre Is Still Breathing After Smackdown Attack, Smackdown In Three Minutes, Clips From WWE Rivals
– In a post on Twitter, Drew McIntyre showed off the damage from the attack at the hands of the Bloodline on last night’s Smackdown. – WWE has shared a clip from tomorrow night’s episode of WWE Rivals, looking at Rey Mysterio and Eddie Guerrero. – WWE has...
Trevor Murdoch On Why He Thinks He Was Let Go From Impact Wrestling
In an interview with Fightful, Trevor Murdoch spoke about his brief run with Impact Wrestling (then TNA) in 2009 and why he thinks it didn’t work out. He wrestled there as “The Outlaw” Jethro Holliday. Here are highlights:. On getting the call for TNA: “I was legitimately...
NWA 74 Night 1 Full Results 8.27.2022: National Heavyweight Championship, World Women’s Championship, & More
NWA held Night 1 of NWA 74 today in St. Louis, MO (per Fightful). You can find the full results and see some highlights below. *Beelzebub’s Bedlam: The Miserably Faithful def. The Ill Begotten. *Chris Adonis def. Odinson. *NWA World Junior Heavyweight Championship: Homicide def. Kerry Morton. *Rolando Freeman...
Bianca Belair Signs With WME as Her New Agency
– WWE Superstar Bianca Belair has some new representation. Variety reports that the Raw Women’s champion has signed with WME to represent her “in all areas.” The top Hollywood agency will reportedly look to build Belair’s resume across podcasting, acting, marketing crossover opportunities, and more. Bianca...
Spoiler On Former ROH Wrestler Appearing At Impact Wrestling Tapings
PWInsider reports that former Ring of Honor TV champion Shane Taylor made his Impact Wrestling debut tonight. The company is taping several episodes of television in Dallas. Taylor had a match with Crazzy Steve for Before the Impact, which he lost. We will have full taping results later in the...
Details On Several NXT Wrestlers Considered For WWE Main Roster
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports, as you might have guessed from recent episodes of NXT, that Legado del Fantasma (Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde, Cruz del Toro & Elektra Lopez) are going to the main roster soon. Escobar recently lost a match that barred him from NXT, and he showed up the next week to take his group with him. As previously reported, Solo Sikoa is also being considered for a jump to the main roster.
411’s WWE The SmackDown LowDown Report: 08.27.22 – Ricochet on What’s Next, New Day Prepare for The Viking Raiders, and More!
411’s WWE The SmackDown LowDown Report: 08.27.22. -Just got home from my Fantasy Football Draft and thankfully it clocked in at just around 3 hours. Need my 49ers to carry me this year if I want to get back to my League Championship Game. Now, let’s get to it!
Impact News: Main Event For Tonight’s Show, Important Note For DVR Users
– The main event is set for tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling. PWInsider reports that the six man tag match pitting the Time Keepers (KUSHIDA & The Motor City Machine Guns) against Violence by Design will close out tonight’s show on AXS TV. – The site also notes...
Backstage Update on Rumored WWE Raw TV Rating Change
– As previously reported, there were rumors last month about the TV rating for WWE Monday Night changing from TV-PG to TV-14. PWInsider has an update on what happened with the planned change, which was previously rumored to be a decision by USA Network. While there were initial plans to...
Billy Corgan on How Matt Cardona Fits Into NWA, Praises Cardona for His Brand Value
– During a recent interview with Fightful ahead of this month’s NWA 74 pay-per-view show, NWA Owner Billy Corgan discussed former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Matt Cardona and not having any hesitation on bringing him into NWA. Below are some highlights by Fightful:. Corgan on bringing Matt Cardona to...
Road Dogg Recalls Taking Stiff Kicks From Bryan Danielson In WWE, Praises Daniel Garcia’s Work
Road Dogg had some in-ring experiences with Bryan Danielson in WWE, and he recently recalled how stiff the former Daniel Bryan’s kicks could be. The new WWE SVP of Live Events talked about Danielson’s match with Daniel Garcia in AEW and shared his own experiences with Danielson on his Oh… You Didn’t Know podcast, and you can see some highlights below (per Fightful):
Various News: Dylan ‘Swoggle’ Postl Undergoes Surgery, UWN Championship Wrestling Weekend TV Lineup, Reminder on Tonight’s NJPW Strong
– Former WWE Superstar Dylan Postl (aka Hornswoggle/Swoggle) revealed on his Twitter account earlier this week that he underwent back surgery. You can check out his tweets on his surgery below. On behalf of 411, we send our best wishes to Postl that he gets well soon:. – Here is...
Returning Matt Cardona Loses His First Match To Rolando Freeman At NWA 74
Recovering from a torn bicep, Matt Cardona returned to the ring at NWA 74 (per Fightful). As an element of his return, Cardona was provided an opportunity to choose his own opponent for the return match. After a rundown of potentials, including Bully Ray and a list of other rivals and enemies, Cardona selected Rolando Freeman as his opponent of choice. Unfortunately for the returnee, a rapid crucifix pin put him in the loser’s box at the end of the match. You can see a highlight clip of the aftermath below.
Roman Reigns Doesn’t Care Who Runs the Show in WWE, Talks Getting ‘Daddy’s Not Here’ Line Cleared
Roman Reigns says he isn’t worried about who might be in charge in WWE, whether it’s Triple H or anyone else. Of course, The Game is now in charge of creative since Vince McMahon’s exit from the company in late July, but Reigns said in an interview with the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast that he is more focused on himself than who’s in charge of the create. He also discussed how he got the line from the first post-Vince Raw where he told Theory that “Daddy’s not here anymore” cleared; you can check out the highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):
Various News: Ronda Rousey Helps Shayna Baszler Prepare For WWE Clash at the Castle, Konosuke Takeshita Set For King of the Indies, Latest Vlog From Thunder Rosa
– Ronda Rousey posted a new video to her Youtube page in which she helps Shayna Baszler prepare for her match with Liv Morgan at WWE Clash at the Castle. – Thunder Rosa posted a new vlog online. – West Coast Pro has announced that Konosuke Takeshita will be part...
AEW News: Backstage Footage of CM Punk Following Title Loss, Countdown to All Out Set for Friday on TNT, Rampage Video Highlights
– During last night’s Rampage, AEW aired the following clip, showing CM Punk after he was helped by ringside officials to the back following his title match loss to Jon Moxley on Dynamite earlier this week. On Wednesday night, Moxley defeated Punk to win and unify the AEW World Championship. The card was held at the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio.
Tyrus on How Dusty Rhodes Helped Him Work on His ‘Funkasaurus’ Gimmick in WWE
– During a recent inteview with Talk Is Jericho ahead of his title match with Trevor Murdoch at NWA 74, Trevor Murdoch discussed his career and receiving advice from Dusty Rhodes to work on his “Funkasaurus” Brodus Clay gimmick while in WWE. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):
More Details On Perception of Thunder Rosa Backstage, How She Handled Jamie Hayter Injury
It was previously reported that Thunder Rosa, who was recently forced out of AEW All Out due to injury, had heat in the AEW women’s locker room. In particular, it was suggested she had legitimate issues with Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter. An initial report from Voices of Wrestling stated that Rosa and Baker haven’t been able to “stand each other” for a year now, and the issues with Hayter started after Hayter had her nose broken in a match with Rosa.
Raquel Rodriguez On Not Teaming With Dakota Kai In WWE Women’s Tag Team Title Tournament
In an interview with the Smackdown Lowdown (via Fightful), Raquel Rodriguez spoke about not teaming with Dakota Kai in the WWE women’s tag team champions tournament. Rodriguez is teaming with Aliyah while Kai is teaming with IYO SKY. Both teams will meet in the finals on Monday’s episode of RAW.
Booker T on Rumored Backstage Drama in AEW, How He Predicted It Was ‘Inevitable’
– During his Hall of Fame podcast this week, Booker T discussed the backstage drama that’s rumored to be happening right now in AEW. Below are some highlights:. Booker T on rumored animosity in AEW with CM Punk and others backstage: “I don’t think CM Punk came into AEW as friends with guys like Kenny Omega, the Young Bucks just because CM Punk is kind of like an alpha. He’s a guy who’s going to want to be top guy, and Young Bucks are going to want to be the top guys. Kenny Omega wants to be the top guy. I think, yeah, there can be some friction with a guy like Kenny Omega just from what it sounded like. It sounded like Kenny Omega was saying, ‘This is who we are, and this is why we’re doing this. What are you doing it for?’ That’s it sounded like to me. I could be 100% wrong, but it seems like things are getting real in AEW as far as guys having real shoot animosities for each other.”
