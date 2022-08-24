Mrs. Mildred Maley, of Ashland, Schuylkill County, Pennsylvania, died at the Pottsville Hospital on August 17, 1971, following an illegal abortion performed on her by Wayne M. Mace of Williamstown, Dauphin County. Mace was arrested and later tried in October 1973, but one of the charges against him had to be dropped because of the unconstitutionality of the law on which it was based – as determined by the U. S. Supreme Court decision in Roe v. Wade, which had been announced on January 22, 1973. Nevertheless, Mace was tried on the other charges, including involuntary manslaughter, and was sentenced to a term of one and one-half to three years in the state penitentiary.

