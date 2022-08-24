Read full article on original website
Times News
Lehighton Unit 314 Auxiliary installation of officers held
The Lehighton Unit 314 Auxiliary Installation of Officers was held Wednesday night at the Lehighton American Legion Post 314. The 2023 Lehighton Unit 314 Auxiliary officers include: front row, from left, Treasurer Frances Keener, sergeant-at-arms Larue Fritz, President Susan Rhoads-Procina, and First Vice President Melissa Hyska; back row, Historian Wendy Bell, Secretary Debra Bokan, Second Vice President Joan Troutman, and Chaplain Brenda Fisher. TERRY AHNER/TIMES NEWS.
Times News
Nesquehoning hires new police officer
Nesquehoning’s police department continues to grow. Borough council voted Wednesday to hire Frederick Lahovski Jr. as a full-time officer, effective Sept. 1. He will be paid $29.50 per hour. Councilman Louis Paul said that Lahovski “brings a lot of experience to the police department” and will “be an asset...
UPS, county gather backpacks for students heading back to school
SCRANTON, Pa. — Boxes were carried into the Lackawanna County Government Center in Scranton on Friday by employees of UPS. Inside those boxes were backpacks donated by employees to be given to kids getting ready to head to school in Lackawanna County. "They are full of supplies: pencils, pens,...
Times News
Lehighton man charged in Estes fire
Mahoning Township Police have charged a Lehighton man with arson in connection with the fire Wednesday night at the Estes Express Lines terminal in Mahoning Township. Anthony Dick, 39, was arraigned Saturday morning in front of on-call District Judge Joseph Homanko. He has been charged with two felony counts of arson and a felony count of risking catastrophe.
Times News
LVHN colleague of the month
Name: Kelly Shupp, Registered Radiologic Technologist. Why I like my job: Working in imaging services gives me the opportunity to meet and image patients of all ages from our community. It allows me to be resourceful to obtain great quality images on patients that may be injured, in pain, frightened or unable to get in positions required for the exam. I also am thankful to work with an amazing group of hardworking and skilled colleagues.
Lackawanna police and counselors team up
SCRANTON, Pa. — Outside of the Scranton Police Headquarters, city officials and members of the Scranton Counseling Center announced a new Crisis Co-Responder Team Program. It pairs counselors who have a background in mental health and Scranton Police officers in the field, helping residents who are in crisis. "I...
Times News
West End Fair honored for 100th anniversary
Fair directors, volunteers and some of the sponsors had a big reason to celebrate Wednesday at the annual West End Fair luncheon. “A big thank you to all the volunteers who come to the fair and make it a success. If you don’t have volunteers, you do not have a fair,” said Martha Ebersole, vice president of the Pennsylvania State Association of County Fairs. “This is my first time here. I hope you keep on going another 100 years.”
Times News
Woman sentenced in 2009 killing of Trooper Joshua Miller
The woman who bought the gun that killed a state trooper in 2009 was sentenced in Monroe County on Friday. Emily Gross bought the gun that Daniel Autenrieth used to kill Trooper Joshua Miller on June 7, 2009 in Coolbaugh Township after a 40-mile chase. Trooper Robert Lombardo was wounded in the shooting.
Times News
Schuylkill County getting new SUV
Schuylkill County’s Juvenile Probation Department is getting a new vehicle. Commissioners on Wednesday approved the lease-purchase of a $48,589 2022 Ford Explorer Police Interceptor SUV. It will be used to transport teenagers from placements, shelters, detention facilities and community service work sites. The money will come from the department’s...
Times News
Weatherly to dedicate new engine
Citizens’ Fire Co. No. 1 of Weatherly will participate in this year’s Festival in the Park at the Weatherly Eurana Park on Friday and Saturday. The Fire Company will dedicate its new 2022 KME Rescue/Engine 2051 at this year’s Festival in the Park. The dedication will be...
Times News
Lehighton returns to paid lunch program
Students in some area schools will continue to receive free breakfast and lunch based on poverty levels across the district, but Lehighton Area School District will not be among the group offering that benefit in 2022-23. The “Community Eligibility Provision” of the National School Breakfast and National School Lunch programs...
Times News
Carbon County court
A Lehighton man was sentenced on Thursday in five criminal case in Carbon County court and must enter an inpatient rehabilitation program. Nathan Miller, 21, was sentenced by President Judge Roger N. Nanovic II on charges of one count each of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, a felony; two counts of possession of a controlled substance, driving under the influence and driving under suspension - DUI related; and criminal mischief. He entered pleas to the charges before Nanovic on Monday.
Unidentified Monroe County Arsonist Still At Large
On August 22, a Peterbilt dump truck was set on fire by an unidentified suspect at approximately 12:20 AM. The Pocono Township Police are seeking help from the community in identifying the criminal.
Times News
Tamaqua news for Aug. 26, 2022
Pastor Jim Williams will officiate the 10:30 a.m. worship service this Sunday at Zion Church Lewistown Valley. Sunday school is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Zion Men will meet this Saturday at 8 a.m. in Memorial Hall. Tamaqua Seniors. The Tamaqua Senior Citizens met on Aug. 18 with 26 members in...
Times News
Scouts hold food drive for Valor Clinic
Jacob Denmon and Ethan Webb of Boy Scout Troop 101 are having a food drive to honor and support the veterans of Paul’s House and Valor Clinic. “I wanted to do something to honor them, because they fought to keep us safe and they should be honored,” Denmon said.
Times News
Peach festival today in Slatington
St. John’s UCC Slatington, 15 S. 2nd St., Slatington, will hold a peach festival from 3-7 p.m. today. There will be a raffle for a handmade quilt, hand tools, gift cards and Vera Bradley items. There will also be food and music by Jerry Ammerman.
Times News
Schuylkill business victim of fraud
A Schuylkill County business lost almost $5,000 in a credit card fraud, police say. State police reported that 43 fraudulent purchases, totaling $4,808.10, were made on Keystoker Inc.’s credit card from May 13 to Aug. 11, the day the alleged fraud was reported. Keystoker is in North Manheim Township.
lykensvalley.org
Williamstown Man Convicted in Abortion Death, 1973
Mrs. Mildred Maley, of Ashland, Schuylkill County, Pennsylvania, died at the Pottsville Hospital on August 17, 1971, following an illegal abortion performed on her by Wayne M. Mace of Williamstown, Dauphin County. Mace was arrested and later tried in October 1973, but one of the charges against him had to be dropped because of the unconstitutionality of the law on which it was based – as determined by the U. S. Supreme Court decision in Roe v. Wade, which had been announced on January 22, 1973. Nevertheless, Mace was tried on the other charges, including involuntary manslaughter, and was sentenced to a term of one and one-half to three years in the state penitentiary.
Times News
Schuylkill crashes
State police report the following crashes in Schuylkill County. • A one-vehicle crash happened Tuesday along Peach Mountain Road in Norwegian Township. Troopers said Lynn M. Barber, 65, of St. Clair, was driving a Ford Focus northbound when her vehicle left the road and hit a utility pole. Barber had minor injuries and was taken to the Lehigh Valley Hospital East, Pottsville, police said.
Times News
Carbon crashes
• State police at Bethlehem reported investigating a two-vehicle crash along Route 873 in Lower Towamensing Township, Carbon County, at 4:57 p.m. on Aug. 22. Troopers said Carl Brown, 58, of Palmerton, driving a 2019 Nissan Pathfinder, was northbound and stopped for traffic when his vehicle was hit in the rear by a 2005 Buick Lacrosse driven by Justin S. Patire, 21, of Lansford. No injuries were reported.
