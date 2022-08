PennDOT is recruiting workers for road work openings. The department has the following openings available:. Winter temporary and permanent CDL operator (starting pay is $21.00/hr.) Diesel and construction equipment mechanic (starting pay is $25.91/hr.) Transportation equipment operator trainee (starting pay is $19.38/hr.) Automotive mechanic (starting pay is $22.80/hr.) Job fairs...

JOBS ・ 12 DAYS AGO