Raleigh, NC

Backed By $700K Grant, NCCU’s Beefed-Up CEED Program Spurs Entrepreneurship

As back-to-school season commences, Durham’s North Carolina Central University (NCCU) has a mission to provide even more students with the education, training and support to become entrepreneurs who can foster wealth creation in Black communities. The first step? Expand the university’s Center for Entrepreneurship and Economic Development (CEED).
DURHAM, NC

