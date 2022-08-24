ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frankfort, KY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLKY.com

All 120 of Kentucky's counties represented at Kentucky State Fair

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — More than 700,000 square feet of indoor space at the Kentucky State Fair is dedicated to exhibits. South Wing A, B and C are filled with booths promoting organizations, businesses and counties. All 12o of Kentucky's counties are represented with elements showing off what makes the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
brides.com

An Organic Wedding at a Distillery in Frankfort, Kentucky

Grace and JP were set up by mutual friends when JP moved from North Carolina back to Lexington, Kentucky. They shared their first date in September 2019 and clearly clicked. The couple found themselves soon planning a wedding for 50 guests the following year. The couple envisioned an intimate wedding...
FRANKFORT, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Frankfort, KY
Frankfort, KY
Sports
City
Jeffersontown, KY
Frankfort, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Government
Local
Kentucky Sports
State
Kentucky State
Jeffersontown, KY
Government
wpsdlocal6.com

Kentucky State Police wins 'America's Best-Looking Cruiser'

FRANKFORT, KY — Kentucky State Police won the national Cruiser Contest for the second year in a row with 65,169 votes. Overall, there were 509,153 votes for state police agencies across the country. The American Association of State Troopers (AAST) hosts this annual calendar contest and encourages state police...
FRANKFORT, KY
Wave 3

Combined bid shatters record for Kentucky State Fair Grand Champion ham

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Another year bring another record bid on the grand champion ham at the Kentucky State Fair. During the annual 58th annual Kentucky Farm Bureau Ham Breakfast, a joint bid by Central Bank and businessman Joe Craft and his wife, former UN Ambassador Kelly Craft, brought a record $5 million bid.
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Beshear
WLKY.com

UNCF hosts annual luncheon at Galt House

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville chapter of the United Negro College Fund hosted its annual luncheon Friday at the Galt House. The event brought together business, civic and education leaders. The UNCF raises money to provide scholarships to minority students. "I love any program that provides financial assisted, kids...
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLKY.com

Kentucky Derby Festival 'Pegasus Pin pioneer' dies at 77

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Pegasus Pin pioneer and integral part of the Kentucky Derby Festival, Bridget Sherrill, has died at 77. According to a release from the Festival, Sherrill passed away on Aug. 18. She was described as the "matriarch" amongst staff, but members of the community likely know...
LOUISVILLE, KY
cincinnatimagazine.com

This Williamstown, Kentucky Cabin Is a Riverside Paradise

Angie Smith isn’t quite sure how or why the log cabin got from Williamstown, Kentucky, to her riverfront property. She’s still trying to piece together its history, from its construction in 1842 to where it is today, sitting hillside on the banks of the Ohio River, just 11 miles outside Union.
WILLIAMSTOWN, KY
WBKR

Did You Know Kentucky is Home to the World’s Largest Pocket Knife?

While traveling through the state of Kentucky, you are bound to see quite a few amazing things. As you may know, Kentucky is home to a few world records. Some of these include the world's largest baseball bat at the Louisville Slugger Museum in Louisville and the world's largest go-kart track in Shepherdsville. However, did you know that Kentucky is also home to the world's largest pocket knife too?
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
wdrb.com

Kentucky students building shelters for flood victims living in tents

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Students at the Jackson County Area Technology Center in central Kentucky are getting hands-on to help eastern Kentucky flood victims. According to a report by LEX18, they are helping to build sheds for people impacted by floods. Marvin Wilder, a teacher at the school, was helping flood victims and came across a family living under a tarp when he got the idea for the project.
LOUISVILLE, KY
nationofblue.com

Kentucky Football Game Day: What to Know for 2022

LEXINGTON, Ky. – With the Wildcats set to play eight home games in 2022, UK Athletics has continued its work to provide the best and safest possible fan experience at Kroger Field. That work has led to the following upgrades, operational changes, and reminders for the upcoming season, which begins when UK hosts Miami (Ohio) on Saturday, Sept. 3 at 7 p.m. ET.
LEXINGTON, KY
Wave 3

Watching Out for You: ‘Brushing’ scams

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Getting a package you didn’t order is a scam known as “brushing,” and it’s happening more and more in the U.S. What should a person do if they receive something they didn’t expect?. Watch the full report above.
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy