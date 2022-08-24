Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WLKY.com
Kentucky State Fair Country Ham Breakfast is more than a fundraiser for politicians
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky State Fair's annual Country Ham Breakfast is more than a fundraiser. It's a chance for Kentucky's politicos to see and be seen. Once again, the winning bid for this year's ham came from Kelly and Joe Craft and Lexington-based Central Bank. They bid a record-setting $5 million to walk away with this year's ham.
WLKY.com
All 120 of Kentucky's counties represented at Kentucky State Fair
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — More than 700,000 square feet of indoor space at the Kentucky State Fair is dedicated to exhibits. South Wing A, B and C are filled with booths promoting organizations, businesses and counties. All 12o of Kentucky's counties are represented with elements showing off what makes the...
WLKY.com
Louisville organization sending water treatment equipment to war-torn Ukraine
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville-based organization is partnering with the US-Ukraine Foundation to send much-needed relief to the front lines of the war. On Friday, WaterStep announced they will be sending five "Water on Wheels" carts to some of Ukraine's hardest hit communities. The carts to some of Ukraine's...
brides.com
An Organic Wedding at a Distillery in Frankfort, Kentucky
Grace and JP were set up by mutual friends when JP moved from North Carolina back to Lexington, Kentucky. They shared their first date in September 2019 and clearly clicked. The couple found themselves soon planning a wedding for 50 guests the following year. The couple envisioned an intimate wedding...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wpsdlocal6.com
Kentucky State Police wins 'America's Best-Looking Cruiser'
FRANKFORT, KY — Kentucky State Police won the national Cruiser Contest for the second year in a row with 65,169 votes. Overall, there were 509,153 votes for state police agencies across the country. The American Association of State Troopers (AAST) hosts this annual calendar contest and encourages state police...
Wave 3
Combined bid shatters record for Kentucky State Fair Grand Champion ham
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Another year bring another record bid on the grand champion ham at the Kentucky State Fair. During the annual 58th annual Kentucky Farm Bureau Ham Breakfast, a joint bid by Central Bank and businessman Joe Craft and his wife, former UN Ambassador Kelly Craft, brought a record $5 million bid.
wdrb.com
Rise in antisemitic incidents in Kentucky causes concern among state, Jewish leaders
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Commission on Human Rights released a statement Friday saying it's "gravely concerned" about the escalation in reported antisemitic incidents in the state. And it's calling on community and political leaders to help recognize and condemn antisemitism in Kentucky. A comment made by a Kentucky...
See Inside the Astounding 510-Foot Long Ark Experience in Kentucky
Although the state of Kentucky may be known for its fried chicken, bourbon, Bluegrass music, and horse racing, it is also the home of the largest timber-frame wood structure in the world. Go ahead and add that one to your trivia night repertoire!. Did Someone Say, "Road Trip?" This 510-feet...
RELATED PEOPLE
WKYT 27
Kentucky Democrats plan to announce 12th district Senate candidate in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky Democrats plan to announce a 12th District state Senate candidate in Lexington next Monday. Democratic Chairman Colmon Edridge won’t say who the candidate is ahead of the announcement. Democrat Paula Setser-Kissick, who ran a strong race in 2018, withdrew from this year’s race after...
WLKY.com
UNCF hosts annual luncheon at Galt House
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville chapter of the United Negro College Fund hosted its annual luncheon Friday at the Galt House. The event brought together business, civic and education leaders. The UNCF raises money to provide scholarships to minority students. "I love any program that provides financial assisted, kids...
Wave 3
‘I was absolutely surprised’: Louisville woman cashes $225,000 winning Kentucky lottery ticket
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville woman won big with her Kentucky Lottery Cash Ball 225 ticket on Saturday. According to lottery officials, the woman stopped at her local Kroger store to check her lottery ticket, and found out she had won the game’s $225,000 top prize. “The numbers...
spectrumnews1.com
19-year-old wins Grand Champion title for livestock showing at 2022 Kentucky State Fair
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The 2022 Kentucky State Fair is a time where farmers from all over our Commonwealth can show off their best livestock, but it continues to largely be a male dominated industry. Morgan Berryman, a 19-year-old from Nicholasville, is changing that. What You Need To Know. Morgan...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLKY.com
Kentucky Derby Festival 'Pegasus Pin pioneer' dies at 77
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Pegasus Pin pioneer and integral part of the Kentucky Derby Festival, Bridget Sherrill, has died at 77. According to a release from the Festival, Sherrill passed away on Aug. 18. She was described as the "matriarch" amongst staff, but members of the community likely know...
Rescued animals from eastern Kentucky waiting to be adopted
The Lexington Humane Society has just arrived from Floyd County with 23 animals that survived the deadly floods.
cincinnatimagazine.com
This Williamstown, Kentucky Cabin Is a Riverside Paradise
Angie Smith isn’t quite sure how or why the log cabin got from Williamstown, Kentucky, to her riverfront property. She’s still trying to piece together its history, from its construction in 1842 to where it is today, sitting hillside on the banks of the Ohio River, just 11 miles outside Union.
Did You Know Kentucky is Home to the World’s Largest Pocket Knife?
While traveling through the state of Kentucky, you are bound to see quite a few amazing things. As you may know, Kentucky is home to a few world records. Some of these include the world's largest baseball bat at the Louisville Slugger Museum in Louisville and the world's largest go-kart track in Shepherdsville. However, did you know that Kentucky is also home to the world's largest pocket knife too?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wdrb.com
Kentucky students building shelters for flood victims living in tents
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Students at the Jackson County Area Technology Center in central Kentucky are getting hands-on to help eastern Kentucky flood victims. According to a report by LEX18, they are helping to build sheds for people impacted by floods. Marvin Wilder, a teacher at the school, was helping flood victims and came across a family living under a tarp when he got the idea for the project.
nationofblue.com
Kentucky Football Game Day: What to Know for 2022
LEXINGTON, Ky. – With the Wildcats set to play eight home games in 2022, UK Athletics has continued its work to provide the best and safest possible fan experience at Kroger Field. That work has led to the following upgrades, operational changes, and reminders for the upcoming season, which begins when UK hosts Miami (Ohio) on Saturday, Sept. 3 at 7 p.m. ET.
Wave 3
Watching Out for You: ‘Brushing’ scams
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Getting a package you didn’t order is a scam known as “brushing,” and it’s happening more and more in the U.S. What should a person do if they receive something they didn’t expect?. Watch the full report above.
"They can't stay in tents'; Woman concerned for family living in flood-damaged eastern Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — While the state finalizes a big relief package, Kentuckians from all over the state continue to volunteer in eastern Kentucky. Many Appalachians are now living in tents, some in their own yards, as they wait for help. WHAS11 talked to a woman who is concerned for...
Comments / 1