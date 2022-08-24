Read full article on original website
Bham Now
Celebrating National Dog Day—Sam’s ULTIMATE day in the life in The Magic City [PHOTOS]
Happy National Dog Day, Birmingham! To celebrate, we’re tagging along with one of our content producer’s dogs, Sam, for the perfect day in the life of a dog in Bham. Let’s do it!. Morning coffee at Red Mountain Expresso. Obviously, we have to start the day off...
msn.com
Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Birmingham, according to Tripadvisor
Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Birmingham, according to Tripadvisor. Brunch—the portmanteau combining the words "breakfast" and "lunch"—is the best of both worlds. An event as much as a meal, brunches are weekend affairs, where a large meal is served in the late morning and into the early afternoon, featuring not just coffee but drinks like bloody marys and mimosas alongside waffles, pancakes, french toast, and mounds of eggs, toast, and breakfast meats. Whether you're looking for eggs benedict or bottomless mimosas, Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated brunch restaurants in Birmingham on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Restaurants on this list may have recently closed.
Bham Now
7 local beauty businesses that will have you looking and feeling your best this fall [GIVEAWAY]
It’s almost fall here in Birmingham and what better time than now to do a little self care? Check out these 7 locally-owned beauty businesses that span everything from hair and lashes to nails, makeup and more. Psst—read to the end to find out how you can win $150...
Bham Now
11 of the most popular new bars + restaurants in Birmingham that opened this summer
If you’re like me, you’re probably finding it hard to keep up with all of the new restaurants in Birmingham opening in Birmingham. To make your search for the city’s hottest new eateries easier, here are 11 of the most popular spots that opened in Birmingham in June, July and August, in no particular order.
Bham Now
If you love this Birmingham dish, try this one
It’s no secret that Birmingham has the best restaurants. To get you out of your foodie rut, we’re sharing 14 dishes you should try. Here’s your warning that your stomach will be grumbling. 1. Cheesy appetizer. It’s time to start your meal off with a yummy appetizer....
6 September festivals you’ll want to attend in the Birmingham area
We can’t promise fall temperatures in Alabama during the month of September. But as the weather cools slightly, the festival calendar heats up. Here are six festivals you won’t want to miss in the Birmingham area, from a street-centric event with abundant artworks to a vibrant outdoor celebration of Hispanic culture.
alabamawx.com
Alabama NewsCenter — Can’t Miss Alabama: Fill up the weekend at Taste of 4th Avenue Jazz Festival, Birmingham Folk Festival
After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, the Taste of 4th Avenue Jazz Festival will return Saturday, Aug. 27 to Birmingham’s Historic 4th Avenue District downtown. The festival will bring together varied artists, vendors, food and entertainment. The jazz festival will feature Chelsey Green, Logan the Entertainer, Deirdre Gaddis, the Official Clutch Band, Vann Burchfield and other artists. To learn more about the festival, including the complete lineup, visit 4thavenuejazz.org. Alabama Power is among the sponsors for the event. The festival is free.
southernhomemagazine.com
Adam Gerndt Brings Tried and True Texas Style to Birmingham
When a Texas couple imagined building a new property that would provide a home base for their extended family, they set their sights on a rambling stretch of Alabama land called Wash Creek Farm. Located on 1,200 acres just 45 minutes south of Birmingham, the property is a scenic combination of pastureland with ponds and rolling hills backdropped by pine and hardwood forests. The land also boasts two miles of shoreline on Wash Creek, a tributary that feeds into Lay Lake.
Bham Now
11 organizations + events supporting trans and non-binary people in Birmingham
According to the Human Rights Campaign’s 2021 Municipal Equality Index (MEI), Birmingham has a perfect score when it comes to inclusive municipal laws, policies and services for the LGBTQ+. Although this is a great accomplishment for our city, it can be difficult for our trans and nonbinary friends to find solutions for their specific matters. Thankfully, Birmingham has plenty of resources for them to feel welcome in the city.
Hero Doughnuts now open in Trussville
Hero Doughnuts & Buns opened its Trussville location this week on Main Street, U.S. 11, next to the new Rodney Scott’s Whole Hog BBQ, which opened earlier this month. Hero employees said Tuesday was the official opening day in Trussville, after a soft opening last week. Coffee, craft doughnuts, breakfast buns and burgers are on the menu.
Bham Now
Now the Weekend: film, folk, jazz + culture festivals—Aug. 26-28
It’s Friday, Birmingham! You know what that means—we have a full schedule of events for the days ahead. Here are some fun happenings you’ll want to check out this weekend, August 26-28. Music, movies + more. Enjoy live music for the whole family at Birmingham Folk Fest...
“Learning to Loaf”: Founder of Tuscaloosa’s Rama Jama’s Restaurant Hangs Up Apron
After more than a quarter-century cooking hamburgers in the shadow of Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gary Lewis is hanging up his apron and trying to retire -- again. Lewis founded Rama Jama's, now a Tuscaloosa institution, in September 1996 and has been involved with the day-to-day operations there in some capacity ever since.
Bham Now
What’s in season at Birmingham farmers’ markets for late summer + 3 amazing cocktail recipes
Summer is winding down, but that doesn’t mean you have to let the deliciousness of fresh produce and the fun of creative cocktails end. We’ve got you covered with what’s in season at farmers’ markets for late summer and three amazing cocktail recipes made with Bushwacker Spirits, the Alabama-founded “beach in a bottle”.
Angel Cakes Creamery Grand Opening in Anniston
Anniston, AL – If you are looking for a sweet treat make sure to stop by Angel Cakes Creamery at 4422 McClellan Blvd, Anniston, AL between 11:00 am to 9:00 pm for their grand opening.
Bham Now
Your guide to the ultimate Trussville City Fest experience, September 10
Get pumped, because Trussville City Fest is back, Saturday, September 10. Presented by Trussville Gas & Water, this year’s festival will be bigger and better than ever before with more food, music and city-filled fun. Follow our seven-stop guide for everything you need to see and do during this special event for the ultimate City Fest experience.
tmpresale.com
The Millennium Tour: Turned Up! at Legacy Arena at The BJCC in Birmingham Nov 04, 2022 – presale code
A Millennium Tour: Turned Up! presale password is now available! This is a great chance for you to buy The Millennium Tour: Turned Up! concert tickets before the public!!!. This might be the last chance ever to see The Millennium Tour: Turned Up! live in Birmingham, AL!. Here is what...
Shark sighted on Orange Beach: ‘We were more shocked than scared,’ says Homewood woman
“I think we were more shocked than scared,” Sarah McElvy Hill of Homewood said about a shark she caught on video during her family’s recent visit to Orange Beach. “We were down in Orange Beach with my family and extended family, just a small little family reunion and my mom’s birthday,” she told AL.com. “We got there Saturday and the shark was there Monday morning, around 10:30.”
280living.com
Restaurant news on the U.S. 280 corridor
A new Mexican restaurant is open in Chelsea and an Italian restaurant has extended their house to include dinner. Dos Tequilas Mexican Bar and Cuisine announced their opening on their Facebook page Wednesday, Aug. 24. The restaurant is located at 10569 Old U.S. (Ste 102-103) in Chelsea next to China Garden in the former Chubbfather's/Johnny Rays location.
Alys Stephens Center gearing up for 26th Anniversary Season with big acts
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alys Stephens Center is kicking off its newest season and you can expect some big acts. Big names like Smokey Robinson and Pattie Labble are just a few of the acts that you can catch at the Alys Stephen Center this fall. The 26th Anniversary season kicks off on Sept. […]
Bham Now
Freshwater Land Trust’s Hugh Kaul Trail is complete + fundraising concert TONIGHT, Aug. 26
Birmingham, we know how you should get around downtown—walking or biking on the Hugh Kaul Trail. On August 26, Freshwater Land Trust officially opened the last segment of the trail, extending from Avondale’s 41st Street to historic Continental Gin. Keep reading to learn all the details about this trail and what’s next for Freshwater Land Trust.
