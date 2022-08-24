ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Birmingham, according to Tripadvisor. Brunch—the portmanteau combining the words "breakfast" and "lunch"—is the best of both worlds. An event as much as a meal, brunches are weekend affairs, where a large meal is served in the late morning and into the early afternoon, featuring not just coffee but drinks like bloody marys and mimosas alongside waffles, pancakes, french toast, and mounds of eggs, toast, and breakfast meats. Whether you're looking for eggs benedict or bottomless mimosas, Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated brunch restaurants in Birmingham on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Restaurants on this list may have recently closed.
If you love this Birmingham dish, try this one

It’s no secret that Birmingham has the best restaurants. To get you out of your foodie rut, we’re sharing 14 dishes you should try. Here’s your warning that your stomach will be grumbling. 1. Cheesy appetizer. It’s time to start your meal off with a yummy appetizer....
Alabama NewsCenter — Can’t Miss Alabama: Fill up the weekend at Taste of 4th Avenue Jazz Festival, Birmingham Folk Festival

After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, the Taste of 4th Avenue Jazz Festival will return Saturday, Aug. 27 to Birmingham’s Historic 4th Avenue District downtown. The festival will bring together varied artists, vendors, food and entertainment. The jazz festival will feature Chelsey Green, Logan the Entertainer, Deirdre Gaddis, the Official Clutch Band, Vann Burchfield and other artists. To learn more about the festival, including the complete lineup, visit 4thavenuejazz.org. Alabama Power is among the sponsors for the event. The festival is free.
Adam Gerndt Brings Tried and True Texas Style to Birmingham

When a Texas couple imagined building a new property that would provide a home base for their extended family, they set their sights on a rambling stretch of Alabama land called Wash Creek Farm. Located on 1,200 acres just 45 minutes south of Birmingham, the property is a scenic combination of pastureland with ponds and rolling hills backdropped by pine and hardwood forests. The land also boasts two miles of shoreline on Wash Creek, a tributary that feeds into Lay Lake.
11 organizations + events supporting trans and non-binary people in Birmingham

According to the Human Rights Campaign’s 2021 Municipal Equality Index (MEI), Birmingham has a perfect score when it comes to inclusive municipal laws, policies and services for the LGBTQ+. Although this is a great accomplishment for our city, it can be difficult for our trans and nonbinary friends to find solutions for their specific matters. Thankfully, Birmingham has plenty of resources for them to feel welcome in the city.
Hero Doughnuts now open in Trussville

Hero Doughnuts & Buns opened its Trussville location this week on Main Street, U.S. 11, next to the new Rodney Scott’s Whole Hog BBQ, which opened earlier this month. Hero employees said Tuesday was the official opening day in Trussville, after a soft opening last week. Coffee, craft doughnuts, breakfast buns and burgers are on the menu.
Your guide to the ultimate Trussville City Fest experience, September 10

Get pumped, because Trussville City Fest is back, Saturday, September 10. Presented by Trussville Gas & Water, this year’s festival will be bigger and better than ever before with more food, music and city-filled fun. Follow our seven-stop guide for everything you need to see and do during this special event for the ultimate City Fest experience.
Shark sighted on Orange Beach: ‘We were more shocked than scared,’ says Homewood woman

“I think we were more shocked than scared,” Sarah McElvy Hill of Homewood said about a shark she caught on video during her family’s recent visit to Orange Beach. “We were down in Orange Beach with my family and extended family, just a small little family reunion and my mom’s birthday,” she told AL.com. “We got there Saturday and the shark was there Monday morning, around 10:30.”
Restaurant news on the U.S. 280 corridor

A new Mexican restaurant is open in Chelsea and an Italian restaurant has extended their house to include dinner. Dos Tequilas Mexican Bar and Cuisine announced their opening on their Facebook page Wednesday, Aug. 24. The restaurant is located at 10569 Old U.S. (Ste 102-103) in Chelsea next to China Garden in the former Chubbfather's/Johnny Rays location.

