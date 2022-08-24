ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield, TX

fox44news.com

Humane Society of Central Texas issues ‘Code Red’ again

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Humane Society of Central Texas and the City of Waco Animal Services are in an “absolutely critical capacity situation for medium to large size dogs.”. This is according to a press release issued on Friday from Humane Society of Central Texas Executive...
WACO, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Boat, dock destroyed in East Texas morning fire

MALAKOFF, Texas (KETK) – A boat and a dock were destroyed in an East Texas fire on Wednesday. The blaze happened in Malakoff around 3:45 a.m. The Malakoff Volunteer Fire Department said the boat and dock were on fire when they arrived. Malakoff Volunteer Fire Department needed more firefighters to assist, so they called Payne […]
MALAKOFF, TX
fox44news.com

Tampered pump leads to gas thefts and arrests

Waco, Tx (FOX44) – Waco Police report two men were arrested after it was found that a pump at a gas station had been tampered with to allow pumping large amounts of gas, but indicating much less. Officers were called to 330 West Highway 6 on Wednesday, where the...
WACO, TX
freestonecountytimesonline.com

Parkview Regional Hospital Receives CMS 5-Star Rating for Quality Patient Care

Parkview Regional Hospital earned the prestigious five-star rating for quality of patient care in the latest assessment from the national Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). The five-star rating is the highest rating a hospital can earn and summarizes data from CMS’ Care Compare website, which provides consumers with...
MEXIA, TX
Fairfield, TX
Fairfield, TX
Government
freestonecountytimesonline.com

Fairfield Police Report – August 15-21, 2022

10:45 AM-Sgt. Markham to speak to a complainant over threats. 1:45 PM-Sgt. Markham on report of dog running at large. 9:00 PM-Cpl. Scarrow on report of alarm going off. 10:40 AM-Sgt. Markham and assistant Chief Gallegos on report of subject came into business causing problems. 12:03 PM-Sgt. Markham to meet...
FAIRFIELD, TX
KWTX

Midway ISD schools on brief lockout

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Some Midway ISD campuses were forced into a brief lockout early Thursday morning following what authorities describe as a road rage incident with gunfire. According to Hewitt Police Chief Jim Devlin, the middle and high school campuses were secured as a precautionary measure while a suspect was being sought by police in the area of State Highway 84 and Imperial Drive.
WACO, TX
freestonecountytimesonline.com

Lloyd Wayne Kellum

Lloyd Wayne Kellum, 87, of Fairfield passed away on Friday, August 19, 2022 in Fairfield. Visitation will be Friday, August 26, 2022 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Capps Memorial Chapel. Graveside services will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday, August 27, 2022 at the Evergreen Cemetery Chapel near Grapeland, Texas in Houston County with Bro. Roy Beaird officiating. Interment with military honors will follow at the Evergreen Cemetery. Pallbearers are Floyd Tate, Wallace Allman, Lloyd Dale Barker, Jerry Refior, Eric Barker, Bobby Bell and Daniel Barker. Honorary bearers are Preston Lively, John Barker, Phillip Barker and Jerry Barker.
FAIRFIELD, TX
fox44news.com

Search warrant leads to drug discovery in Mexia

MEXIA, Texas (FOX 44) – The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at a residence in Mexia on Wednesday. The Sheriff’s Office says one person was arrested after more than 130 grams (over four ounces) of Methamphetamine was found. The suspect was transported to the Limestone County Jail, and is charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance over 4g<200g and Possession of Marijuana.
MEXIA, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Corsicana Gets Top Billing in New Movie About A Trailblazing Lawman

A movie that puts Corsicana and a trailblazing lawman in the spotlight opens Friday in limited theatrical release. The western called Corsicana is a fictionalized account of Bass Reeves, a former slave who became one of the first black deputy United States marshals in the American west. The Navarro County town of Corsicana becomes the town where Reeves tracks an outlaw gang of killers.
CORSICANA, TX

