Humane Society of Central Texas issues ‘Code Red’ again
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Humane Society of Central Texas and the City of Waco Animal Services are in an “absolutely critical capacity situation for medium to large size dogs.”. This is according to a press release issued on Friday from Humane Society of Central Texas Executive...
Boat, dock destroyed in East Texas morning fire
MALAKOFF, Texas (KETK) – A boat and a dock were destroyed in an East Texas fire on Wednesday. The blaze happened in Malakoff around 3:45 a.m. The Malakoff Volunteer Fire Department said the boat and dock were on fire when they arrived. Malakoff Volunteer Fire Department needed more firefighters to assist, so they called Payne […]
Tampered pump leads to gas thefts and arrests
Waco, Tx (FOX44) – Waco Police report two men were arrested after it was found that a pump at a gas station had been tampered with to allow pumping large amounts of gas, but indicating much less. Officers were called to 330 West Highway 6 on Wednesday, where the...
Parkview Regional Hospital Receives CMS 5-Star Rating for Quality Patient Care
Parkview Regional Hospital earned the prestigious five-star rating for quality of patient care in the latest assessment from the national Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). The five-star rating is the highest rating a hospital can earn and summarizes data from CMS’ Care Compare website, which provides consumers with...
Fairfield Police Report – August 15-21, 2022
10:45 AM-Sgt. Markham to speak to a complainant over threats. 1:45 PM-Sgt. Markham on report of dog running at large. 9:00 PM-Cpl. Scarrow on report of alarm going off. 10:40 AM-Sgt. Markham and assistant Chief Gallegos on report of subject came into business causing problems. 12:03 PM-Sgt. Markham to meet...
West Bryan Couple Jailed In Lieu Of More Than $1 Million Dollars In Bonds On Drug Charges
Bryan police executing a search warrant at a home off Highway 21 west of the sheriff’s office resulted in finding 50 pounds of marijuana, more than 12 pounds of cocaine, and one ounce of ecstasy. The arrest report also stated officers seized two vehicles and an undisclosed amount of...
Midway ISD schools on brief lockout
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Some Midway ISD campuses were forced into a brief lockout early Thursday morning following what authorities describe as a road rage incident with gunfire. According to Hewitt Police Chief Jim Devlin, the middle and high school campuses were secured as a precautionary measure while a suspect was being sought by police in the area of State Highway 84 and Imperial Drive.
Two Gatesville residents arrested on charges related to murder of Waco woman Elizabeth Romero
GATESVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - Coryell County Sheriff’s Deputies on Tuesday, August 23, arrested Gatesville residents Betsy Ayers Robinson, 57, and Cody Gene Ayers, 42, on charges related to the murder of Elizabeth Ann Romero, a woman reported missing in Waco. Betsy Ayers Robinson was charged with murder and tampering...
Lloyd Wayne Kellum
Lloyd Wayne Kellum, 87, of Fairfield passed away on Friday, August 19, 2022 in Fairfield. Visitation will be Friday, August 26, 2022 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Capps Memorial Chapel. Graveside services will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday, August 27, 2022 at the Evergreen Cemetery Chapel near Grapeland, Texas in Houston County with Bro. Roy Beaird officiating. Interment with military honors will follow at the Evergreen Cemetery. Pallbearers are Floyd Tate, Wallace Allman, Lloyd Dale Barker, Jerry Refior, Eric Barker, Bobby Bell and Daniel Barker. Honorary bearers are Preston Lively, John Barker, Phillip Barker and Jerry Barker.
Search warrant leads to drug discovery in Mexia
MEXIA, Texas (FOX 44) – The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at a residence in Mexia on Wednesday. The Sheriff’s Office says one person was arrested after more than 130 grams (over four ounces) of Methamphetamine was found. The suspect was transported to the Limestone County Jail, and is charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance over 4g<200g and Possession of Marijuana.
Man pleads guilty to concealing body found in shallow grave in Van Zandt County
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Mesquite man pleaded guilty to concealing a body that was found in a shallow grave in Van Zandt County, and accepted a 12 year prison sentence. The body of Ladarron Perkins was found in a shallow grave on a private Van Zandt County property in July 2021. Officials […]
Mother-daughter duo charged with murder of Waco woman
Two central Texans were arrested on Tuesday relating to the murder of a Waco resident who disappeared in April.
'Corsicana' film tells the story of a former slave who becomes U.S. Marshal
The new movie Corsicana is a western set in the oil-rich North Texas town that bears the same name. Good Day talked to Isaiah Washington, who plays the role of Bass Reeves. He was a real former slave who became a U.S. Marshal and inspired the Lone Ranger TV and radio shows.
Road rage incident involving gunfire reported near Midway HS: Police
School officials have since confirmed that Midway HS went into lockdown this morning and drop-off lines were held until given clearance from police.
Corsicana Gets Top Billing in New Movie About A Trailblazing Lawman
A movie that puts Corsicana and a trailblazing lawman in the spotlight opens Friday in limited theatrical release. The western called Corsicana is a fictionalized account of Bass Reeves, a former slave who became one of the first black deputy United States marshals in the American west. The Navarro County town of Corsicana becomes the town where Reeves tracks an outlaw gang of killers.
Fairfield Football Preview: Experience an Advantage for Eagle Varsity Team
The Fairfield Eagles entered the playoffs with a load of injuries and finished the season with a loss to the talented West Trojans. The season will begin with healthy players and high hopes for success in the future… and the future is now. The 2022 edition of the Fairfield...
