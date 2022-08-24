Read full article on original website
Huskers Open Volleyball Season With Sweep In Ameritas Classic
LINCOLN, Neb. (August 26, 2022) – The No. 1 Nebraska volleyball team swept Texas A&M-Corpus Christi in the season opener on Friday morning, 25-15, 25-16, 25-9, in front of a sold-out crowd of 8,000 at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. Nebraska (1-0) was dominant from start to finish. The...
HUSKER VOLLEYBALL: Top-Ranked Nebraska Cruises To Second Straight Sweep
LINCOLN–(NU Athletics Aug. 26)– The No. 1 Nebraska volleyball team dominated Tulsa en route to its second sweep of the day on Friday night, 25-15, 25-12, 25-13, in front of 8,157 fans at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. The Huskers (2-0) continued to roll as they hit .318...
SALTDOGS BASEBALL: Lincoln Comes Up Short In Opener With Cleburne
LINCOLN–(Aug. 26)–John Bezdicek allowed two runs over a career-best seven innings, but the ‘Dogs fell 2-1 in the opener against the Cleburne Railroaders at Haymarket Park on Friday night. Bezdicek allowed two runs on six hits with three walks and four strikeouts, but the ‘Dogs (41-50) left...
BREAKING: LPD Looking For 9 Year Old With Autism
LPD said Joshua Beltz was last seen in the area of 1st & Belmont at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.(Lincoln Police) (KFOR NEWS August 27, 2022) The Lincoln Police Department is searching for a 9 year old autistic child. Joshua D. Beltz, has been missing from his home in the area of...
Thompson Forum To Explore Creative Solutions To Global Challengers
(KFOR NEWS August 25, 2022) The 34th season of the E.N. Thompson Forum on World Issues at the University of Nebraska–Lincoln will feature five mainstage speakers, as well as a scholar-in-residence. The 2022-23 season is organized around the theme “Creativity to Solve Global Challenges.” As the world faces complex challenges related to health, water and climate, the series will elevate people and ideas addressing these concerns with vision and innovation.
Otoe County Body Identified
OTOE COUNTY, Neb. (KOLN) (August 25, 2022) – The body of a man discovered in a rural area of northwest Otoe County has been identified. The Otoe County Sheriff’s Office says 30-year-old William Klingenfuss of Manteca, California was found Friday evening in a pickup truck. Landowners were walking...
Stabbing Victim Found In Cass County
(KFOR NEWS August 26, 2022) An autopsy is being conducted today (Friday) on the body of a 55 year old woman found stabbed to death in a house near Plattsmouth. Cass County Sheriff Wm. C. Brueggemann says Thursday afternoon, deputies were dispatched to 9301 Highway 75, a residence south of Plattsmouth for a possible disturbance. The 911 caller, a short time later, reported a small fire in the living room and an adult female was laying on the floor.
Arrest Made In North Lincoln Shooting
Lincoln, NE (August 25, 2022) The Lincoln Police Department has made an arrest in connection with a shooting that occurred on Saturday August 20, 2022, at 11:02 p.m. at the Casey’s Convenience Store located at 4411 North 27th Street. Dominic Gomez, 18-years-of-age of Lincoln, was arrested and charged with...
Lincoln Police Investigating Fatal Motorcycle Crash
(KFOR Lincoln August 27, 2022) The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a crash at North 27th Street and Cornhusker Highway that killed a 29-year-old Lincoln man. On Friday at 10:15 pm, a motorcycle was traveling eastbound on Cornhusker Highway approaching North 27 Street. Witnesses reported the motorcycle was speeding and the driver ran the red light. The motorcycle collided with a truck that was southbound on North 27 Street. Witnesses and arriving officers attempted to save the motorcyclist’s life. Lincoln Fire and Rescue took the man to the hospital where he died.
Law Officers On High Alert For Drunk Drivers
Lincoln, NE (August 25, 2022) The “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” crackdown is a nationwide campaign directed at cracking down on drunk and impaired drivers. The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is one of the agencies participating in the crackdown through high visibility enforcement and saturation patrol.
