Cleveland, OH

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

411mania.com

Trevor Murdoch On Why He Thinks He Was Let Go From Impact Wrestling

In an interview with Fightful, Trevor Murdoch spoke about his brief run with Impact Wrestling (then TNA) in 2009 and why he thinks it didn't work out. He wrestled there as "The Outlaw" Jethro Holliday. Here are highlights:. On getting the call for TNA: "I was legitimately...
WWE
411mania.com

Rumor Killer On Thunder Rosa Following Injury Report

As previously reported, AEW announced that women's world champion Thunder Rosa suffered an injury and her match with Toni Storm at All Out was cancelled. Instead, there will be an interim title match between Storm, Britt Baker, Jamie Hayter and Hikaru Shida. Since the announcement, a rumor began to...
411mania.com

Bianca Belair Signs With WME as Her New Agency

– WWE Superstar Bianca Belair has some new representation. Variety reports that the Raw Women's champion has signed with WME to represent her "in all areas." The top Hollywood agency will reportedly look to build Belair's resume across podcasting, acting, marketing crossover opportunities, and more. Bianca...
WWE
411mania.com

Brock Lesnar, Pat McAfee and Others Also At Vince McMahon Birthday Dinner (Pics)

As previously reported, Vince McMahon celebrated his 77th birthday with a dinner in New York, joined by an unidentified female companion. John Cena was present, along with his wife Shay Shariatzadeh. PWInsider reports that there were others in attendance, including Brock Lesnar, Pat McAfee and The Undertaker. A photo of Lesnar and McAfee at the restaurant has popped up online and can be seen below.
WWE
411mania.com

Roman Reigns Doesn't Care Who Runs the Show in WWE, Talks Getting 'Daddy's Not Here' Line Cleared

Roman Reigns says he isn't worried about who might be in charge in WWE, whether it's Triple H or anyone else. Of course, The Game is now in charge of creative since Vince McMahon's exit from the company in late July, but Reigns said in an interview with the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast that he is more focused on himself than who's in charge of the create. He also discussed how he got the line from the first post-Vince Raw where he told Theory that "Daddy's not here anymore" cleared; you can check out the highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):
WWE
411mania.com

Details On Several NXT Wrestlers Considered For WWE Main Roster

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports, as you might have guessed from recent episodes of NXT, that Legado del Fantasma (Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde, Cruz del Toro & Elektra Lopez) are going to the main roster soon. Escobar recently lost a match that barred him from NXT, and he showed up the next week to take his group with him. As previously reported, Solo Sikoa is also being considered for a jump to the main roster.
WWE
411mania.com

Backstage Update on Rumored WWE Raw TV Rating Change

– As previously reported, there were rumors last month about the TV rating for WWE Monday Night changing from TV-PG to TV-14. PWInsider has an update on what happened with the planned change, which was previously rumored to be a decision by USA Network. While there were initial plans to...
WWE
411mania.com

Spoiler On Title Match From Impact Wrestling Tapings

A spoiler is out regarding a title match at Friday's Impact Wrestling tapings. PWInsider reports that The OGK (Matt Taven and Mike Bennett) defeated The Good Brothers to capture the Impact Wrestling Tag Team Championships at the taping, which is taking place in Dallas, Texas. The Good Brothers are...
411mania.com

Impact News: Main Event For Tonight's Show, Important Note For DVR Users

– The main event is set for tonight's episode of Impact Wrestling. PWInsider reports that the six man tag match pitting the Time Keepers (KUSHIDA & The Motor City Machine Guns) against Violence by Design will close out tonight's show on AXS TV. – The site also notes...
WWE
411mania.com

Billy Corgan on How Matt Cardona Fits Into NWA, Praises Cardona for His Brand Value

– During a recent interview with Fightful ahead of this month's NWA 74 pay-per-view show, NWA Owner Billy Corgan discussed former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Matt Cardona and not having any hesitation on bringing him into NWA. Below are some highlights by Fightful:. Corgan on bringing Matt Cardona to...
WWE
411mania.com

Road Dogg Recalls Taking Stiff Kicks From Bryan Danielson In WWE, Praises Daniel Garcia's Work

Road Dogg had some in-ring experiences with Bryan Danielson in WWE, and he recently recalled how stiff the former Daniel Bryan's kicks could be. The new WWE SVP of Live Events talked about Danielson's match with Daniel Garcia in AEW and shared his own experiences with Danielson on his Oh… You Didn't Know podcast, and you can see some highlights below (per Fightful):
WWE
411mania.com

Netflix Reportedly Moving Forward With Vince McMahon Project

It was reported last month that Netflix had dropped plans for a Vince McMahon docuseries after a scandal that eventually led to McMahon retiring from WWE. However, The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that this is not the case and Netflix is moving forward with the project. WWE will be cooperating with the series, which will be directed and executive produced by Chris Smith. Smith was responsible for the docuseries Tiger King and Fyre.
WWE
411mania.com

Darby Allin Jumps Over His Own House in a Jeep For New Video

Darby Allin loves his daredevil stunts, and he may have topped himself by leaping over his entire house with a Jeep in a new video. The AEW star posted the video to his Instagram account on Friday, which shows him using a large dirt ramp to make the jump (barely) over his home into a set of trailers.
411mania.com

Winfree's WWE Smackdown Review 8.26.22

Hey there people, time for another episode of Smackdown. Tonight we've got a lot of women's wrestling scheduled, given that Zoey Starks got hurt and the Gigi Dolan of Toxic Attraction got hurt both of the NXT 2.0 representative teams are out of the women's tag team tournament. So we'll get a Fatal 4-Way tag team match tonight with Dana Brooke and Tamina vs. Shotzi and Xia Li vs. Nikki ASH and Doudrop vs. Natalya and Sonya Deville, the winning team will have to wrestle again later tonight against Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah. Happy Corbin will take on Ricochet, WWE is still building to Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre coming up soon, Liv Morgan vs. Shayna Baszler is still growing as a feud, and Ronda Rousey might make an appearance. WWE is taping next weeks episode at the same event as this show, the travel for a Friday night into a Saturday PPV like Clash at the Castle just being unrealistic, so one or both episodes will probably be on the slower side. Well that's the limited preamble given what's been announced, so let's get to the action.
WWE
411mania.com

More Details On Perception of Thunder Rosa Backstage, How She Handled Jamie Hayter Injury

It was previously reported that Thunder Rosa, who was recently forced out of AEW All Out due to injury, had heat in the AEW women's locker room. In particular, it was suggested she had legitimate issues with Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter. An initial report from Voices of Wrestling stated that Rosa and Baker haven't been able to "stand each other" for a year now, and the issues with Hayter started after Hayter had her nose broken in a match with Rosa.
WWE

