I won $100,000 on the Powerball lottery after testing a strategy I saw on TV – how it works

By Frankie Becerra
The US Sun
 3 days ago
A LOTTO player has won big after seeing a strategy on TV and deciding to try it out for himself.

A man in South Carolina, who declined to share his identity, won big money from a Powerball lottery by following tips from the show "Lottery Changed My Life" on TLC.

A Powerball newcomer as won big in South Carolina Credit: Getty

With a title like that, the show might have just found its next star since the winner in question walked away with a prize of $100,000.

The advice the man was given that led to his win was to spend $25 per week playing the lottery, no more or less, for three months straight.

Success came quicker than expected when the man won $500 in his first week playing.

But seven weeks of following the strategy was when the man hit his big $100,000 Powerball win earlier this summer.

“I didn’t even know how to play Powerball,” the man said with a laugh while sharing his story with South Carolina Education Lottery.

At first, the man thought he had only matched two of the winning numbers, but after his wife took a closer look it turned out all but one of the numbers were a match in the drawing on May 28.

Thanks to spending the extra $1 for PowerPlay, his $50,000 prize also doubled.

The odds of matching four white ball numbers and the red Powerball number are 1 in 913,129.

While he was only one number away from winning the Powerball jackpot, he might be seeing more money in the future.

The lotto strategist said he plans to play out the full three months of weekly play just as he originally intended to.

Spending $25 for 12 weeks straight would cost you $300, meaning it's not a suitable strategy for everyone.

Other lottery strategies

When it comes to playing the lottery, everyone has their own tips and tricks that they stick to.

A Massachusetts woman recently won $100,000 by sticking to her sentimental numbers.

While others like Jared James have created entire lottery algorithms that they swear by.

Some of James' tips include having a plan, sticking within your budget, and being realistic about how you play.

As always, keep in mind that winning the lottery is not guaranteed.

If you're keen to play, make sure you're not spending more than you can afford.

In other lottery news, a maths professor bought hundreds of scratchcard tickets to test winning strategies.

Plus, another lotto expert shows how you can mathematically improve your odds of winning.

Bob Smith
3d ago

Last I heard the odds of winning the Lottery were about 175 million to one. I guess buying more tickets technically increases your chances, but by such a minuscule amount it doesn't make any difference.

Reply
7
Reilly Hamer
3d ago

Sheesh. Straight to comments on this one. If there was a 'strategy' to winning, there'd be no lottery.

Reply(1)
16
jaco
3d ago

In other news, 2,000,000 people spent $25 a week for 12 weeks and won nothing.

Reply(2)
34
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
699K+
Followers
36K+
Post
220M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

