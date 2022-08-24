ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freestone County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
inforney.com

Missing Crandall area woman has been located in good condition

CRANDALL, Texas — UPDATE — 22-year-old Elayna Prather has been located in good condition, according to the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office. ORIGINAL — A search is underway in the Crandall area for a missing girl with autism, according to social media reports. Elayna Prather, described as a...
CRANDALL, TX
freestonecountytimesonline.com

Fairfield Police Report – August 15-21, 2022

10:45 AM-Sgt. Markham to speak to a complainant over threats. 1:45 PM-Sgt. Markham on report of dog running at large. 9:00 PM-Cpl. Scarrow on report of alarm going off. 10:40 AM-Sgt. Markham and assistant Chief Gallegos on report of subject came into business causing problems. 12:03 PM-Sgt. Markham to meet...
FAIRFIELD, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
County
Freestone County, TX
Freestone County, TX
Government
freestonecountytimesonline.com

Janet Carol Vail Race

Proverbs 31:10-31 Who can find a virtuous woman? For her price is far above rubies. The heart of her husband doth safely trust in her, so that he shall have no need of spoil. She will do him good and not evil all the days of her life. She seeketh wool, and flax, and worketh willingly with her hands.
FAIRFIELD, TX
freestonecountytimesonline.com

Parkview Regional Hospital Receives CMS 5-Star Rating for Quality Patient Care

Parkview Regional Hospital earned the prestigious five-star rating for quality of patient care in the latest assessment from the national Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). The five-star rating is the highest rating a hospital can earn and summarizes data from CMS’ Care Compare website, which provides consumers with...
MEXIA, TX
fox44news.com

Search warrant leads to drug discovery in Mexia

MEXIA, Texas (FOX 44) – The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at a residence in Mexia on Wednesday. The Sheriff’s Office says one person was arrested after more than 130 grams (over four ounces) of Methamphetamine was found. The suspect was transported to the Limestone County Jail, and is charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance over 4g<200g and Possession of Marijuana.
MEXIA, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disaster Declaration#County Judge
freestonecountytimesonline.com

Lloyd Wayne Kellum

Lloyd Wayne Kellum, 87, of Fairfield passed away on Friday, August 19, 2022 in Fairfield. Visitation will be Friday, August 26, 2022 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Capps Memorial Chapel. Graveside services will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday, August 27, 2022 at the Evergreen Cemetery Chapel near Grapeland, Texas in Houston County with Bro. Roy Beaird officiating. Interment with military honors will follow at the Evergreen Cemetery. Pallbearers are Floyd Tate, Wallace Allman, Lloyd Dale Barker, Jerry Refior, Eric Barker, Bobby Bell and Daniel Barker. Honorary bearers are Preston Lively, John Barker, Phillip Barker and Jerry Barker.
FAIRFIELD, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Corsicana Gets Top Billing in New Movie About A Trailblazing Lawman

A movie that puts Corsicana and a trailblazing lawman in the spotlight opens Friday in limited theatrical release. The western called Corsicana is a fictionalized account of Bass Reeves, a former slave who became one of the first black deputy United States marshals in the American west. The Navarro County town of Corsicana becomes the town where Reeves tracks an outlaw gang of killers.
CORSICANA, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy