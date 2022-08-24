Read full article on original website
Man pleads guilty to concealing body found in shallow grave in Van Zandt County
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Mesquite man pleaded guilty to concealing a body that was found in a shallow grave in Van Zandt County, and accepted a 12 year prison sentence. The body of Ladarron Perkins was found in a shallow grave on a private Van Zandt County property in July 2021. Officials […]
inforney.com
Missing Crandall area woman has been located in good condition
CRANDALL, Texas — UPDATE — 22-year-old Elayna Prather has been located in good condition, according to the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office. ORIGINAL — A search is underway in the Crandall area for a missing girl with autism, according to social media reports. Elayna Prather, described as a...
wtaw.com
West Bryan Couple Jailed In Lieu Of More Than $1 Million Dollars In Bonds On Drug Charges
Bryan police executing a search warrant at a home off Highway 21 west of the sheriff’s office resulted in finding 50 pounds of marijuana, more than 12 pounds of cocaine, and one ounce of ecstasy. The arrest report also stated officers seized two vehicles and an undisclosed amount of...
freestonecountytimesonline.com
Fairfield Police Report – August 15-21, 2022
10:45 AM-Sgt. Markham to speak to a complainant over threats. 1:45 PM-Sgt. Markham on report of dog running at large. 9:00 PM-Cpl. Scarrow on report of alarm going off. 10:40 AM-Sgt. Markham and assistant Chief Gallegos on report of subject came into business causing problems. 12:03 PM-Sgt. Markham to meet...
fox4news.com
'Corsicana' film tells the story of a former slave who becomes U.S. Marshal
The new movie Corsicana is a western set in the oil-rich North Texas town that bears the same name. Good Day talked to Isaiah Washington, who plays the role of Bass Reeves. He was a real former slave who became a U.S. Marshal and inspired the Lone Ranger TV and radio shows.
freestonecountytimesonline.com
Janet Carol Vail Race
Proverbs 31:10-31 Who can find a virtuous woman? For her price is far above rubies. The heart of her husband doth safely trust in her, so that he shall have no need of spoil. She will do him good and not evil all the days of her life. She seeketh wool, and flax, and worketh willingly with her hands.
freestonecountytimesonline.com
Parkview Regional Hospital Receives CMS 5-Star Rating for Quality Patient Care
Parkview Regional Hospital earned the prestigious five-star rating for quality of patient care in the latest assessment from the national Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). The five-star rating is the highest rating a hospital can earn and summarizes data from CMS’ Care Compare website, which provides consumers with...
fox44news.com
Search warrant leads to drug discovery in Mexia
MEXIA, Texas (FOX 44) – The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at a residence in Mexia on Wednesday. The Sheriff’s Office says one person was arrested after more than 130 grams (over four ounces) of Methamphetamine was found. The suspect was transported to the Limestone County Jail, and is charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance over 4g<200g and Possession of Marijuana.
freestonecountytimesonline.com
Lloyd Wayne Kellum
Lloyd Wayne Kellum, 87, of Fairfield passed away on Friday, August 19, 2022 in Fairfield. Visitation will be Friday, August 26, 2022 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Capps Memorial Chapel. Graveside services will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday, August 27, 2022 at the Evergreen Cemetery Chapel near Grapeland, Texas in Houston County with Bro. Roy Beaird officiating. Interment with military honors will follow at the Evergreen Cemetery. Pallbearers are Floyd Tate, Wallace Allman, Lloyd Dale Barker, Jerry Refior, Eric Barker, Bobby Bell and Daniel Barker. Honorary bearers are Preston Lively, John Barker, Phillip Barker and Jerry Barker.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Corsicana Gets Top Billing in New Movie About A Trailblazing Lawman
A movie that puts Corsicana and a trailblazing lawman in the spotlight opens Friday in limited theatrical release. The western called Corsicana is a fictionalized account of Bass Reeves, a former slave who became one of the first black deputy United States marshals in the American west. The Navarro County town of Corsicana becomes the town where Reeves tracks an outlaw gang of killers.
