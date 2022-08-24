ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
E! News

Shia LaBeouf Confirms the Name of His Newborn Child With Wife Mia Goth

Watch: Shia LaBeouf DENIES Being Fired by Olivia Wilde. Shia LaBeouf is giving a rare glimpse into his family life. The 36-year-old revealed the name of his daughter with wife Mia Goth in an email published by Variety on Aug. 26. According to the publication, the actor said he had sent the email to Olivia Wilde, who recently claimed that Shia had been fired from her movie Don't Worry Darling, before forwarding it to them.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Newlyweds Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Are Hands-On While Shopping During Italian Honeymoon

Watch: Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Get Hands-On During Italian Honeymoon. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck packed the PDA for this trip. The newlyweds were seen sharing an embrace and a smooch while out shopping during their honeymoon in Milan, Italy on Aug. 25. As seen in photos obtained by E! News, Jennifer sported a crop top paired with white trousers, gold jewelry and wedges. As for Ben, he rocked a pair of jeans with a blue button-up shirt and sleek sunglasses.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
E! News

Jennifer Lopez Proves She "Can't Get Enough" of Ben Affleck by Serenading Him at Wedding

Watch: Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck's Wedding Weekend: All the Details. Dear Ben, this song is for you. Jennifer Lopez took to the dance floor during her Georgia wedding on Aug. 20 to serenade husband Ben Affleck with a new song. As seen in a video published by TMZ, the Marry Me actress was joined by a group of backup dancers as she performed to the actor, who sat in a chair a few feet away from his bride.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

How Vanderpump Rules' Raquel Leviss Is Causing "Tension" Between Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz

Watch: Raquel Leviss Dishes on Seeing Ex James Kennedy for First Time. Vanderpump Rules fans think they've seen this film before, and they didn't like the ending. Scheana Shay and Brock Davies' wedding brought many of the Bravo series' stars to Cancun this week, but the trip hasn't been idyllic for everyone—namely, Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz. A source tells E! News that Tom and co-star Raquel Leviss have been getting closer, which Katie isn't exactly thrilled about. As such, the flirtationship has become a source of "tension" for the formerly friendly exes, the insider shared.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Sudeikis
Person
Olivia Wilde
E! News

Lindsey Vonn Mourns Mother Lindy's Death After ALS Battle

On Aug. 27, the Olympian took to social media to share the heartbreaking news that her mom, Linda Krohn, has "lost her battle with ALS." "She passed away peacefully as I held her hand, exactly one year after her diagnosis," she shared in an Instagram post, along with a series of throwback and recent photos of the two together. "I am so grateful for every moment I had with her but I am also thankful that she is no longer suffering and in peace. She was a shining light that will never fade and I will forever be inspired by her."
CELEBRITIES
ABC News

Ariana Grande posts rare photo of natural curls

Ariana Grande ditched her signature pin-straight ponytail recently, donning a natural, curly haired look for the launch of her new body care line. The "Thank U, Next" singer posted a promotional video on social media Sunday for her God is a Woman body line, which dropped at Ulta and includes her previously released fragrance line of the same name.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Cinemacon#Variety
In Style

Selena Gomez Teased New Music in a Denim Corset

Selena Gomez has new music on the horizon, and the singer and actress teased the song and accompanying video in the most fitting way: with a TikTok, of course (she's the unofficial TikTok queen, after all). On Wednesday, Gomez shared a snippet from the music video for her remix to...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
E! News

Joe E. Tata’s “Devastated” Daughter Kelly Recalls His Final Moments Amid Alzheimer’s Battle

Watch: Beverly Hills, 90210 Actor Joe E. Tata Dead at 85. Joe E. Tata's daughter is mourning the loss of her father. The Beverly Hills, 90210 star—who played Peach Pit owner Nat on the TV series—passed away at the age of 85 on Aug. 24. Prior to his death, his daughter Kelly Katherine Tata had started a GoFundMe to ask for financial support to care for her father, who she said was diagnosed with Alzheimer's Disease in 2018.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Law and Order: SVU Showrunner Says Kelli Giddish’s Exit Is “More Complex” Than Fans Realize

Watch: Sam Waterson Thanks Fans For His Law & Order Return. Law & Order: Special Victims Unit showrunner David Graziano is addressing Kelli Giddish's sudden exit. The writer, who took over showrunning duties from Warren Leight in June, weighed in on Kelli's departure in the comments section of her Aug. 24 Instagram post announcing the news. "You might take a moment to entertain the idea that things are more complex than they appear in a world of emojis and tweets," David wrote. "All I'll say is Kelli has handled this with the most incredibly classy comportment."
TV SERIES
E! News

Ghosts Enlists a Gilmore Girls Fan Favorite For Season 2

Watch: A Blast From Interviews Past: "Gilmore Girls" A beloved star will appear on season two of Ghosts—and discovered a spooky connection along the way!. Rose Abdoo, who played Stars Hollow mechanic Gypsy on the series from 2001 to 2007, will guest star on the upcoming season of the CBS comedy, E! News can confirm.
TV SERIES
E! News

E! News

206K+
Followers
50K+
Post
85M+
Views
ABOUT

Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy