Read full article on original website
Related
Shia LaBeouf Confirms the Name of His Newborn Child With Wife Mia Goth
Watch: Shia LaBeouf DENIES Being Fired by Olivia Wilde. Shia LaBeouf is giving a rare glimpse into his family life. The 36-year-old revealed the name of his daughter with wife Mia Goth in an email published by Variety on Aug. 26. According to the publication, the actor said he had sent the email to Olivia Wilde, who recently claimed that Shia had been fired from her movie Don't Worry Darling, before forwarding it to them.
Shia LaBeouf Denies Claim Olivia Wilde Fired Him From Don't Worry Darling
Watch: Why Olivia Wilde FIRED Shia LeBeouf: New Details!. Days after Olivia Wilde publicly addressed Shia LaBeouf's alleged firing from Don't Worry Darling, the actor is sharing his side of the story. Though the director said she fired him from her psychological thriller, LaBeouf insists he quit, which he detailed...
Sylvester Stallone Slams "Trivial" Rumor About Reason for Jennifer Flavin Divorce
Watch: Sylvester Stallone & Jennifer Flavin Divorce After 25 Years. Sylvester Stallone is hitting back at a rumor that his wife Jennifer Flavin filed to end their 25-year marriage over a dog. On Aug. 24, hours after news of Flavin's divorce filing broke, TMZ, citing sources directly connected to the...
Newlyweds Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Are Hands-On While Shopping During Italian Honeymoon
Watch: Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Get Hands-On During Italian Honeymoon. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck packed the PDA for this trip. The newlyweds were seen sharing an embrace and a smooch while out shopping during their honeymoon in Milan, Italy on Aug. 25. As seen in photos obtained by E! News, Jennifer sported a crop top paired with white trousers, gold jewelry and wedges. As for Ben, he rocked a pair of jeans with a blue button-up shirt and sleek sunglasses.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jennifer Lopez Proves She "Can't Get Enough" of Ben Affleck by Serenading Him at Wedding
Watch: Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck's Wedding Weekend: All the Details. Dear Ben, this song is for you. Jennifer Lopez took to the dance floor during her Georgia wedding on Aug. 20 to serenade husband Ben Affleck with a new song. As seen in a video published by TMZ, the Marry Me actress was joined by a group of backup dancers as she performed to the actor, who sat in a chair a few feet away from his bride.
realitytitbit.com
Kim Kardashian reveals she 'can't walk' as she continues killer body transformation
Kim Kardashian first showed off her much more slender figure at the Met Gala, when she lost weight to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s dress. Since then, the reality TV personality has continued to embark on a weight loss journey. She took to Instagram to tag her personal trainer, Melissa...
How Vanderpump Rules' Raquel Leviss Is Causing "Tension" Between Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz
Watch: Raquel Leviss Dishes on Seeing Ex James Kennedy for First Time. Vanderpump Rules fans think they've seen this film before, and they didn't like the ending. Scheana Shay and Brock Davies' wedding brought many of the Bravo series' stars to Cancun this week, but the trip hasn't been idyllic for everyone—namely, Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz. A source tells E! News that Tom and co-star Raquel Leviss have been getting closer, which Katie isn't exactly thrilled about. As such, the flirtationship has become a source of "tension" for the formerly friendly exes, the insider shared.
See Kylie Jenner’s Reaction When Asked About Baby Boy’s New Name
Watch: Kylie Jenner Reveals She Almost Had This "K" Name. This moniker is still a mystery—at least to most. Colt Paulsen, who co-hosts E! News' Kards Katch Up, was on the case when it came to learning the name of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's baby boy. So, he went right to the source.
RELATED PEOPLE
ETOnline.com
'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Says She'll Be a Monogamist Following Split From Kody
It's been nine months since Sister Wives stars Christine and Kody Brown announced they were ending their 25-year plural marriage, and now Christine is sharing her thoughts on dating post-split. The 50-year-old speaks with People about why she plans to put her polygamist lifestyle behind her. Christine explains that throughout...
Heather Rae El Moussa Fires Back at Critic Who Says She Made Husband Tarek Her "Entire Personality"
Watch: Tarek & Heather Rae El Moussa Talk Baby Gender REVEAL. Heather Rae El Moussa is setting the record straight. After a Twitter user claimed the Selling Sunset star made her husband Tarek El Moussa "her entire personality," Heather clapped back. "No girl, It's called true love," she replied. "That...
Lindsey Vonn Mourns Mother Lindy's Death After ALS Battle
On Aug. 27, the Olympian took to social media to share the heartbreaking news that her mom, Linda Krohn, has "lost her battle with ALS." "She passed away peacefully as I held her hand, exactly one year after her diagnosis," she shared in an Instagram post, along with a series of throwback and recent photos of the two together. "I am so grateful for every moment I had with her but I am also thankful that she is no longer suffering and in peace. She was a shining light that will never fade and I will forever be inspired by her."
ABC News
Ariana Grande posts rare photo of natural curls
Ariana Grande ditched her signature pin-straight ponytail recently, donning a natural, curly haired look for the launch of her new body care line. The "Thank U, Next" singer posted a promotional video on social media Sunday for her God is a Woman body line, which dropped at Ulta and includes her previously released fragrance line of the same name.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s Family Album: Sweetest Pics With Their 6 Kids
A touching timeline. Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have shared many sweet moments with their six children both before and after their 2016 split. The former couple started dating in 2005, three years after the actress adopted her son, Maddox, from Cambodia. Pitt then accompanied Jolie to Ethiopia in 2005 to adopt Zahara, and he […]
Richard Simmons Makes Rare Statement Days After Documentary on His Disappearance Airs
Richard Simmons is briefly returning to the spotlight to share a sweet message. Days after the premiere of a TMZ documentary about his sudden departure from the public eye, the fitness icon resurfaced on social media to show his appreciation to his fans. "Thank you, everyone, for your kindness and...
In Style
Selena Gomez Teased New Music in a Denim Corset
Selena Gomez has new music on the horizon, and the singer and actress teased the song and accompanying video in the most fitting way: with a TikTok, of course (she's the unofficial TikTok queen, after all). On Wednesday, Gomez shared a snippet from the music video for her remix to...
Julia Fox Assures Her Son Isn't in a "Labor Camp" After Sharing Her Thoughts on Kids Needing Life Skills
Watch: Julia Fox CLEARS UP Those Drake Dating Rumors. Julia Fox's recent parenting advice isn't cutting it with some people. In the one-minute clip TikTok, the Uncut Gems actress shared that her 19-month-old son Valentino, who she shares with ex Peter Artemiev, "doesn't care for his toys" but is rather "more interested" in what adults are doing.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Joe E. Tata’s “Devastated” Daughter Kelly Recalls His Final Moments Amid Alzheimer’s Battle
Watch: Beverly Hills, 90210 Actor Joe E. Tata Dead at 85. Joe E. Tata's daughter is mourning the loss of her father. The Beverly Hills, 90210 star—who played Peach Pit owner Nat on the TV series—passed away at the age of 85 on Aug. 24. Prior to his death, his daughter Kelly Katherine Tata had started a GoFundMe to ask for financial support to care for her father, who she said was diagnosed with Alzheimer's Disease in 2018.
Law and Order: SVU Showrunner Says Kelli Giddish’s Exit Is “More Complex” Than Fans Realize
Watch: Sam Waterson Thanks Fans For His Law & Order Return. Law & Order: Special Victims Unit showrunner David Graziano is addressing Kelli Giddish's sudden exit. The writer, who took over showrunning duties from Warren Leight in June, weighed in on Kelli's departure in the comments section of her Aug. 24 Instagram post announcing the news. "You might take a moment to entertain the idea that things are more complex than they appear in a world of emojis and tweets," David wrote. "All I'll say is Kelli has handled this with the most incredibly classy comportment."
American Idol Winner Just Sam Posts From a Hospital: "I Seriously Need Help"
Watch: "American Idol" Winner Just Sam Reacts to "Life Changing" Win. Just Sam is on the road to healing after a harrowing week. The former American Idol winner, whose real name is Samantha Diaz, recently documented what appeared to be at least one hospital stay this week on her Instagram Story. The 23-year-old singer did not disclose her ailment.
Ghosts Enlists a Gilmore Girls Fan Favorite For Season 2
Watch: A Blast From Interviews Past: "Gilmore Girls" A beloved star will appear on season two of Ghosts—and discovered a spooky connection along the way!. Rose Abdoo, who played Stars Hollow mechanic Gypsy on the series from 2001 to 2007, will guest star on the upcoming season of the CBS comedy, E! News can confirm.
E! News
206K+
Followers
50K+
Post
85M+
Views
ABOUT
Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0