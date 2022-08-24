Read full article on original website
Related
WVNews
Cartel fentanyl in high-quality pill form: West Virginia has 'never seen a threat like this'
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The number of people who died from fentanyl poisoning last year in the United States — about 70,000 — would fill Milan Puskar Stadium and most of WVU’s Coliseum. That sobering statistic was provided by Azeem Khan, a WVU student who’s...
WVNews
West Virginia AG Morrisey shares insight into state, national issues on visit to Eastern Panhandle
MARTINSBURG — On Wednesday, West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey visited the Eastern Panhandle and gave updates from his office in regard to the state’s opioid litigation, the Inflation Reduction Act, the Hilltop Hotel and more. The event was held at the Consumer Protection Eastern Panhandle Office in...
WVNews
Small businesses have promising landscape in NCWV
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Over the course of the summer, businesses were opening and moving into North Central West Virginia, suggesting a promising economic outlook. “We have had more ribbon cuttings this year, so far. I think we’re up to 35 this year to date. Last year, we did 32 for the entire year, so if that’s any indication, then things are looking up here in Harrison County,” said Kathy Wagner, president of the Harrison County Chamber of Commerce.
WVNews
Quality concerns hit Idaho grain crop
Reports of low test weight and sprout damage have tempered once lofty expectations for this season’s wheat and barley crops in southern and eastern Idaho. Juliet Marshall, a University of Idaho plant pathologist and head of the Department of Plant Sciences, conducts wheat and barley variety trials in Kimberly, Rupert, Aberdeen, Soda Springs, Idaho Falls, Ririe and Tetonia. At each location, she’s seen crop quality problems associated with kernels accumulating starch amid excessive heat, compounded by untimely rains and hail late in the season.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WVNews
California weighs rules giving fast food workers more power
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Since she came to California from Mexico 24 years ago, Maria Bernal has been supporting her family by often working two jobs at fast food restaurants. But she says she wound up living in a small Kia with her two youngest children, then ages 3...
Comments / 0