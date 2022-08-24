Police are asking for help locating a Bridgeport woman believed to be endangered. 20 year old Mary-Jeanne Elizabeth-Dunn Herzog was last seen in Detroit. She is described as 5’5″ and 170 pounds with blue eyes and very light blond hair. She may be wearing a nose ring. Police say she has several mental health related issues. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Michigan State Police.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO