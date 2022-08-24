Read full article on original website
Register Citizen
Police: Southington woman missing since last weekend has been found
SOUTHINGTON — Police said an intellectually disabled woman who went missing last weekend has been found. The woman, 19, was located by officers in Hartford, Southington Police Lt. Keith Egan said Thursday. The woman was last seen around 10 p.m. Saturday, when someone the family didn’t know picked her...
Missing mother and daughter abducted in Ansonia found safe
ANSONIA, Conn. — According to the Ansonia Police, 22-year-old Galylea Perez and her infant daughter, Eliana Lopez, were found safe after being abducted by Joshua Lopez. Joshua Lopez has been arrested and charges are pending,. Joshua Lopez is a 23-year-old Ansonia resident. He is driving a four-door silver Honda...
Silver Alert Issued For Missing 19-Year-Old Woman Who Left CT Home Without Cellphone
A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 19-year-old Connecticut woman who was last seen over the weekend. Hartford County resident Nyla Tolo was last seen at about 10 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20, at her home in Southington off Mount Vernon Road, the Southington Police Department reported on Wednesday, Aug. 24.
New Britain Herald
New Britain police blotter
Triston Reid Jr., 22, 144 Gilman St., Hartford, violation of protective order, interfere w/ officer/resisting. Debbie M. Alicea, 39, 136 Federal St. Apt. 3, Bristol, pos control substance –first offense, use of drug paraphernalia, second-degree failure to appear. Ynosencio Rodriguez-Rosario, 52, 475 Myrtle St., New Britain, improper use-marker/lic/rgstr, ill...
Bristol Press
Bristol police ID man killed in weekend crash as New Britain resident
BRISTOL – A man killed in Bristol over the weekend in a motorcycle crash has been identified as a New Britain resident. Police have identified the victim as Michael Jennings. He was 57 years old. According to an obituary, Jennings went to school in New Britain and Southington. He...
Eyewitness News
Two adults killed in shooting in Wethersfield
WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - Wethersfield Police Department confirms to Channel 3 that two adults have been killed in a shooting on Mountain Laurel Drive at Ashwood Court Condominiums. This is a developing story. Stay with Channel 3 for updates.
New Britain Herald
Janice Ann Salvadori
Janice Ann Salvadori, 81, of Newington, widow of Arthur Joseph Salvadori, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 23rd, peacefully surrounded by her loving sons holding each of her hands. Born in New Britain, she was one of eight children of Angelo and Chiara Naples. She was a graduate of New Britain...
kisswtlz.com
Bridgeport Woman Reported Missing
Police are asking for help locating a Bridgeport woman believed to be endangered. 20 year old Mary-Jeanne Elizabeth-Dunn Herzog was last seen in Detroit. She is described as 5’5″ and 170 pounds with blue eyes and very light blond hair. She may be wearing a nose ring. Police say she has several mental health related issues. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Michigan State Police.
Eyewitness News
Torrington postal worker saves woman who was attacked
TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A postal worker went from mail carrier to potential life saver. She sprang into action to help a woman who was being beaten up. It happened in Torrington this week. “I knew something was wrong,” said Christine Cambizaca. Christine described the moment she saved a...
Pair Of Bethlehem Girls Reported Missing, Police Say
Police are searching for a pair of missing girls from Bethlehem. Kennedy Preti and Maja Madison were reported missing/runaway by Bethlehem Police on Thursday, Aug. 25, the department said. Preti is 5 feet 5 inches tall and about 140 pounds, while Madison is 5 feet 2 inches tall and about...
Eyewitness News
20-year-old man killed in Waterbury crash
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - A man from Danbury was identified as the victim in a deadly crash that happened in Waterbury on Thursday night. Zachary James Carlson, 20, failed to slow down for traffic and struck the vehicle of the driver in front of him, according to state police. Troopers...
Car strikes 8 parked cars in West Hartford lot: Police
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — West Hartford police responded to the scene of an 8-car crash in a parking lot on Farmington Avenue Friday. According to the police, the driver of one car struck eight parked and unoccupied vehicles in the parking deck of 893 Farmington Ave. The car driver was identified and transported to […]
Eyewitness News
Arrest made following Hamden robbery that left victim with gunshot wound to the leg
HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - A man was arrested for his involvement in a robbery in Hamden that left a victim with a gunshot wound to the leg. Police charged 22-year-old Samuel Tate of New Haven with first-degree assault, first-degree robbery, conspiracy to commit first-degree robbery, criminal possession of a firearm, unlawful discharge of a firearm and first-degree reckless endangerment.
Woman’s body washes up at Torrington’s Burr Pond: Police
TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – Police are investigating after a body washed up on the shore of Burr Pond State Park in Torrington. The victim was identified as a 76-year-old woman from Torrington, police said. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is still investigating the cause of death. Police said that at this time, there […]
New Britain Herald
Newington police blotter
Stephen David Wolf, 33, 98-4 Rattling Valley Rd. Deep River, pos control substance third/sbs off, two counts – first-degree failure to appear. Melanie L. Lockshire, 45, 34 Eisenhauer Dr., Plainville, use of drug paraphernalia, pos control substance – first offense. Kristina Rain Patterson, 24, 65 Munzio Dr., Southington,...
Eyewitness News
Suspect who escaped from Hartford courthouse arrested in East Hartford
FORECAST: An *ALERT* for storms Friday that could be strong to severe!. After a comfortably hot & bright Thursday... humidity increases tomorrow, as do our chances for storms that could be severe!. Police say body found in Derby home believed to be Jeffery Epstein associate Steven Hoffenberg. Updated: 7 hours...
Woman found dead at Burr Pond State Park in Torrington
TORRINGTON, Conn. — A 76-year-old woman was found dead at Burr Pond State Park in Torrington on Thursday, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP). DEEP officials said Connecticut Environmental Conservation Police (EnCon), with assistance from Connecticut State Police Troop B and neighboring fire departments, responded...
New Britain Herald
John Samuel Harris
John Samuel Harris age 92 of New Britain, passed away with family by his side. John was born on May 12th, 1930 in Bridgeport hospital. He was married to his beloved wife Teola for 50 years before her passing in 2017. They made their home in New Britain, and they were a mainstay in the community.
18-Year-Old From Naugatuck Killed In Single-Vehicle Waterbury Crash
An 18-year-old man was killed after losing control of his vehicle and colliding with a metal beam guardrail on a busy Connecticut roadway, state police said. New Haven County resident Rian Andrade, of Naugatuck, was killed around 2:30 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 23 on Route 8 in Waterbury. According to Connecticut...
sheltonherald.com
Police: New Haven man tossed stolen gun while running from traffic stop
EAST HAVEN — Police say a New Haven man was arrested Thursday after tossing a stolen gun while running away from a traffic stop in April. Tyreek London, 24, of Eddy Street, was charged with carrying a pistol without a permit, theft of a firearm, illegal possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle, first-degree reckless endangerment, interfering with an officer, operating a motor vehicle with illegal tints, possession of marijuana and possession with intent to sell, East Haven Police Capt. Joseph Murgo said.
