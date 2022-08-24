ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I’m a DIY pro – I have a tiny kitchen but my $30 project transformed it

By Kaleigh Werner
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DLwLa_0hTmKLiG00

COOKING utensils, kitchen appliances, and spices can leave counter space pretty limited.

One dedicated home DIYer shared her recent project that transformed her kitchen by expanding the storage area.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yJj72_0hTmKLiG00
Home expert Kathryn shares a DIY for small kitchens, and it only costs under $30 Credit: YouTube/doitonadime
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KslxJ_0hTmKLiG00
Space is limited in a tiny kitchen, but this stovetop DIY adds more Credit: YouTube/doitonadime

YouTube's famous DIY channel Do It On A Dime is run by lifestyle expert Kathryn.

Between Dollar Tree essentials and savvy affordable builds, Kathryn's channel is the one-stop shop for everything home related.

She posted a recent video demonstrating her recent kitchen DIY that helped expand her small space.

"If you've got a small space, you definitely want to watch this one," she says.

Kathryn creates a stove cover for under $30 at Lowe's.

She starts with a 1-inch by 4-inch piece of wood for $6.98 and a 36-inch by 20-inch for $22.44.

Both pieces of wood are cut down in the store to fit the measurements of her stove.

The 1-inch by 4-inch is cut into two pieces to fit the size of her other wood board.

Then, Kathryn sanded and stained each piece of wood.

She gets two of the Allen + Roth 3-1/4-in Center to Center Matte Black Arch Handle Drawer Pulls for $0.98 each.

Using wood glue and screws, Kathryn placed each of the side planks along the bigger wood piece and screwed the pulls into them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A5ZXQ_0hTmKLiG00
Three pieces of wood are measured, cut, and glued together to fit the size of the stove Credit: YouTube/doitonadime
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L1PbZ_0hTmKLiG00
These pulls are cheap and used for handles on the side of the cover Credit: YouTube/doitonadime

"Would you scream with me about how good this looks? I just love it," Kathryn admits.

She places a couple of decorations and books on top.

"Might consider adding a few stick-on felt feet on the bottom to keep the wood from actually touching - and maybe scratching - the cooktop," one viewer suggested.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oXCV8_0hTmKLiG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15skYS_0hTmKLiG00

Another viewer was in awe: "I’ve wanted one of these and see them online all the time for $100 and up! This is great and would make great gifts!"

"How do you know I was thinking about to buy that? Thanks for the tip," an appreciative viewer exclaimed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CWhFO_0hTmKLiG00
The finished product adds style and space to any crowded countertop Credit: YouTube/doitonadime

Comments / 3

Joan Young
2d ago

Your kitchen is HUGE compared to my moms! She had a total of 6 square feet to prepare and serve food for a family of 6 with 2 or 3 others for fun. You can't believe what you can do with a small space!

Reply
3
