Credits & Loans

Vice

Hackers Are Breaking Into and Emptying Cash App Accounts

Hacking. Disinformation. Surveillance. CYBER is Motherboard's podcast and reporting on the dark underbelly of the internet. Hackers are breaking into unsuspecting victims’ Cash App accounts, a massively popular payment app, and stealing hundreds of dollars, according to victims Motherboard spoke to. In one person’s case, they said, Cash App has not reimbursed them for the stolen funds.
Cadrene Heslop

Shopping At Costco Without A Membership

Like its competitor Sam's Club, Costco sells bulk items. You can shop at Sam's Club without being a member. You can also shop at Costco without a membership. The terms of this shopping style are similar to that of Sam's Club.
ValueWalk

Cash App Deposit: How To Put Money On Cash App Card At ATM?

Do you ever find yourself in a situation where you need cash but don’t have any on hand? Perhaps you’re out and about and need to buy something but don’t have your debit card with you. Whatever the case, you may wonder, can I load my Cash App card at ATM?
Business Insider

How to change the default email account on your iPhone in 4 steps

The iPhone's Mail app is an incredibly useful feature, which comes pre-installed in the device. The Mail app allows you to connect all of your email addresses, no matter the domain, to a single app. For those who keep their work email account separate from their personal one, it's important...
PC Magazine

Personal Details of DoorDash Customers Accessed in Phishing Attack

Some DoorDash customers have had their personal details stolen as part of a successful phishing campaign. The company has confirmed that it recently detected unusual and suspicious activity on the computer network of a third-party vendor it works with. The stolen credentials of an employee at the vendor were used to access some of DoorDash's internal tools, which in turn allowed an unauthorized party to access customer and Dasher personal details.
Business Insider

Fetch Rewards lets you earn points by shopping at any store — here's how you can use the app to snag free gift cards

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. It seems like every store has its own reward program these days, but not all of them are worth it. Fetch Rewards takes this concept even further by incentivizing shopping from any store by giving you points for every purchase you make, so long as you have a receipt.
LivingCheap

Apps to save you money on the go

We may earn a commission at no additional cost to you if you make a purchase using the links in this post. As an Amazon Associate, Living on the Cheap earns from qualifying purchases. Mobile technology is advancing with leaps and bounds, and new apps and features help us save...
