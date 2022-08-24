ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ASU names new arena after big donor

Arizona State University on Aug. 23 announced its new on-campus multipurpose arena will be named Mullett Arena in recognition of Donald “Donze” and Barbara Mullett’s commitment to ASU and Sun Devil Athletics.

Mullett Arena will house Sun Devil hockey, gymnastics and wrestling, as well as community events and the Mountain America Community Iceplex, according to a news release from the university.

The 5,000-seat, state-of-the-art venue includes two NHL regulation-size ice sheets, 20 luxury suites, a large club lounge and event-level premium club seats. The arena is the new home for Sun Devil Hockey with over 8,000 square feet set aside for ASU’s locker room, weight room, lounge and coaches' offices.

“The Mullett family has supported Sun Devil Hockey through every stage of its existence and expanded their support of Sun Devil Athletics in the years since. In appreciation of Don and Barbara’s commitment, we’re thrilled to introduce Mullett Arena,” said Ray Anderson, vice president for University Athletics. “With this building dedication, ASU and the Mulletts’ shared vision comes to life as we take another step toward elevating our elite student-athlete experience and further serving our community.”

Mullett Arena, in the Novus Innovation Corridor, will house Sun Devil Athletics' events and competitions as well as the adjacent Mountain America Community Iceplex, and it will serve as a public venue for the university and community to host concerts, conferences, youth competitions, educational opportunities and more. The second full-size ice sheet will also be accessible to students, the community and youth ice hockey programs at every level, providing an additional public sheet to one of the fastest-growing states for youth hockey participation in the country.

Arizona State University is adding a multipurpose arena that will include wrestling, gymnastics and hockey.

“It is an honor for Barb, me and our family to have our name associated with Sun Devil Athletics' new on-campus multipurpose facility,” Don Mullett said. “With the recent establishment of the Barbara H. Mullett Family Foundation, we're so proud to have Mullett Arena as part of our initial commitment from the foundation.”

Through the recognition of Mullett Arena, the Mullett family is extending existing support of Sun Devil Hockey and Sun Devil Athletics. In 2014, support from the Mullett family was instrumental in elevating ASU Hockey to NCAA Division I status.

The Mullett family is a strong advocate for growing the sport. In 1998, Don built the Mullett Ice Center in Hartland, Wisconsin, which is home to Arrowhead High School men’s and women’s hockey as well as youth and adult leagues.

At ASU, the new Mullett Arena includes 20 luxury suites, two group suites, a club lounge and premium club seats. The club lounge has a Center Ice Club on the main concourse that runs along center ice and can host up to 500 fans. On the 300-level, a social deck will run the length of the east side of the venue, providing an open-air, aerial view of the arena where fans can interact while still experiencing exceptional sightlines to the competition. The arena also will be able to serve as a backup site for sports played on hardwood, such as volleyball.

Additionally, a 942-seat student section will occupy the entire west side of the venue to provide an enhanced game-day experience for ASU students.

In addition to Sun Devil Hockey’s space, Mullett Arena includes eight additional locker rooms between the main arena and the community ice sheet that can be utilized for visiting teams, youth programs, ASU club programs and live events.

“Arizona State University is empowered to realize its vision for a 21st-century university through the imagination and philanthropy of its donors,” said ASU President Michael M. Crow. “The generosity and confidence demonstrated by the Mullett family for our hockey program and our broader desire to be of service, matched with a state-of-the-art facility, will allow us to build on ASU’s tradition of character-building competition and excellence.”

IN THIS ARTICLE
