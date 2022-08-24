ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Landry Parish, LA

Louisiana Driver Arrested Following Fatal Hit-and-Run Crash with Pedestrian on LA 182

Louisiana Driver Arrested Following Fatal Hit-and-Run Crash with Pedestrian on LA 182. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on August 26, 2022, that on August 25, 2022, just before 9:00 p.m., LSP Troop C was alerted of a severe injury hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian on Louisiana Highway 182, just east of Louisiana Highway 316. The pedestrian, whose name is being withheld pending notification to next of kin, was killed in the crash.
Four Louisiana Men Arrested for Simple Robbery After Allegedly Stealing Money from Someone they Were Involved in a Car Crash with

Four Louisiana Men Arrested for Simple Robbery After Allegedly Stealing Money from Someone they Were Involved in a Car Crash with. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on August 26, 2022, that on August 13 at around 2:30 p.m., deputies from the CPSO were dispatched to a home on Perry Lane in Lake Charles, Louisiana, in reference to a robbery.
39-year-old woman body found in a ditch, BRPD says

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Baton Rouge Police have found the body of a 39-year-old woman in a ditch on Hiawatha Street around noon on Saturday. According to Baton Rouge Police Homicide Detectives, the 39-year-old woman has been identified as Jessica Green. Green was found in a ditch with a gunshot wound in the 3600 block of Hiawatha Street.
Louisiana Driver Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash After Crossing Centerline on LA 1

Louisiana Driver Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash After Crossing Centerline on LA 1. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on August 24, 2022, that on August 23, 2022, soon after 6:00 p.m., LSP Troop C received notification of a two-vehicle fatality crash on Louisiana Highway 1 near Norma Lane in Lockport, Louisiana. Marcelo Garcia-Lopez, 38, of Lockport, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
Man, 33, identified as victim of fatal Youngsville house fire

The Lafayette Fire Department has identified the victim killed in an Aug. 20 house fire in Youngsville. Jordy Dugas, 33, was found dead inside a bedroom in a home at 812 Austin Road in Youngsville after firefighters were able to bring the fire under control. The home’s other two occupants were outside when emergency responders arrived around 10:15 a.m. and alerted firefighters that Dugas was still inside, Lafayette Fire spokesperson Alton Trahan said.
Woman found shot to death in ditch

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department reported it is investigating a homicide after a woman was found dead in a ditch on Saturday, Aug. 27. BRPD said Jessica Green, 39, had been shot. According to detectives, she was found along Hiawatha Avenue near Navajo Street, which...
Louisiana shooting: 1 killed, 4 hurt at convenience store, police say

GREENSBURG, La. — At least one person has died and four others are hurt after gunfire erupted overnight at a convenience store in Greensburg, Louisiana, authorities said. According to WAFB and WBRZ, the St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office said the incident occurred shortly after 1 a.m. Friday at the Last Stop Mini Mart. Five people suffered gunshot wounds, including one who died, deputies said. Two of the victims were seriously wounded, WBRZ reported.
The following are excerpts from the Eunice Police Department radio dispatch logs. Traffic stops are not normally included. August 21 07:00 Several juveniles that were advised to not return at Cafe Mosaic that now has returned. 09:54 Daughter has not retur

A victim of a June 2021 shooting in Opelousas read a press release on October 2021 and identified one of the shooters, which led to an arrest, according to a news release from St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz. On June 24, 2021, sheriff’s detectives received information from Opelousas Police about a shooting in the Alice and Story street area of Opelousas. The victim told Opelousas Police…
Homicide in Duson: Dead Man Identified, Female Victim Injured

A late night shooting earlier this week is leaving local law enforcement officials trying to figure out who did it and why. According to the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office, 26-year-old Lacorrion Turner was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound when responding deputies found him around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, August 23rd. The incident happened in the 600 block of Marigny Circle in Duson. Turner was later pronounced dead.
Man leads authorities on chase ending in Napoleonville; 2 arrested

NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Napoleonville man accused of leading authorities on a chase that started in Lafourche Parish was arrested Thursday. The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office said deputies were notified of a police chase moving toward Napoleonville on LA 308. The suspect driving, identified as 25-year-old Travon Donquell Williams of Napoleonville, was stopped by deputies at Howard and Fertitta lanes.
Victim identified in Wednesday morning drive-by shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a drive-by shooting in the 2800 block of Madison Avenue on Wednesday morning. Police confirm that 24-year-old Kavonta Veals died on the scene from an apparent gunshot wound. A second victim, a 22-year-old female, was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
