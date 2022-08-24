Read full article on original website
Louisiana Driver Arrested Following Fatal Hit-and-Run Crash with Pedestrian on LA 182
Louisiana Driver Arrested Following Fatal Hit-and-Run Crash with Pedestrian on LA 182. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on August 26, 2022, that on August 25, 2022, just before 9:00 p.m., LSP Troop C was alerted of a severe injury hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian on Louisiana Highway 182, just east of Louisiana Highway 316. The pedestrian, whose name is being withheld pending notification to next of kin, was killed in the crash.
Four Louisiana Men Arrested for Simple Robbery After Allegedly Stealing Money from Someone they Were Involved in a Car Crash with
Four Louisiana Men Arrested for Simple Robbery After Allegedly Stealing Money from Someone they Were Involved in a Car Crash with. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on August 26, 2022, that on August 13 at around 2:30 p.m., deputies from the CPSO were dispatched to a home on Perry Lane in Lake Charles, Louisiana, in reference to a robbery.
brproud.com
39-year-old woman body found in a ditch, BRPD says
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Baton Rouge Police have found the body of a 39-year-old woman in a ditch on Hiawatha Street around noon on Saturday. According to Baton Rouge Police Homicide Detectives, the 39-year-old woman has been identified as Jessica Green. Green was found in a ditch with a gunshot wound in the 3600 block of Hiawatha Street.
Louisiana Driver Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash After Crossing Centerline on LA 1
Louisiana Driver Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash After Crossing Centerline on LA 1. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on August 24, 2022, that on August 23, 2022, soon after 6:00 p.m., LSP Troop C received notification of a two-vehicle fatality crash on Louisiana Highway 1 near Norma Lane in Lockport, Louisiana. Marcelo Garcia-Lopez, 38, of Lockport, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
brproud.com
Man dies after reported accident involving train at Dow Chemical plant
WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – A worker with a transportation service company named WATCO was badly hurt while working in the train yard at the Dow Chemical plant in Plaquemine. The accident took place around 2 p.m. on Thursday near the West Baton Rouge Parish and Iberville...
theadvocate.com
Man, 33, identified as victim of fatal Youngsville house fire
The Lafayette Fire Department has identified the victim killed in an Aug. 20 house fire in Youngsville. Jordy Dugas, 33, was found dead inside a bedroom in a home at 812 Austin Road in Youngsville after firefighters were able to bring the fire under control. The home’s other two occupants were outside when emergency responders arrived around 10:15 a.m. and alerted firefighters that Dugas was still inside, Lafayette Fire spokesperson Alton Trahan said.
Acadia Parish Woman Charged in Hit and Run Death
What appears to be great detective work has led to the arrest of a woman believed to be responsible in the death of a person reported missing earlier this month.
Breaux Bridge man thrown from bicycle and killed in hit and run
A Breaux Bridge man was killed in a hit and run when he was thrown from his bicycle and struck by the vehicle.
Woman found shot to death in ditch
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department reported it is investigating a homicide after a woman was found dead in a ditch on Saturday, Aug. 27. BRPD said Jessica Green, 39, had been shot. According to detectives, she was found along Hiawatha Avenue near Navajo Street, which...
Louisiana shooting: 1 killed, 4 hurt at convenience store, police say
GREENSBURG, La. — At least one person has died and four others are hurt after gunfire erupted overnight at a convenience store in Greensburg, Louisiana, authorities said. According to WAFB and WBRZ, the St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office said the incident occurred shortly after 1 a.m. Friday at the Last Stop Mini Mart. Five people suffered gunshot wounds, including one who died, deputies said. Two of the victims were seriously wounded, WBRZ reported.
Two huge fires in St. Martin Parish yesterday; investigations underway
St. Martin Parish firefighters got a workout yesterday, with two huge fires to fight in Breaux Bridge and St. Martinville
Opelousas PD issues public statement on incident at SLP Jamboree
Opelousas Police Department informed that no shooting took place last evening during the SLP Jamboree.
Eunice News
The following are excerpts from the Eunice Police Department radio dispatch logs. Traffic stops are not normally included. August 21 07:00 Several juveniles that were advised to not return at Cafe Mosaic that now has returned. 09:54 Daughter has not retur
A victim of a June 2021 shooting in Opelousas read a press release on October 2021 and identified one of the shooters, which led to an arrest, according to a news release from St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz. On June 24, 2021, sheriff’s detectives received information from Opelousas Police about a shooting in the Alice and Story street area of Opelousas. The victim told Opelousas Police…
Homicide in Duson: Dead Man Identified, Female Victim Injured
A late night shooting earlier this week is leaving local law enforcement officials trying to figure out who did it and why. According to the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office, 26-year-old Lacorrion Turner was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound when responding deputies found him around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, August 23rd. The incident happened in the 600 block of Marigny Circle in Duson. Turner was later pronounced dead.
OPD: ‘There was no shooting’ at SLP Jamboree
After rumors of a shooting at Donald Gardner Stadium began to circulate, the Opelousas Police Department (OPD) said no shots were fired.
brproud.com
EBRSO searching for suspects in early morning attempted ATM theft at CVS
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office was called to a reported alarm going off overnight at a local CVS. Deputies arrived at the CVS around 1:36 a.m. and found a damaged front windowpane. According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, “Two unknown...
EXCLUSIVE: Lafayette mother admits having drugs in her system when infant son found unresponsive
Now months after his death, a grand jury has indicted his mother, Brooke Blanchard and her boyfriend Brady Leblanc, on charges of second-degree murder.
brproud.com
Man leads authorities on chase ending in Napoleonville; 2 arrested
NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Napoleonville man accused of leading authorities on a chase that started in Lafourche Parish was arrested Thursday. The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office said deputies were notified of a police chase moving toward Napoleonville on LA 308. The suspect driving, identified as 25-year-old Travon Donquell Williams of Napoleonville, was stopped by deputies at Howard and Fertitta lanes.
brproud.com
Victim identified in Wednesday morning drive-by shooting
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a drive-by shooting in the 2800 block of Madison Avenue on Wednesday morning. Police confirm that 24-year-old Kavonta Veals died on the scene from an apparent gunshot wound. A second victim, a 22-year-old female, was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
St. Mary Parish corrections deputy charged with simple battery, malfeasance in office
A St. Mary Parish corrections deputy has been dismissed and criminally charged
