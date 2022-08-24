ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Primetimer

Johnny, Chozen, and Daniel Team Up in Cobra Kai Season 5 Trailer

Netflix has just dropped the official trailer for Cobra Kai Season 5. Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) is expanding the Cobra Kai empire, after the fraudulent victory in last season's tournament, and now, Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) is closing Eagle Fang Karate, forced to instead make his living as a ride-share driver.
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Great British Baking Show Goes Junior, Netflix Bows Look Both Ways

The Great British Baking Show’s kid-friendly spinoff Junior Baking Show first debuted in 2011, but the series is finally hopping the pond as it joins Netflix’s vast cooking competition library. The show's entire sixth season drops today. Also: Lili Reinhart explores alternate realities in the Netflix original movie...
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

The Decameron, a Soapy Plague Drama, Is Coming to Netflix

Netflix announced on Thursday a new period soap drama titled The Decameron, based on the short story collection by 14th century Italian author Giovanni Boccaccio. The Decameron takes place in 1348, as the Black Death plagues Florence. A handful of nobles retreat with their servants to a grand villa in the Italian countryside, waiting out the plague with a "lavish holiday," according to Netflix. However, "what starts as a wine-soaked sex romp in the hills of Tuscany descends into an all out scramble for survival."
TV SERIES
Primetimer

ABC Developing a Good Doctor Spinoff Titled The Good Lawyer

ABC may be geting good(er). Freddie Highmore drama The Good Doctor is getting the spinoff treatment via The Good Lawyer, Deadline reports. If picked up, the series will tell the story of Joni, a brilliant 20-something lawyer with OCD who will be introduced on The Good Doctor this season when she defends Dr. Shaun Murphy (Highmore). We'll also meet Janet, a partner at Joni's firm who takes the young lawyer under her wing.
TV SERIES
Primetimer

She-Hulk Smashes Onto Disney+, Selena + Chef Hits Malibu

Who better than She-Hulk to smash precedent at Disney+ as the new Tatiana Maslany-led Marvel series lays the groundwork for the streamer's expansion into Thursday releases. Also today: Selena Gomez & Co. travel to Malibu in Selena + Chef Season 4, Peacock bows limited series The Undeclared War, Netflix dives Inside the Mind of a Cat, and more. Here’s what’s new and noteworthy on TV this Thursday:
TV SERIES
DoYouRemember?

Simon Cowell Expresses Grief After Death Of ‘AGT’ Contestants

Throughout his career on television, Simon Cowell has crossed paths with many talented and hopeful contestants. Their stories do not end once the final buzzer goes off, and sadly some of those journeys end far sooner than anticipated. Recently, a former America’s Got Talent contestant, Nolan Neal, died, and Cowell has opened up about the feelings of grief that come with a loss such as this.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Scott Disick & Kimberly Stewart ‘Are Dating’: How Their Friendship Turned Into A Romance

Following months of romance speculation, Kourtney Kardashian‘s ex Scott Disick, 39, and Rod Stewart’s daughter Kimberly Stewart, 42, are dating! But a source close to the reality star told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that they are taking it slow. “Yes, they are dating, but they are taking this one day at a time,” the pal told us. “Because they have been friends for so many years, they believe that labels are not necessary. They have always had much love for each other and will continue to whether this works out or not.”
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Angelina Jolie Treats Brad Pitt Look-Alike Son Knox, 14, To Amusement Park Trip: Photos

It was a beautiful day for mother-son bonding! Angelina Jolie and her son Knox had a fun-filled day at Los Angeles’s Universal Studios amusement park on Monday, August 15. The actress, 47, took her son, 14, around the park, and they were seen having a fabulous time in the photos, which you can see here, via DailyMail. Both Angelina and Knox looked like they were having an amazing time, enjoying all the attractions that Universal Studios has to offer.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ETOnline.com

Jennifer Lopez Shares First Photo of Wedding Look From Her and Ben Affleck's Georgia Ceremony

Jennifer Lopez shared a glimpse of her seemingly glamorous wedding look from her Georgia wedding to Ben Affleck. The newlywed hasn't revealed her full dress yet, but she posted a teaser to her Instagram on Tuesday, which sent fans to her On the JLo newsletter, where the details will soon be shared. In the closeup, Lopez's face is covered in a sheer, tulle veil, and she's wearing a collared white dress -- previously revealed to be a one-of-a-kind Ralph Lauren design -- underneath.
GEORGIA STATE
SheKnows

Pete Davidson Is Reportedly Getting Kim Kardashian Breakup Advice From This A-List Star

Pete Davidson isn’t weathering through his Kim Kardashian breakup alone — he is finding support from a co-star, who understands what it is like to have a high-profile romance go kaput. Orlando Bloom, who is filming Wizards in Australia with the comedian, is reportedly the A-list celeb comforting him in his time of need. Even though Davidson’s work “helped distract him” from what is going on, Bloom was the one who checked in on the 28-year-old actor, according to a Hollywood Life source. “Orlando and Pete have become very close these past several weeks so Pete felt comfortable opening up to him,”...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Ben Was ‘Pissed Off’ by the ‘Princess Diana-Level’ Paparazzi During His Honeymoon With J-Lo—He Was ‘Freaked Out’

Annoyed. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez had trouble with the paps with on their honeymoon. A source close to the Argo director said that he didn’t enjoy the photographers following him on his honeymoon in Paris. The source told Page Six on August 11, 2022, that the Batman v. Superman star didn’t like the paparazzi’s presence. “Ben was a little freaked out in Paris,” the source said. “This was a whole new level.” Adding, “an almost Princess-Diana level.” The source added, “Ben is used to the flashing lights. But he felt that the honeymoon was a tsunami. Jen’s made out of...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Jennifer Grey says making Dirty Dancing 2 without Patrick Swayze is ‘very tricky’

Jennifer Grey has given some insight into the production of Dirty Dancing 2 and the necessary alterations in place to account for Patrick Swayze’s absence. Grey and Swayze played romantic leads Baby and Johnny in the original 1987 film, thrilling audiences with their chemistry on and off the dance floor. Now, over three decades later, the hit movie is getting the direct sequel treatment after a prequel in 2006 and a TV movie remake in 2017.However, Swayze’s death from pancreatic cancer in 2009 means that the sequel, starring Grey, will have to work around the character Johnny not being...
MOVIES
Black Enterprise

Jennifer Lopez Faces Backlash After Marrying Ben Affleck At His ‘Plantation-Style’ Estate

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are under fire for seemingly waiting 20 years to get married at his “plantation-style” home in Georgia. The same man who got a whole season of Finding Your Roots canceled in 2015 due to his desire to hide his slave-owning ancestry decided to marry his Puerto Rican wife at his estate, which was built to resemble a plantation.
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Law & Order: SVU Boss Addresses Kelli Giddish's Exit Amid Fan Uproar

Fans aren't happy about Kelli Giddish leaving Law & Order: SVU. Now the incoming SVU boss is addressing the actress's surprising exit. In the comments section of Giddish's Instagram post, new showrunner David Graziano responded to questions from fans perplexed and upset by the announcement. "You might take a moment to entertain the idea that things are more complex than they appear in a world of emojis and tweets," he wrote. "All I’ll say is Kelli has handled this with the most incredibly classy comportment. She is, without a doubt, one of the finest industry professionals I’ve come across in my 24 years of writing for television. I’m saddened by her looming exit. It’ll be my lucky day if I ever get to write for her again."
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

