MotorTrend Magazine
Build a Low-Buck Small-Block Chevy for Your Daily Driver
Most engine builds you see these days show you how to build a killer engine using very nice parts, but they often neglect to tell how much all that great stuff will cost. While those builds certainly have their place, they overlook the guy who just needs a plain and simple small-block for a humble hot rod.
MotorTrend Magazine
2022 Audi S3 First Test: Powerful Panache With a Price to Match
We're hustling along at freeway speeds late one weekend evening when we see it off in the distance: yet another L.A. snarl of taillight ribbons looming ahead. Time to drop down a gear in the 2022 Audi S3. As its turbo-boosted 2.0-liter inline-four pegs near 5,000 rpm, the digital gauges surge and a buzz crescendos from its blackened exhaust tips.
MotorTrend Magazine
Hot New Infiniti EV Aims to Challenge the Polestar 2 and Tesla Model 3
WHAT IT IS: A little late to the game, this will be Infiniti's first fully electric vehicle, with its sights dead-set on competitive EVs like the Tesla Model 3 and Polestar 2. Also, this could be the brand's most attractive new car in years. WHY IT MATTERS: Going electric isn't...
MotorTrend Magazine
2023 Dodge Challenger Shakedown Begins Wind-Down of Dodge's Traditional Muscle Cars
Might as well go out with a proverbial bang, right? Dodge is definitely hewing to that notion and celebrating its V-8-powered sleds while it can at the same time it transitions to its electrified future. The downside: The Dodge Challenge and Charger as we know them—the ones with Hemi V-8s under the hood—are going away by 2024. The upside: Dodge will relentlessly unleash all its performance muscle car fury for its 2023 model-year fleet of Challengers and Chargers, epitomized by an onslaught of special editions and options.
MotorTrend Magazine
Sign of the Times: Honda CRX Reborn as a 950hp AWD Hatchback
Given its compact dimensions and well documented low curb weight, Honda's Civic-based CRX carried considerable weight upon its boxy shoulders. The first-generation model offered a fun, sporty experience behind the wheel and the sort of MPG that helped carry on Honda's noted economical benefits. It also introduced a "Sports Injected" model in 1985 that upped the performance ante for the affordable two-seater and kicked off the Si trim, which would later help catapult affordable, front-wheel drive imports into a subculture that eventually developed its own aftermarket industry.
MotorTrend Magazine
The 2024 Kia EV9 SUV Practices Its Flagship Moves at the Test Track
The 2024 Kia EV9 SUV has officially broken cover, sort of. This all-new, large three-row electric SUV was first previewed by the wild EV9 concept at last year's L.A. auto show and has been confirmed for production, and it's nearly done with development and very much dusted—literally. Kia released...
MotorTrend Magazine
It's Official: Audi Announces Plan to Enter F1 In 2026, Shows Off Race Car
It is official: Audi is joining Formula 1. Rumors have persisted for years even that Formula 1 would gain a new manufacturer (or several). For the most part, the speculation has bounced between either Audi or Porsche joining the popular motorsport. With Audi making a much quicker transition to alternative...
MotorTrend Magazine
Getting Down-and-Dirty With Yamaha’s Full Line of XT-R Side-by-Sides
It's not every day that we get the opportunity to sample a manufacturer's entire lineup at the same time. And although a track day sure is fun, a day in the dirt is what really gets the blood pumping. When the kind folks at Yamaha reached out and said they would be bringing the company's full line of XT-R vehicles to Gunsite Academy in the desert of northern Arizona, we quickly accepted the invitation and loaded up our gear. Gunsite Academy is located on thousands of acres of amazing Arizona desert, and graciously opened a large swath of their property for Yamaha to create a test course that featured a bit of everything, including steep, loose hill-climbs, tight forest trails, wide-open sand washes, fast two-track trails, and wide gravel roads.
MotorTrend Magazine
2023 Mazda Car Lineup Changes: More Powerful and Efficient 3, Miata Eyes Electrification
Mazda's depleted traditional car range is made up of just two models and three body styles for 2023, the 3 small sedan and hatchback and the MX-5 Miata roadster. That said, the brand clearly remains committed to keeping them viable. In the case of its compact car, Mazda does away with one powertrain and further refines another. With its open-top sports car, the Japanese automaker has confirmed it will eventually receive electrified motivation, likely by the end of the decade.
MotorTrend Magazine
2023 Nissan Car Lineup Changes: Exciting New Z Takes Center Stage
The redesigned Z sports car is the biggest news from Nissan for 2023. It comes after a long 14-year wait between new models, which leads us to wonder how much longer we have to hold on for the next GT-R (if there is one). The sports car's update comes at a transitional time for Nissan, which is gradually pivoting from gas-powered sedans and trucks to increasingly serve its SUV and EV customers.
