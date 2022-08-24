Read full article on original website
Motorcycle crash leaves one dead in KCMO
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The driver of a Suzuki motorcycle that crashed and was killed Thursday evening has been identified as Adrian E. Wright, 50, of Kansas City, Missouri. The Kansas City Police Department said they were called to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Prospect Avenue, to the site of a two-vehicle collision at 5:15 p.m. Thursday.
Hot tar closes I-435 westbound near Roe in Overland Park
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) --- Westbound Interstate 435 near Roe Avenue was closed Saturday evening after a work truck released hot tar on the highway. The incident happened shortly before 8 p.m. on Saturday evening. Firefighters were dispatched to a vehicle fire involving the truck. The Kansas Highway Patrol closed...
Police determine fatal shooting at 34th and Indiana a homicide
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man shot to death Tuesday night was killed in a homicide, police said. The Kansas City Police Department stated officers received a call about 9:10 p.m. of a man with a gun in the 3300 block of Indiana Avenue walking up and down the street and making threats.
Overturned vehicle blocks I-670 WB in downtown Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Interstate 670 westbound in downtown Kansas City was completely blocked following a rollover crash involving a red pickup truck early Saturday afternoon. An ambulance and three Kansas City Fire Department units responded to the scene shortly before 12:30 p.m. Just before 1 p.m., two lanes...
Another semi tries driving under Independence Avenue Bridge. It didn’t make it.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Dozens of large trucks have tried over the years driving under the Independence Avenue Bridge in Kansas City, Missouri. But unless they are under 12 feet tall, they never make it. Friday morning was no exception. The Kansas City Police Department shared photos of a...
Former Overland Park officer who made threatening Facebook comment arrested for probation violation
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) --- Rodney Lee Wilson, a former Overland Park police officer who in 2017 pleaded guilty after posting a threatening message on a woman’s Facebook page, is back in prison in Johnson County. Wilson was booked into the Johnson County jail on Wednesday evening on a...
Man arrested, accused of robbing of 19 Kansas City gas stations & convenience stores
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Federal charges have been brought against a Missouri man suspected of committing a string of gas station and convenience store robberies in the Kansas City area from November 2021 to February 2022. According to federal court documents, Latrell O. Dean, 19, is charged with conspiracy...
Shawnee man arrested after vehicle is stolen in Missouri
CLINTON, Mo. (KCTV) - A 24-year-old Shawnee, Kansas, man has been arrested after a vehicle was stolen in Clinton, Missouri. The Clinton Police Department said they received a report early Wednesday morning about a stolen vehicle. The vehicle, which was left running and unattended, was taken from Clinton Convenience at...
Gun found inside locker at Northland middle school, teen in custody
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Law enforcement stated Friday that a 13-year-old has been taken into custody after a handgun was found in a locker. The Platte County Sheriff’s Office stated Lakeview Middle School was placed on a hold just before 10:30 a.m. due to the incident, and it lasted about 30 minutes.
Alert neighbor helps Lawrence police catch burglar
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An alert neighbor in Lawrence is getting a pat on the back from the police department after they spotted a burglar at their neighbor’s house and called the authorities. According to the Lawrence Police Department, dispatch received a call from a woman in the...
Pet of the Day: Duke Buster G
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Duke Buster Groove, Lab/Pit Bull Mix, 5 years old. He’s a middle-aged guy with an old man face that you’d think was a puppy the way he runs around the place! A real swell fella that doesn’t cause much calamity, who more than anything right now just wants his own family.
Suspected hit-and-run leaves bicyclist dead in Lee’s Summit
LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. (KCTV) - A suspected hit and run Saturday morning left a bicyclist dead. Kansas City Police Captain Leslie Foreman said officers responded to a reported fatality hit-and-run collision. Upon arrival and investigation, Foreman said information revealed the bicyclist was traveling southbound on View High Drive, just north of Longview Road when it was struck by an unknown vehicle that was also traveling southbound on View High Drive.
Missouri Highway Patrol identifies 2 killed in UTV crash in Camden County
CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly UTV crash in Camden County. Angela Sinclair, 55, of Blue Springs, Mo., and the driver, Mary Kirby, 64, of Gravois Mills, Mo., died in the crash. Three others suffered injuries in the crash. The crash happened near Avalon...
Two KU football players arrested
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - Kansas football players Trevor Wilson and Tanaka Scott were arrested Thursday and alleged to have committed aggravated assault - use of a deadly weapon. Wilson, 21, and Scott, 20, were booked at 12:30 p.m. Thursday in the 2300 block of Haskell Avenue. According to the Lawrence...
KC Streetcar to extend services during Labor Day weekend
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - In anticipation of a busy Labor Day weekend, the KC Streetcar will modify its operational hours during the holiday weekend.. With downtown Kansas City hosting events including KC Irish Fest at Crown Center, First Fridays in the Crossroads Arts District and KC Chalk and Walk Festival at the City Market, the streetcar will extend Sunday service.
Kansas City Uber driver warning others after she was nearly scammed
KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) – A Kansas City Uber driver named Laticia Urton said after she accepted a ride request in the northland Saturday morning, she got a strange phone call. “The phone number that showed up on my Bluetooth in my car was a 415 number. I answered...
Device gives Amish teen second chance at life
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A teen from Jamesport, Missouri, needs a new heart. At 17-years old, Daniel Troyer suffers from cardiomyopathy. His heart is dying. Most patients like Daniel must endure long hospital stays while waiting for a donor, but Daniel is living a near-normal life. “I mean, yeah,...
Judge sentences man to 30 years for fatal shooting of Camry Alonzo in 2020 in Independence
In battle of metro's top two preseason teams, Liberty North handles Lee's Summit North 17-7 Lee's Summit North and Liberty North squared off in our Hy-Vee High School Game of the Week. Updated: 9 hours ago. It doesn't matter what the matchups are, the return of local Friday Night Lights...
Alan Jackson’s T-Mobile Center concert appearance postponed
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Country music fans awaiting Alan Jackson’s appearance at T-Mobile Center will have to keep waiting. The country music star announced Saturday afternoon that he’d be postponing his appearance scheduled for Saturday evening in Kansas City, due to a positive COVID-19 test. “I’m so...
Smithville High debuts $10.1 million activity center
SMITHVILLE, Mo. (KCTV) – Smithville High School students are officially working out in their brand-new $10.1 million activity center. The project broke ground in May 2021 and wrapped up this past May. It’s funded by a $15 million bond approved in 2020. Some kids trained in the facility...
