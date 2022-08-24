ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCTV 5

Motorcycle crash leaves one dead in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The driver of a Suzuki motorcycle that crashed and was killed Thursday evening has been identified as Adrian E. Wright, 50, of Kansas City, Missouri. The Kansas City Police Department said they were called to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Prospect Avenue, to the site of a two-vehicle collision at 5:15 p.m. Thursday.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Hot tar closes I-435 westbound near Roe in Overland Park

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) --- Westbound Interstate 435 near Roe Avenue was closed Saturday evening after a work truck released hot tar on the highway. The incident happened shortly before 8 p.m. on Saturday evening. Firefighters were dispatched to a vehicle fire involving the truck. The Kansas Highway Patrol closed...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
KCTV 5

Police determine fatal shooting at 34th and Indiana a homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man shot to death Tuesday night was killed in a homicide, police said. The Kansas City Police Department stated officers received a call about 9:10 p.m. of a man with a gun in the 3300 block of Indiana Avenue walking up and down the street and making threats.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Overturned vehicle blocks I-670 WB in downtown Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Interstate 670 westbound in downtown Kansas City was completely blocked following a rollover crash involving a red pickup truck early Saturday afternoon. An ambulance and three Kansas City Fire Department units responded to the scene shortly before 12:30 p.m. Just before 1 p.m., two lanes...
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Kansas City, MO
Crime & Safety
State
Virginia State
City
Kansas City, MO
County
Jackson County, MO
Jackson County, MO
Crime & Safety
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
KCTV 5

Man arrested, accused of robbing of 19 Kansas City gas stations & convenience stores

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Federal charges have been brought against a Missouri man suspected of committing a string of gas station and convenience store robberies in the Kansas City area from November 2021 to February 2022. According to federal court documents, Latrell O. Dean, 19, is charged with conspiracy...
KCTV 5

Shawnee man arrested after vehicle is stolen in Missouri

CLINTON, Mo. (KCTV) - A 24-year-old Shawnee, Kansas, man has been arrested after a vehicle was stolen in Clinton, Missouri. The Clinton Police Department said they received a report early Wednesday morning about a stolen vehicle. The vehicle, which was left running and unattended, was taken from Clinton Convenience at...
CLINTON, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Tattoos#Black Hair#Violent Crime
KCTV 5

Gun found inside locker at Northland middle school, teen in custody

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Law enforcement stated Friday that a 13-year-old has been taken into custody after a handgun was found in a locker. The Platte County Sheriff’s Office stated Lakeview Middle School was placed on a hold just before 10:30 a.m. due to the incident, and it lasted about 30 minutes.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Alert neighbor helps Lawrence police catch burglar

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An alert neighbor in Lawrence is getting a pat on the back from the police department after they spotted a burglar at their neighbor’s house and called the authorities. According to the Lawrence Police Department, dispatch received a call from a woman in the...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Pet of the Day: Duke Buster G

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Duke Buster Groove, Lab/Pit Bull Mix, 5 years old. He’s a middle-aged guy with an old man face that you’d think was a puppy the way he runs around the place! A real swell fella that doesn’t cause much calamity, who more than anything right now just wants his own family.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Suspected hit-and-run leaves bicyclist dead in Lee’s Summit

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. (KCTV) - A suspected hit and run Saturday morning left a bicyclist dead. Kansas City Police Captain Leslie Foreman said officers responded to a reported fatality hit-and-run collision. Upon arrival and investigation, Foreman said information revealed the bicyclist was traveling southbound on View High Drive, just north of Longview Road when it was struck by an unknown vehicle that was also traveling southbound on View High Drive.
LEE'S SUMMIT, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KCTV 5

Two KU football players arrested

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - Kansas football players Trevor Wilson and Tanaka Scott were arrested Thursday and alleged to have committed aggravated assault - use of a deadly weapon. Wilson, 21, and Scott, 20, were booked at 12:30 p.m. Thursday in the 2300 block of Haskell Avenue. According to the Lawrence...
LAWRENCE, KS
KCTV 5

KC Streetcar to extend services during Labor Day weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - In anticipation of a busy Labor Day weekend, the KC Streetcar will modify its operational hours during the holiday weekend.. With downtown Kansas City hosting events including KC Irish Fest at Crown Center, First Fridays in the Crossroads Arts District and KC Chalk and Walk Festival at the City Market, the streetcar will extend Sunday service.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Device gives Amish teen second chance at life

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A teen from Jamesport, Missouri, needs a new heart. At 17-years old, Daniel Troyer suffers from cardiomyopathy. His heart is dying. Most patients like Daniel must endure long hospital stays while waiting for a donor, but Daniel is living a near-normal life. “I mean, yeah,...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Alan Jackson’s T-Mobile Center concert appearance postponed

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Country music fans awaiting Alan Jackson’s appearance at T-Mobile Center will have to keep waiting. The country music star announced Saturday afternoon that he’d be postponing his appearance scheduled for Saturday evening in Kansas City, due to a positive COVID-19 test. “I’m so...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Smithville High debuts $10.1 million activity center

SMITHVILLE, Mo. (KCTV) – Smithville High School students are officially working out in their brand-new $10.1 million activity center. The project broke ground in May 2021 and wrapped up this past May. It’s funded by a $15 million bond approved in 2020. Some kids trained in the facility...
SMITHVILLE, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy