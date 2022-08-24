Read full article on original website
Related
Constellation Supports Stuff-A-Bus
OSWEGO – United Way of Greater Oswego County Executive Director Patrick Dewine and Stuff-A-Bus co-chair Laurie Kelly recently met with representatives from Constellation to accept their generous employee-driven donation of school supplies for this year’s Stuff-A-Bus campaign. “The employees of Nine Mile Point and James A. FitzPatrick Nuclear...
Sign Up Today For Foster, Adoptive Parent Orientation Program
MEXICO, NY – The Oswego County Department of Social Services will host a virtual orientation meeting from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 6 for those interested in becoming a foster or adoptive parent. Help make a difference in the life of a child or teen and contact...
Platte Farm Joins OCO Cancer Prevention In Action Program In Promoting Sun Safety
OSWEGO COUNTY – It’s a beautiful day and Rudy Walthert, owner of Platte Farm in Mexico, New York, is ready to go outside to work for several hours in the bright sunshine. While applying sunscreen for recreational activities may be routine, applying sunscreen when headed out to work may not be a priority, but it should be.
Oswego County Offices Closed For Labor Day
OSWEGO COUNTY – All Oswego County offices, solid waste transfer stations, the Bristol Hill Landfill and the Materials Recovery Facility will be closed on Monday, Sept. 5, in observance of the Labor Day holiday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local Registered Nurse Receives Tuition Assistance From Employer To Go Back To School
OSWEGO – The American Association of Colleges of Nursing recommends that registered nurses obtain a bachelor’s degree to prepare for the complex tasks they will encounter in the field. For many nurses, however, cost represents one of the main challenges of returning to school. As the third largest...
House of the Week: Couple put their ‘hearts’ into restoring Cazenovia’s Vadeboncoeur estate
CAZENOVIA, N.Y. – When Greg and Nichole Widrick returned to Upstate New York from New York City, they were unaware of the legacy of the Vadeboncoeur estate in Cazenovia. But they knew they needed to preserve some of it.
FBB Works With Landlords To Improve Rental Properties In Fulton
FULTON – Each year since the Fulton Block Builder (FBB) program began in 2017, landlords have been encouraged to participate in the blocks that organize. “FBB feels strongly that tenants and landlords are important aspects of a healthy city and therefore encourages landlords to participate and tenants to join the celebratory events,” said Linda Eagan, FBB director. “A good landlord not only makes sure their property is clean, tidy and well presented, but is quick to repair and maintain anything that goes wrong. Having the sense that you are a valued part of the community is more likely to make one a good tenant.”
cnycentral.com
Are Great New York State Fair vendors struggling or staffed up?
Syracuse, NY — Employment woes that businesses face in their every day brick and mortar shops may not be the same at the fair. New York State unemployment rates dropped from 7.1% to 4.8% from July of last year to this year. Many fair vendors have relied on family and friends to staff their booths, it’s some of their businesses outside the fair that have struggled to fill vacancies.
IN THIS ARTICLE
iheartoswego.com
Garrett Dunsmoor Memorial Foundation Fundraiser October 15th
The Garrett Dunsmoor Memorial Foundation is excited to announce their 3rd annual fundraising event this summer. Join them in celebrating the memory of Garrett and supporting Oswego local youth on October 15th from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Lake Elizabeth, 779 County Route 53, Oswego, NY, 13126. Adult tickets...
Mayor Barlow Announces Free Lighthouse Tours September 17, 18
OSWEGO – Mayor Billy Barlow announced today a partnership with the H. Lee White Maritime Museum to offer free tours of the Oswego West Pierhead Lighthouse for the second year in a row. Lighthouse tours, offered by the H. Lee White Maritime Museum at the city of Oswego’s Wright’s...
Oswego County FCU Supports Camp Rainbow Of Hope, CNY Pet Emergency Fund
OSWEGO – The Oswego West office of Oswego County Federal Credit Union (OCFCU), as part of its CU Cares program, recently donated $2,500 each to Camp Rainbow of Hope, a program of Friends of Oswego County Hospice, and to the CNY Pet Emergency Fund, according to Bill Carhart, CEO.
CNY girls basketball coach keeps job amid voting confusion, dissent among board members
Oswego, N.Y. — A Central New York school district, faced with uncertainty and confusion about its girls basketball team, has named a coach. The Oswego City School District Board of Education approved Joe Babcock, who has coached the team the last three seasons, to keep his job during a special meeting held virtually Wednesday. The vote passed 5-1.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
localsyr.com
‘Pizze Fritte’ a Syracuse staple returns to the NYS Fair for another year of deliciousness
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Many fairgoers have been waiting for their chance to get a taste of one of the most popular items… Pizze Fritte!. Bright and early starting from scratch is when the baking begins at Villa Pizze Fritte. “We bake it fresh every 15 minutes. We...
In a very rare move, Central NY fire department announces plans to close
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Sentinel Heights Fire Department — a volunteer department that services part of the town of Onondaga — is dissolving at the end of the year. The department - founded 76 years ago - made the announcement in a Facebook post Tuesday. It’s very...
Central Square Central School District Provides Update To COVID-19 Information
CENTRAL SQUARE – The following is an update from Central Square Central School District Superintendent Thomas Colabufo regarding updated COVID-19 information for students and parents/caregivers:. August 23, 2022. Dear Parents/Guardians,. The New York State Council of School Superintendents (NYSCOSS) released a statement today that perfectly summarizes the guidance that...
Large Section III school cancels girls swimming season
Syracuse, N.Y. — After fielding small teams for the past few seasons, Auburn has decided not to participate in the girls swimming season this fall. The school will instead explore the option of mixed competition with the boys team in the winter season.
Oswego County Today Weekly News Roundup: August 14 – August 20
OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top stories from this past week. According to police, one month after a Fulton man was arrested on burglary and assault charges, he is also now facing murder and manslaughter charges after the 82-year-old victim died from his assault injuries. Full story here.
A Bit of Local Farm History
Earlier this summer, I took a cross-country road trip and got to see miles and miles of America’s farmland. As I marveled at the mammoth cultivators and irrigation systems that make the production of our food possible, I couldn’t help thinking of the way folks used to farm and how lucky I am to have grown up with relatives who grew vegetables for a living.
‘Saturday In The Park’ Concert, Sept. 3, Features Montalbano Quartet, Free Ice Cream
FULTON – The Fulton Jazz Festival is sponsoring ‘Saturday in the Park,’ a free concert, Sept. 3, at Fulton’s Voorhees Park, 168 E. 4th St., according to festival president Joe Cortini. “The concert, which will feature the husband/wife team of Rick Montalbano and Julie Falatico, is...
waynetimes.com
Port Byron man chalks up fourth DWI this year
State Troopers out of Lyons responded to a vehicle crashing into a residence on Grist Mill Drive in Lyons on Sunday (8/21) at 7:59 p.m. The vehicle operator, Severiano Martinez-Pazos, age 39, of Aldrich Road in Port Gibson was subsequently arrested for Felony Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor vehicle in the First Degree; Felony DWI, with two prior convictions, and Felony DWI/BAC, with a blood alcohol level of .17%. He was taken to centralized arraignment and released to appear in Lyons Town Court.
Oswego County Today
Fulton, NY
2K+
Followers
6K+
Post
663K+
Views
ABOUT
Oswego County's Best Read Online News Source. Free, No Subscription.https://oswegocountytoday.com
Comments / 0