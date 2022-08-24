Read full article on original website
Nature.com
The health digital twin to tackle cardiovascular disease-a review of an emerging interdisciplinary field
Potential benefits of precision medicine in cardiovascular disease (CVD) include more accurate phenotyping of individual patients with the same condition or presentation, using multiple clinical, imaging, molecular and other variables to guide diagnosis and treatment. An approach to realising this potential is the digital twin concept, whereby a virtual representation of a patient is constructed and receives real-time updates of a range of data variables in order to predict disease and optimise treatment selection for the real-life patient. We explored the term digital twin, its defining concepts, the challenges as an emerging field, and potentially important applications in CVD. A mapping review was undertaken using a systematic search of peer-reviewed literature. Industry-based participants and patent applications were identified through web-based sources. Searches of Compendex, EMBASE, Medline, ProQuest and Scopus databases yielded 88 papers related to cardiovascular conditions (28%, n"‰="‰25), non-cardiovascular conditions (41%, n"‰="‰36), and general aspects of the health digital twin (31%, n"‰="‰27). Fifteen companies with a commercial interest in health digital twin or simulation modelling had products focused on CVD. The patent search identified 18 applications from 11 applicants, of which 73% were companies and 27% were universities. Three applicants had cardiac-related inventions. For CVD, digital twin research within industry and academia is recent, interdisciplinary, and established globally. Overall, the applications were numerical simulation models, although precursor models exist for the real-time cyber-physical system characteristic of a true digital twin. Implementation challenges include ethical constraints and clinical barriers to the adoption of decision tools derived from artificial intelligence systems.
Nature.com
Dynamic patterning of microparticles with acoustic impulse control
This paper describes the use of impulse control of an acoustic field to create complex and precise particle patterns and then dynamically manipulate them. We first demonstrate that the motion of a particle in an acoustic field depends on the applied impulse and three distinct regimes can be identified. The high impulse regime is the well established mode where particles travel to the force minima of an applied continuous acoustic field. In contrast acoustic field switching in the low impulse regime results in a force field experienced by the particle equal to the time weighted average of the constituent force fields. We demonstrate via simulation and experiment that operating in the low impulse regime facilitates an intuitive and modular route to forming complex patterns of particles. The intermediate impulse regime is shown to enable more localised manipulation of particles. In addition to patterning, we demonstrate a set of impulse control tools to clear away undesired particles to further increase the contrast of the pattern against background. We combine these tools to create high contrast patterns as well as moving and re-configuring them. These techniques have applications in areas such as tissue engineering where they will enable complex, high fidelity cell patterns.
Nature.com
Influence of temperature gradient of slab track on the dynamic responses of the train-CRTS III slab track on subgrade nonlinear coupled system
Temperature is an important load for ballastless track. However, there is little research on the system dynamic responses when a train travels on a ballastless track under the temperature gradient of ballastless track. Considering the moving train, temperature gradient of slab track, gravity of slab track, and the contact nonlinearity between interfaces of slab track, a dynamic model for a high-speed train runs along the CRTS III slab track on subgrade is developed by a nonlinear coupled way in ANSYS. The system dynamic responses under the temperature gradient of slab track with different amplitudes are theoretically investigated with the model. The results show that: (1) The proportions of the initial force and stress caused by the temperature gradient of slab track are different for different calculation items. The initial fastener tension force and positive slab bending stress have large proportions exceeding 50%. (2) The maximum dynamic responses for slab track are not uniform along the track. The maximum slab bending stress, slab acceleration, concrete base acceleration appear in the slab middle, at the slab end, and at the concrete base end, respectively. (3) The maximum accelerations of track components appear when the fifth or sixth wheel passes the measuring point, and at least two cars should be used. (4) The temperature gradient of slab track has a small influence on the car body acceleration. However, the influences on the slab acceleration, concrete base acceleration, fastener tension force are large, and the influence on the slab bending stress is huge.
Nature.com
Should variants of unknown significance (VUS) be disclosed to patients in cardiogenetics or not; only in case of high suspicion of pathogenicity?
European Journal of Human Genetics (2022)Cite this article. In an adult/pediatric patient with a suspected inherited cardiac disease, genetic testing to clarify the clinical condition is nowadays part of standard routine clinical care. Apart from identifying a likely pathogenic (LP, class 4) or pathogenic (P, class 5) variant, test results can also be confusing when a variant of unknown significance (VUS, class 3) is identified. In cardiogenetics this happens in ~35"“40% of patients [1]. In our experiences in Sweden and the Netherlands, it can be hard for both healthcare professionals and patients to distinguish the difference between a VUS and a (L)P variant, sometimes leading to communication difficulties regarding the possibility of genetic testing in the family. During a recent ERN exchange between our centers it became obvious that we handle the dissemination of VUS-es to the patient differently, where UmeÃ¥, Sweden,Â has a more restrictive policy.
Nature.com
A high birefringence liquid crystal for lenses with large aperture
This work presents the application of an experimental nematic liquid crystal (LC) mixture (1929) in a large aperture lens. The LC material is composed of terphenyl and biphenyl derivatives compounds with an isothiocyanate terminal group and fluorinated lateral substituents. The substitution with a strongly polar isothiocyanate group and an aromatic rigid core provides \(\pi\)-electron coupling, providing high birefringence (\(\Delta n = 0.3375\) at 636Â nm and 23 Â°C) and low viscosity (\(\eta\) = 17.03 mPaÂ s). In addition, it also shows high values of birefringence at near infrared (0.318 at 1550Â nm). The synthesis process is simple when comparing materials with high melting temperatures. The excellent properties of this LC mixture are demonstrated in a large aperture LC-tunable lens based on a transmission electrode structure. Thanks to the particular characteristics of this mixture, the optical power is high. The high birefringence makes this LC of specific interest for lenses and optical phase modulators and devices, both in the visible and infrared regions.
Freethink
A cheap nasal spray cuts COVID-19 risk by 62%
A low-cost, easy-to-use nasal spray co-developed by University of Oxford researchers reduced the risk of COVID-19 infection by 62% in a clinical trial. “[The spray] presents a significant breakthrough in preventing people developing COVID-19,” said researcher Rakesh Uppal, director of Barts Life Sciences. The nasal spray: The spray, called...
New drug recall: 67 medicines might be contaminated – here’s the full list
Vi-Jon issued a recall a few weeks ago for various laxative products, warning that the drugs might have been contaminated with bacteria. The company then expanded the recall a few days ago to include 63 different types of laxatives that were available from various pharmacies. Now, the company issued another...
New Covid symptom strikes at night as 1 in 10 with new Omicron strain suffer
BRITS have been urged to be on the look out for a new Covid symptom - especially at night. Most people with the current Omicron variant, BA.5, have experienced signs similar to the common cold. But now medics have revealed that night sweats have emerged as a common sign, with...
Dozens Of People In China Infected With Newly-Identified 'Langya' Virus Carried By Shrews
About three dozen people in China are suffering from a newly identified virus from the same family as the deadly Nipah and Hendra viruses, according to Bloomberg. The virus, named Langya henipavirus or LayV, was found in feverish people, although there is no evidence the pathogen can be transmitted from person to person.
Daily Beast
Scientists Fear We’re Not Ready for Nightmare New COVID Variant
A wave of COVID infections caused by the BA.5 subvariant has crested. All over the world, daily new cases, hospitalizations and deaths are going down. But the SARS-CoV-2 virus is almost certainly here to stay. Another wave is all but inevitable as new variants and subvariants mutate, compete for dominance, and find new transmission pathways.
Almost half of cancer deaths globally are attributable to preventable risk factors, new study suggests
Globally, nearly half of deaths due to cancer can be attributable to preventable risk factors, including the three leading risks of: smoking, drinking too much alcohol or having a high body mass index, a new paper suggests.
The top 3 most common Covid symptoms right now revealed
COVID rates crept up very rapidly at the beginning of the summer, with a 43 per cent spike in cases in June. However, the wave appears to have subsided across the whole Britian, with infections falling rapidly each week. The most recent data from the Office of National Statistics suggests...
A Common 'Forever Chemical' Has Just Been Linked to Liver Cancer in Humans
A common 'forever chemical' known as PFOS (perfluorooctanesulfonic acid) has been linked to liver cancer in humans in a worrying new study. Once a key ingredient in the water-repelling product commercially known as Scotchguard, PFOS was finally phased out soon after the turn of the century following concerns over its toxicity and environmental impact. Still, it didn't earn its label of 'forever chemical' for nothing, with environmental levels of this and closely related substances remaining alarmingly high around the globe. Now a study by researchers from the University of Southern California and the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in the US...
neurologylive.com
Diabetes Linked With Increased Levels of Neurofilament Light, Neuroaxonal Damage in Parkinson Disease
Investigators identified increased levels of neurofilament light that corresponded significantly with patients’ diabetic status, even after adjustment for age, BMI, and vascular risk factors. Confirming previous reports, new post hoc data from a recently published study showed an association between Parkinson disease (PD), diabetes mellitus (DM), and more severe...
Good News Network
Starch in Green Bananas May Slash Risk of Some Cancers by Over 60%, Study Finds
A study has identified a starch in unripe bananas that can reduce the risk of some cancers by more than 60 percent—and scientists say it’s the first trial that points to a diet supplement that may be able to prevent hereditary cancer. The research involving people with high...
Nature.com
Relationship between serum 25 hydroxyvitamin D (25(OH)D) levels and mental health in shift female nurses
The nurses work long hours and in various shifts, and often accompanied by depression, fatigue, and sleep disorders. Many studies have found that 25 hydroxyvitamin D (25(OH)D) is related to mental health. We aimed to investigate the relationship between depression, sleep problems, fatigue, and serum 25(OH)D levels in shift nurses. We recruited 34Â day-shift, 30 evening-shift and 31 night-shift nurses. The Beck Depression Inventory II (BDI-II), Numerical Rating Scale and General Sleep Disturbance Scale to evaluate the levels of depression, sleep problems, fatigue. Blood samples (20Â ml) were collected under a fasting state to determine basic biochemistry and inflammatory parameters. In central of Taiwan, approximately 96.1% of shift nurses had deficient (<"‰20Â ng/ml) (45 females and 1 male) and inadequate (20"“29Â ng/ml) (39 females and 2 male) 25(OH)D levels. Approximately 84.2% of shift nurses experienced fatigue. In sleep disturbance, night-shift nurses experienced significantly more severe sleep disturbance than day-shift and evening-shift nurses. However, no significant correlation was observed between 25(OH)D levels and mental health when the 25(OH)D level was categorized. 25(OH)D deficiency, sleep disturbance, depression, and fatigue were common in shift female nurses, but it was not possible to demonstrate the impact of 25(OH)D deficiency on the mental health of shift nurses in Taiwan.
ohmymag.co.uk
Tomato flu: Most common symptoms of the new virus circulating in India
There is a new viral infection that doctors in India are warning about. 82 children under the age of five have so far been infected with 26 young people below 10 years also suffering from the disease, according to DailyMail. As investigations are underway to learn more about the disease, there are some symptoms that are common among sufferers.
Nature.com
A shared numerical magnitude representation evidenced by the distance effect in frequency-tagging EEG
Humans can effortlessly abstract numerical information from various codes and contexts. However, whether the access to the underlying magnitude information relies on common or distinct brain representations remains highly debated. Here, we recorded electrophysiological responses to periodic variation of numerosity (every five items) occurring in rapid streams of numbers presented at 6Â Hz in randomly varying codes-Arabic digits, number words, canonical dot patterns and finger configurations. Results demonstrated that numerical information was abstracted and generalized over the different representation codes by revealing clear discrimination responses (at 1.2Â Hz) of the deviant numerosity from the base numerosity, recorded over parieto-occipital electrodes. Crucially, and supporting the claim that discrimination responses reflected magnitude processing, the presentation of a deviant numerosity distant from the base (e.g., base "2" and deviant "8") elicited larger right-hemispheric responses than the presentation of a close deviant numerosity (e.g., base "2" and deviant "3"). This finding nicely represents the neural signature of the distance effect, an interpretation further reinforced by the clear correlation with individuals' behavioral performance in an independent numerical comparison task. Our results therefore provide for the first time unambiguously a reliable and specific neural marker of a magnitude representation that is shared among several numerical codes.
Nature.com
Ferroelectric nanosheets boost nonlinearity
Multilayered ferroelectric NbOI2 crystals with sub-100-nm thickness exhibit efficient second harmonic generation, paving the way for on-chip nonlinear optical components. Now reporting in Nature Photonics, Abdelwahab and co-workers from Singapore, Germany, Brazil, Australia and the UK demonstrate1 second harmonic generation (SHG) in the 2D ferroelectric material NbOI2 with a conversion efficiency >0.2% and an interaction length of just over 20 nm. In doing so, they make progress towards efficient phase-matching-free thin-film nonlinear optics.
MedicalXpress
Scientists have discovered a population of neurons that light up whenever we see images of food
A gooey slice of pizza. A pile of crispy French fries. Ice cream dripping down a cone on a hot summer day. When you look at any of these foods, a specialized part of your visual cortex lights up, according to a new study from MIT neuroscientists. This newly discovered...
