CMPD: One person dead in south Charlotte shooting; investigation underway
CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide in south Charlotte Saturday morning. Detectives said they responded to an assist MEDIC call for service around 7:45 a.m. on Cherrycrest Lane, off of Archdale Drive. Police said when they arrived, they found a man who had been shot more than once behind an apartment complex. He died at the scene, investigators said.
Charges filed against fired Rowan County deputy accused of beating suspect
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — Criminal charges have been filed against a former Rowan County deputy who was fired last year after allegedly beating a chase suspect. The State Bureau of Investigation confirmed to Channel 9 that Tyler Luby is facing two counts of simple assault and two counts of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.
WBTV
CMPD investigating homicide in southwest Charlotte
Labor Day bites that won't weigh you down: Lady Ren is in the kitchen. Annie Burris and LaTrenda Martin are sisters that are inseparable in more ways than one. Jury finds man not guilty of murdering 2-year-old more than five years after arrest. Five years after being accused of murdering...
WECT
‘Moorish Nation’ couple arrested after breaking into NASCAR driver’s mansion, sheriff says
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) - Authorities in North Carolina say a couple has been arrested for breaking into and not leaving a multimillion-dollar home owned by a current NASCAR driver. According to Rowan County Sheriff Kevin Auten, the home is located near Highway 152 and owned by NASCAR driver...
ourdavie.com
Murder suspect faces another charge
A man in the Davie Detention Center charged with two counts of murder now faces another charge, thanks to state forensic experts. Anthony LaQuane Brooks, 31, was charged Wednesday with felony discharging a weapon into occupied property. That incident occurred the night of Sept. 6, 2021 at a residence on...
Monroe Local News
MPD Police Reports: 12-year charged after stabbing another with a pen; woman found dead in hotel room; mental health issues
The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Aug. 18 – 25, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the first part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Stolen Vehicle –...
WBTV
Deadly camper fire in Rowan County now being ruled a homicide, officials say
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fire that took the life of one person last Sunday night, authorities said. On Friday, the sheriff’s office confirmed that the incident is now being ruled a homicide. The victim has been identified as Michael...
Police officer who shot, killed man at Concord dealership won’t face charges, DA says
CONCORD, N.C. — The Cabarrus County district attorney told Channel 9′s Allison Latos Wednesday that no charges will be filed against the police officer who shot and killed a man at a car dealership earlier this year in Concord. In February, Brandon Combs, 29, was fatally shot by...
3 captured in connection with carjacking in east Charlotte, police say
CHARLOTTE — A 68-year-old woman was the victim of a carjacking in east Charlotte Friday afternoon, authorities said. It all started just after 2 p.m. The driver, Teresa Griffin, told Channel 9′s Ken Lemon she was startled when her car was taken as she was headed to get a bite to eat.
2 men arrested after allegedly robbing High Point Walgreens, leading police on chase, crashing
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Two men have been arrested after one of them allegedly robbed a pharmacy at knifepoint. High Point police say that just after midnight on Friday officers were called to the Walgreens on North Main Street about an armed robbery. Employees said a man wearing a mask came into the store, […]
WBTV
CMPD searching for missing 82-year-old man
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is seeking assistance in finding an 82-year-old man that has gone missing. Alexander Allison was last seen at his home on Tuckaseegee Road in Charlotte and suffers from cognitive impairment. He may seem lost or confused. He was last seen wearing a...
Woman dies after being shot in the head on E 17th St, Winston-Salem police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman has died three days after being shot in the head, police say. Winston-Salem Police Department says that Ashley Hartwell, 28, was shot in the head Monday. Police found Hartwell behind a house on East 17th Street around 12:30 p.m. and she was taken to the hospital. Just after 4 […]
2 Stabbed after fight breaks out in Charlotte NC parking lot
A man has been arrested, and another is in the hospital after a fight led to both men getting stabbed Thursday, Aug. 25, according to Charlotte Metro Police Department.
Shooting investigation underway near west Charlotte restaurant, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person is facing serious injuries after a shooting near a west Charlotte restaurant on Thursday afternoon, police said. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said it responded to an assault with deadly weapon call just after 3:30 p.m. near Beauregard's on Freedom Drive. Medic confirmed one person...
Chief of Matthews Police Department resigns, effective immediately
Chief Clark Pennington announced his resignation, effective immediately, to retire from law enforcement and pursue other career opportunities, according to the department.
Silver Alert for 70-year-old woman in Lincoln County canceled
LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — A Silver Alert for 70-year-old Christine Casey Reid has been canceled after being issued Friday afternoon. The N.C. Center for Missing Persons canceled the alert Saturday morning at the request of the Lincoln County Sheriff Office. No information has been provided on the condition of...
Woman in custody after police pursuit ends in east Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — Chopper 9 Skyzoom was over a police pursuit Thursday afternoon as a driver weaved through traffic on Charlotte streets. The car sped through areas along North Tryon Street and East Sugar Creek Road at about 4 p.m. The driver entered turn lanes and medians several times. The...
Troopers: 1 person dead in overnight crash on I-85
CHARLOTTE — One person is dead and another person is hurt after a crash on Interstate 85 in west Charlotte early Friday morning, officials say. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol said it responded just after 3 a.m. to southbound I-85 near Freedom Drive. Troopers told Channel 9 one person died at the scene.
3 charged with larceny, conspiracy at Lanier Ace Hardware in Lexington
LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Three people are all being charged with larceny and conspiracy following the theft of items at Lanier Ace Hardware on Thursday, according to Davidson County Court Records. The first person listed in court records is Keoshea Quanvette Gattis, 38, of Burlington. Court records allege that Gattis stole “six spools of wire […]
WBTV
‘Nobody wanted to talk about it’: Family pleads for community members to come forward with information about Charlotte man’s killing
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It has been four months since the killing of 29-year-old Brandon Adams-Jones. On April 21, 2022, around 10:43 p.m., Adams-Jones was walking down the street in the Ponderosa neighborhood on Markland Drive when he was shot and killed. Police say it was a drive-by shooting. Adams-Jones’...
