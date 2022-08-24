ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WSOC Charlotte

CMPD: One person dead in south Charlotte shooting; investigation underway

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide in south Charlotte Saturday morning. Detectives said they responded to an assist MEDIC call for service around 7:45 a.m. on Cherrycrest Lane, off of Archdale Drive. Police said when they arrived, they found a man who had been shot more than once behind an apartment complex. He died at the scene, investigators said.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

CMPD investigating homicide in southwest Charlotte

Labor Day bites that won't weigh you down: Lady Ren is in the kitchen. Annie Burris and LaTrenda Martin are sisters that are inseparable in more ways than one. Jury finds man not guilty of murdering 2-year-old more than five years after arrest. Five years after being accused of murdering...
CHARLOTTE, NC
ourdavie.com

Murder suspect faces another charge

A man in the Davie Detention Center charged with two counts of murder now faces another charge, thanks to state forensic experts. Anthony LaQuane Brooks, 31, was charged Wednesday with felony discharging a weapon into occupied property. That incident occurred the night of Sept. 6, 2021 at a residence on...
MOCKSVILLE, NC
WBTV

CMPD searching for missing 82-year-old man

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is seeking assistance in finding an 82-year-old man that has gone missing. Alexander Allison was last seen at his home on Tuckaseegee Road in Charlotte and suffers from cognitive impairment. He may seem lost or confused. He was last seen wearing a...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Troopers: 1 person dead in overnight crash on I-85

CHARLOTTE — One person is dead and another person is hurt after a crash on Interstate 85 in west Charlotte early Friday morning, officials say. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol said it responded just after 3 a.m. to southbound I-85 near Freedom Drive. Troopers told Channel 9 one person died at the scene.
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX8 News

3 charged with larceny, conspiracy at Lanier Ace Hardware in Lexington

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Three people are all being charged with larceny and conspiracy following the theft of items at Lanier Ace Hardware on Thursday, according to Davidson County Court Records. The first person listed in court records is Keoshea Quanvette Gattis, 38, of Burlington. Court records allege that Gattis stole “six spools of wire […]
LEXINGTON, NC

