Last spring, during Nova High School’s Racial Justice Day, Melissa Park’s ethnic studies classroom was packed full of students and teachers rapt with attention for over an hour. They listened and engaged with Eugene Youngblood — recently released from prison after almost 30 years — who spoke and then fielded questions about what had led to his incarceration, and how he became the person he is today.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO