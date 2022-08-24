ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freed Black Prisoners’ Caucus Members Have Answers for the Rest of Us

Last spring, during Nova High School’s Racial Justice Day, Melissa Park’s ethnic studies classroom was packed full of students and teachers rapt with attention for over an hour. They listened and engaged with Eugene Youngblood — recently released from prison after almost 30 years — who spoke and then fielded questions about what had led to his incarceration, and how he became the person he is today.
Rainier Beach Action Coalition’s Annual Back2School Bash Is Back in Full Effect

On Saturday, Aug. 27, Rainier Beach Action Coalition (RBAC) will hold their 19th annual Back2School Bash at the Rainier Beach Community Center Plaza from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Led by community organizer and founder of Changing Habits and Motivating Personal Self-Esteem (CHAMPS) Danielle Jackson, the 19th annual event will give out free backpacks full of school supplies and other educational resources to students as they enter the 2022–2023 school year. Food and entertainment will also be provided.
