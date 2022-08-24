ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkshire County — This year’s primary elections will be held on Tuesday, September 6, with polls open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at all polling locations. The deadline for voter registration was on Saturday, August 27, with the vote by mail application deadline on Monday, August 29.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
iBerkshires.com

Q&A: Bowler Thinks Experience Sets Him Apart in Sheriff Race

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Incumbent Thomas Bowler believes his experience sets him apart in the election for Berkshire County's next sheriff. "I'm just looking forward to Sept. 6," he said. "And hoping that everything we've done up here for the 12 years for this community, the voters have recognized." Bowler...
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
thecrazytourist.com

15 Best Things to Do in Chicopee (MA)

On the east bank of the Connecticut River, Chicopee is just upstream from Springfield and part of the metro area. In the 19th century the banks of the Chicopee River were an industrial hotbed, lined with an unusual assortment of factories, from textile mills to paper mills and brass and iron foundries.
CHICOPEE, MA
theberkshireedge.com

Show and Sell: Antique fairs and festivals

Editor’s Note: This Resource Guide is a companion to our article “The Thrill of the HUNT”, from the August-October, 2022, issue of Out & About with The Berkshire Edge magazine. Hard copies of the magazine are available for free at high-traffic locations throughout Berkshire County and in contiguous counties in New York, Connecticut and Vermont.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
theberkshireedge.com

Hilda Banks Shapiro: What a woman, what a life

A certain Knabe baby grand in Great Barrington has gone silent. Hilda Banks Shapiro has left us and headed off in her red Converse high-tops to join Schubert and Brahms instead. (She’ll be seeking out FDR, Mother Teresa, and—perhaps first—Clark Gable too.) The formidable pianist and mother...
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
msn.com

Severe Weather Hits New England; Tornado Warnings in Conn., Mass. Have Expired

Severe storms battered much of New England, including the Boston area, Friday, a First Alert day with strong to severe thunderstorms possible any time through sunset. A tornado warning was issued for parts of Connecticut's Tolland and Hartford counties, as well as parts of Hampden County, Massachusetts, but it has since expired. Flash flooding warnings were issued in parts of western and central Massachusetts until mid-afternoon, with several inches of rain expected to come down.
CONNECTICUT STATE
theberkshireedge.com

I Publius: The way we are

When Roselle and I first moved to the Berkshires full time in 1971, things didn’t look a lot different than they do now. One of the ways I have always kept track of things is by referencing or—as we used to say in graduate school—“comparing and contrasting.” Railroad Street is one of the things that has changed.
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
Top 5 Catches Of The Day In Western Massachusetts

Even though we are not located on the shoreline, The beautiful Berkshires has an array of fantastic seafood oriented restaurants. In a recent top 5 poll, 4 of them are located right here in our backyard. Here are some favorable reviews from friends in the area and outside our vicinity that visited some of these establishments and as for yours truly. I am very picky when it comes to eating fish, but there are exceptions to the rule and here are some examples.
PITTSFIELD, MA
wamc.org

After claiming he never endorsed broken windows policing at debate, Berkshire DA candidate Shugrue explains a second instance where he publicly backed it

Pittsfield, Massachusetts attorney Timothy Shugrue is running for Berkshire District Attorney in the September 6th Democratic primary. In his bid to unseat first-term progressive Andrea Harrington, Shugrue has described her as inexperienced, characterized her reform efforts as an “awful experiment,” and said that the office must once again prosecute lower level crimes, dismiss fewer cases, and work more closely with law enforcement. In a debate on Pittsfield Community Television earlier this month, Shugrue claimed to have never endorsed the controversial practice of broken windows policing — a claim WAMC investigated and disproved. Shugrue appeared to back the concept – one he attacked as racist weeks later – in a WTBR interview in July. In a statement to WAMC, Shugrue said he had forgotten about the comments and that he should have made his opposition clear at the time. On Thursday, WAMC sat down with Shugrue in his Pittsfield office to discuss a quote from his 2004 DA campaign where he once again appeared to endorse broken windows policing, as well as his recent campaign press release that says Harrington has let down Berkshire youth.
PITTSFIELD, MA
theberkshireedge.com

Samara Klein named Great Barrington Library Director

Great Barrington — The town’s next library director is Samara Klein, who will oversee operations at the Mason and Ramsdell libraries. Klein, a resident of Housatonic and a graduate of Monument Mountain Regional High School, has worked in the publishing field since 2004. Most recently she was director of PJ Publishing at the nonprofit PJ Library, a program of the Harold Grinspoon Foundation in Agawam. PJ Library publishes and distributes free Jewish children’s books around the world.
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
WUPE

Western MA Cannabis Dispensary Introduces THC Mouth Spray

Berkshire Roots in collaborations with Yellow Labs Inc have announced the newest THC product to hit the market for Massachusetts consumers, a THC Mist sublingual mouth spray. In a press release, the company which has locations in both Boston and Pittsfield, Massachusetts, says the THC Mist is a fast-onset oral spray powered by delivri™, a new high-performance micro dose technology that delivers cannabinoids through the lining of the mouth directly into the bloodstream at a high level of absorption.
PITTSFIELD, MA
theberkshireedge.com

THEATER REVIEW: ‘A Call to Places’ plays at the Mac-Haydn Theatre in Chatham, N.Y. on September 3 and 16

Mac-Haydn Theatre in Chatham, N.Y. After 20 years, 20 summer seasons, at the Mac-Haydn—where he has been in the chorus, been in the company, played historic lead roles in their productions—Artistic Director John Saunders has given Gabe Belyeu an opportunity to perform a personal, nearly one-man show about his life and career. “A Call to Places” is what an actor hears in his dressing room when it’s time to start the show, but here the actor is calling out the many places he has worked and traveled to during his lifetime, a double entendre if ever there was one.
CHATHAM, NY
WUPE

Western Massachusetts Man Arrested On Fentanyl And Weapon Charges

Crimes concerning the drug fentanyl continue to happen on a daily basis. And not just in Massachusetts, but all over the globe. So it's refreshing to see incidents where the guilty receive their just desserts. According to the Department of Justice in Boston, a man from our neighboring county of...
BOSTON, MA
valleyadvocate.com

A stunning sight: Easthampton man commissions dragon painting on his downtown home as an anniversary gift

Stephen Parmenter married his wife Nina on a special, palindromic date: Nov. 11, 2011. Read another way: 11/11/11. So as the couple’s 11th anniversary approaches, Parmenter knew his anniversary gift to his wife had to be special. Nina is originally from Vietnam, having grown up in the area near Ha Long Bay. The name Ha Long means “descending dragon” in Vietnamese, so that’s exactly what Parmenter decided to get her: a dragon.
EASTHAMPTON, MA
FOX 61

Trees and powerlines knocked down by Connecticut thunderstorm

VERNON, Conn. — Some neighbors are left cleaning up the damage from Friday’s thunderstorm, which brought down trees, branches, and debris in some parts of Connecticut. A large branch cracked off a tree and came crashing down onto cars parked in front of the home of Vernon's Marisol Cruz who lives on Skinner Road.
VERNON, CT
iBerkshires.com

Weekend Outlook: Motorama, Fairs, Festivals, and More

Berkshire county is hosting a variety of events this warm sunny weekend including fairs, festivals, plays, and more. Hundreds of classic cars and hot rods will line the downtown on Sunday for the 11th Motorama. The event starts off on Saturday night with a concert and cruise-in at Joe Wolfe...
PITTSFIELD, MA

