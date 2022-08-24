Retired veterans walk ‘The Long Road’ across America on U.S. 20

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Two former U.S. Marines are on a 3,365-mile cross-country walk across the United States and are headed towards Belvidere on Wednesday.

Coleman “Rocky” Kinzer, 44, and Justin LeHew, 52, set out from Boston, Massachusetts, on June 6th, on the 78th anniversary of the D-Day invasion, and headed out along U.S. 20, bound for Newport, Oregon.

Route 20 is the longest single road in the U.S. highway system, and legislation is being considered to name it the Medal of Honor Highway.

Eyewitness News caught up with them in Coral, near Marengo.

The pair, who served together in the 3rd Marine Regiment, have dubbed their journey “ The Long Road ” and say they are walking in support of the 81,000 soldiers who have been missing in action since WWII.

They have been raising funds for History Flight , a non-profit that identifies the remains of U.S. military servicemen and women and arranges for them to be flown home for a proper burial.

The duo was joined by fellow Marine Corps. veteran Ray “Shino” Shinohara once they arrived in Illinois.

The pair have been updating their Facebook page with their progress, and have been offered support and lodging by followers.

“When you get out here and meet people, you realize America is still a pretty good place,” LeHew told Stars and Stripes .

They were able to reach Chicago in time to throw out the first pitch at the White Sox game on Monday.

The men say they average 20 miles a day and hope to make it over the Rocky Mountains to make it to their destination in November, and hopefully, be home by Christmas.

