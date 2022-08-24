ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belvidere, IL

Retired veterans walk ‘The Long Road’ across America on U.S. 20

By John Clark
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TcYFe_0hTmHJqB00

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Two former U.S. Marines are on a 3,365-mile cross-country walk across the United States and are headed towards Belvidere on Wednesday.

Coleman “Rocky” Kinzer, 44, and Justin LeHew, 52, set out from Boston, Massachusetts, on June 6th, on the 78th anniversary of the D-Day invasion, and headed out along U.S. 20, bound for Newport, Oregon.

Route 20 is the longest single road in the U.S. highway system, and legislation is being considered to name it the Medal of Honor Highway.

Eyewitness News caught up with them in Coral, near Marengo.

The pair, who served together in the 3rd Marine Regiment, have dubbed their journey “ The Long Road ” and say they are walking in support of the 81,000 soldiers who have been missing in action since WWII.

They have been raising funds for History Flight , a non-profit that identifies the remains of U.S. military servicemen and women and arranges for them to be flown home for a proper burial.

The duo was joined by fellow Marine Corps. veteran Ray “Shino” Shinohara once they arrived in Illinois.

The pair have been updating their Facebook page with their progress, and have been offered support and lodging by followers.

“When you get out here and meet people, you realize America is still a pretty good place,” LeHew told Stars and Stripes .

They were able to reach Chicago in time to throw out the first pitch at the White Sox game on Monday.

The men say they average 20 miles a day and hope to make it over the Rocky Mountains to make it to their destination in November, and hopefully, be home by Christmas.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KBUR

2 Illinois brothers face charges in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

Chicago (AP) — Two Illinois brothers have been arrested on felony charges for their alleged roles in the Jan. 6 riot at the US Capitol. The FBI says in a news release that 55-year-old Daniel Leyden of Chicago and 56-year-old Joseph Leyden of La Grange were arrested in Illinois on Tuesday. Both are accused of being part of mobs that overwhelmed police officers attempting to prevent them from storming the Capitol building.
LA GRANGE, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Marengo, IL
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
State
Oregon State
City
Oregon, IL
Belvidere, IL
Government
State
Massachusetts State
City
Belvidere, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford gets muddy for some weekend fun

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Participants in a Rockford event spent their Saturday getting dirty in the mud. The Tough Mudder Chicago was in Rockford on the grounds of the Chicago Rockford International Airport. The two main events included a giant wall climb and electric shock mud obstacle course. Participants showed off their skills while sharing […]
ROCKFORD, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#The Long Road#United States#Boston#U S Marines#Marine Corps#The White Sox
CBS Chicago

Elgin animal shelter taking 75 more beagles

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Elgin animal shelter that took in 100 beagles rescued from a Virginia breeding facility is opening its doors once again.The first leg of the rescue was such a success, the Anderson Humane Society tells our news partners at WBBM Radio. It plans to take in 75 more beagles.Earlier this month, CBS 2 reported 4,000 dogs were in need of rescue. Within 24-hours of taking the beagles in, all 100 had at least a temporary home. Most of those initial beagles are already in forever homes.Anderson Humane plans to take in the addition beagles in a couple weeks.
ELGIN, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Mega Millions $1.34B jackpot still unclaimed

(WTVO) — The Illinois winner of July’s Mega Millions jackpot has still yet to claim their prize, according to the Illinois Lottery. The ticket, sold in Des Plaines, perfectly matched the Mega Millions drawing, landing the third-largest lottery prize in the nation. The winning ticket — with numbers 13-36-45-57-67, Mega Ball: 14 — was bought […]
DES PLAINES, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford group holds back to school bash

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — This Saturday was the last Saturday before school starts for Rockford Public Schools 205, so kids and families went out for a back to school bash to get prepared. The event was held by Comprehensive Community Solutions in Rockford. There was free food, school supplies, hair cuts, clothing and other resources. […]
ROCKFORD, IL
WISN

UPDATE: Plans for marijuana dispensary near Wisconsin-Illinois border withdrawn

RICHMOND, Ill. — Developers who planned to build a marijuana dispensary just steps from the Wisconsin-Illinois border withdrew their petition after public opposition, according to Richmond, Illinois officials. Neighbors told 12 News they were not fighting the dispensary itself, but the location on the road from Wisconsin. The proposed...
RICHMOND, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

8-year-old paralyzed in Highland Park attack improving

HIGHLAND, Ill. (WTVO) — The youngest survivor hurt in the Highland Park Fourth of July parade shooting is making progress in his recovery. Cooper Roberts, 8, is off his IV and feeding tube, giving him more mobility and the opportunity to race his wheelchair down the hallways of his rehabilitation facility. It also means that […]
CBS Chicago

19 Illinois counties sue major drugstore chains, accuse them of helping cause the opioid crisis

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A judge has ordered the nation's largest drugstore chains to pay two small Ohio counties over $600 million dollars for helping cause the opioid crisis.  Now, 19 Illinois counties – among them Cook, McHenry, and DuPage – are filing similar lawsuits. As CBS 2's Chris Tye reported Monday, the Illinois counties are suing the drugstore chains for helping create what they call the worst man-made epidemic in modern medical history. "When people had prescriptions presented to them for many, many times more opioids than anyone could reasonably use, they should have said no," said Lake...
ILLINOIS STATE
kenosha.com

Kenosha Eats: Wilmot Stage Stop Ribeye

With a proven track record in marketing and operations in the local restaurant industry, Tagliapietra shares his love of Kenosha and all of its tasty offerings through his weekly food column. The Restaurant:. Wilmot Stage Stop, 30646 113th St., Wilmot, is a piece of history that has been a gathering...
KENOSHA, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Fiery car crash damages Rockford home

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — First responders say a car crash sparked a house fire at 700 N. Central Avenue a little after 1 a.m. Saturday. One of the two vehicles in the crash struck the house and caused the vehicle to catch on fire. The flames spread to the house and caused severe damage. Fire […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

22K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy