Winslow, ME

Q106.5

Palmyra Man Allegedly Forced Victim to Undress Before Robbing Him

A Palmyra man is facing multiple charges after allegedly forcing a man to disrobe before robbing him. Dustin Smith was arrested on Wednesday at his place of work for an incident that police say happened on Sunday. Winslow Police received a report of an armed robbery just after 6:00 Sunday afternoon on Abbott Road. The suspects had fled in a vehicle before officers arrived on the scene.
PALMYRA, ME
wabi.tv

Police say girl assaulted in Fairfield, taken to hospital

FAIRFIELD, Maine (WABI) - Police say a girl was taken to a hospital after being assaulted Friday afternoon in Fairfield. It happened around noon at Mill Island Park. Police say when officers arrived, they found a female that had been assaulted by two other females. They say other juveniles took...
FAIRFIELD, ME
wgan.com

Maine woman arrested for drug possession

Lewiston (WGME) — A Maine woman suspected of trafficking heroin is under arrest in Boston. 33-year-old Jennifer Shaker of Lewiston was detained by transit police at the MBTA’s South Station bus terminal. According to authorities, Shaker was found to be in the possession of over 20 grams of...
LEWISTON, ME
Winslow, ME
Crime & Safety
State
Maine State
Palmyra, ME
Crime & Safety
City
Palmyra, ME
City
Winslow, ME
Local
Maine Crime & Safety
penbaypilot.com

Waldo County Sheriff’s beat

BELFAST - The Waldo County Sheriff’s Department reported the following activity Aug. 14-21. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Aug. 14. Gerard Allen, 41, of Troy,...
WALDO COUNTY, ME
WPFO

Robbery victim told to remove clothes and assaulted in Winslow

WINSLOW (WGME) -- Police say a Maine man told a victim to remove his clothes before assaulting and robbing him at gunpoint in Winslow. Police responded to report of an armed robbery on Abbott Road around 6 p.m. on Sunday. According to police, the victim, suspect, and a woman all...
WINSLOW, ME
foxbangor.com

Penobscot Grand Jury indictments

BANGOR– The Penobscot County Grand Jury indicted a Bangor man accused of cutting a Bangor police officer with a knife. 41-year-old Montorio Calhoun was indicted for assault on an officer. Bangor Police Officers encountered Calhoun during a traffic stop earlier this month and recognized him from a previous traffic...
BANGOR, ME
Dustin Smith
WMTW

Officials release the names of two drivers in fatal Turner crash

TURNER, Maine — According to an update from the Androscoggin County Sheriff's Department, the drivers in a crash that took place around 11:30 a.m. in Turner have been identified as Joshua Doughty, 38 of Poland and Holly Woods, 59 of Peru, Maine. According to the release, Doughty said that...
TURNER, ME
Ellsworth American

Hancock County Jail log

The following were arrested or booked into the Hancock County Jail between Aug. 3 and 16:. Matthew L. Matson, 34, Lamoine, violating conditions of release, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicant. Meghan E. Babb, 40, Hermon, violating conditions of release, domestic violence assault. Austin C....
HANCOCK COUNTY, ME
#Robbery#Police
wabi.tv

Toddler dies from apparent drowning in Auburn

AUBURN, Maine (WMTW) - A 2-year-old child is dead following an apparent drowning. According to the Auburn Police Department, first responders were called to a home on Dillingham Hill Saturday afternoon. The child was found unresponsive in a family’s swimming pool, according to a release from the agency. Responders...
AUBURN, ME
wgan.com

Maine Attorney General’s Office declares three police shootings justified

The Maine Attorney General’s Office ruled Wednesday that three separate police shootings were all justified. That includes the February shooting death of 37-year-old Kourtney Sherwood. She was killed by police in Topsham after allegedly making homicidal and suicidal statements. Police say she was in a car aiming a pistol...
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Police identify man recovered from Androscoggin River last weekend

LEWISTON, Maine (WABI) - Police are identifying the Lewiston man who’s body was recovered from the Androscoggin River last weekend. Lewiston police say 39-year-old Isar Coleman’s body was found floating in the water on Saturday. The medical examiner’s office has conducted its autopsy. But officials are still...
LEWISTON, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Lewiston police identify body found in river

LEWISTON, Maine — Lewiston police identified a body found in the Androscoggin River on Saturday evening. A news release from the Lewiston Police Department on Thursday identified the body as Isar Coleman, 39, of Lewiston. An autopsy has been performed, and police are awaiting test results before "making a...
LEWISTON, ME
NewsBreak
Public Safety
coast931.com

Body of missing boater pulled from Androscoggin River

The Maine Warden Service said Friday the body of a boater who went missing on the Androscoggin River has been found. Wardens were searching for 32-year-old Richard Stevens of Auburn, who was presumed drowned. The search began following reports of an overturned boat on the Androscoggin River in Topsham on...
AUBURN, ME

