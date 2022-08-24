Read full article on original website
Palmyra Man Allegedly Forced Victim to Undress Before Robbing Him
A Palmyra man is facing multiple charges after allegedly forcing a man to disrobe before robbing him. Dustin Smith was arrested on Wednesday at his place of work for an incident that police say happened on Sunday. Winslow Police received a report of an armed robbery just after 6:00 Sunday afternoon on Abbott Road. The suspects had fled in a vehicle before officers arrived on the scene.
wabi.tv
Police say girl assaulted in Fairfield, taken to hospital
FAIRFIELD, Maine (WABI) - Police say a girl was taken to a hospital after being assaulted Friday afternoon in Fairfield. It happened around noon at Mill Island Park. Police say when officers arrived, they found a female that had been assaulted by two other females. They say other juveniles took...
wgan.com
Maine woman arrested for drug possession
Lewiston (WGME) — A Maine woman suspected of trafficking heroin is under arrest in Boston. 33-year-old Jennifer Shaker of Lewiston was detained by transit police at the MBTA’s South Station bus terminal. According to authorities, Shaker was found to be in the possession of over 20 grams of...
wgan.com
Police charge three minors in connection with incident that sent girl to hospital in Fairfield
Police have charged three juveniles after a 14-year-old girl was attacked in Fairfield. Fairfield police responded to Mill Island Park on Friday afternoon. They said two girls had assaulted another girl while other juveniles recorded the incident. The victim was taken to Thayer Hospital. Two suspects were charged with aggravated...
penbaypilot.com
Waldo County Sheriff’s beat
BELFAST - The Waldo County Sheriff’s Department reported the following activity Aug. 14-21. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Aug. 14. Gerard Allen, 41, of Troy,...
WPFO
18-year-old ejected from vehicle after seat belt fails during Fairfield crash
FAIRFIELD (WGME) – Police say an 18-year-old Maine woman was ejected from her vehicle because her seat belt failed after she was hit by a trash truck in Fairfield. The crash happened around 7:15 a.m. Friday on Norridgewock Road in front of the Circle K gas station. According to...
WPFO
Robbery victim told to remove clothes and assaulted in Winslow
WINSLOW (WGME) -- Police say a Maine man told a victim to remove his clothes before assaulting and robbing him at gunpoint in Winslow. Police responded to report of an armed robbery on Abbott Road around 6 p.m. on Sunday. According to police, the victim, suspect, and a woman all...
foxbangor.com
Penobscot Grand Jury indictments
BANGOR– The Penobscot County Grand Jury indicted a Bangor man accused of cutting a Bangor police officer with a knife. 41-year-old Montorio Calhoun was indicted for assault on an officer. Bangor Police Officers encountered Calhoun during a traffic stop earlier this month and recognized him from a previous traffic...
WMTW
Officials release the names of two drivers in fatal Turner crash
TURNER, Maine — According to an update from the Androscoggin County Sheriff's Department, the drivers in a crash that took place around 11:30 a.m. in Turner have been identified as Joshua Doughty, 38 of Poland and Holly Woods, 59 of Peru, Maine. According to the release, Doughty said that...
NCSO investigating fatal one-vehicle crash in Hartland
The crash occurred around 1:20 a.m. Friday on Ridge Road in the Town of Hartland. The passenger was pronounced dead at the scene and the driver was transported to ECMC by Mercy Flight.
Ellsworth American
Hancock County Jail log
The following were arrested or booked into the Hancock County Jail between Aug. 3 and 16:. Matthew L. Matson, 34, Lamoine, violating conditions of release, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicant. Meghan E. Babb, 40, Hermon, violating conditions of release, domestic violence assault. Austin C....
39-Year-Old Man Dies, Pulled From River in Lewiston, Name Released
Last weekend, it was reported that officials were called to the area of Great Falls in Lewiston to investigate reports of an apparent body floating in the water in the Androscoggin river. After arriving, crews were able to remove the body from the water and transport the victim to the...
wabi.tv
Toddler dies from apparent drowning in Auburn
AUBURN, Maine (WMTW) - A 2-year-old child is dead following an apparent drowning. According to the Auburn Police Department, first responders were called to a home on Dillingham Hill Saturday afternoon. The child was found unresponsive in a family’s swimming pool, according to a release from the agency. Responders...
wgan.com
Maine Attorney General’s Office declares three police shootings justified
The Maine Attorney General’s Office ruled Wednesday that three separate police shootings were all justified. That includes the February shooting death of 37-year-old Kourtney Sherwood. She was killed by police in Topsham after allegedly making homicidal and suicidal statements. Police say she was in a car aiming a pistol...
wabi.tv
Police identify man recovered from Androscoggin River last weekend
LEWISTON, Maine (WABI) - Police are identifying the Lewiston man who’s body was recovered from the Androscoggin River last weekend. Lewiston police say 39-year-old Isar Coleman’s body was found floating in the water on Saturday. The medical examiner’s office has conducted its autopsy. But officials are still...
Lewiston police identify body found in river
LEWISTON, Maine — Lewiston police identified a body found in the Androscoggin River on Saturday evening. A news release from the Lewiston Police Department on Thursday identified the body as Isar Coleman, 39, of Lewiston. An autopsy has been performed, and police are awaiting test results before "making a...
Young Girl Assaulted on Maine Playground, Police Release Photos of Vehicle Seeking Help Locating Suspects
Maine Sheriff's Deputies are seeking the public's help in identifying the vehicle, and those who may have been in it, during an apparent assault that happened in Maine on Friday evening. WMTW News 8, is reporting that the alleged assault took place on Friday evening at about 7:30 when a...
newscentermaine.com
Lewiston officer justified in shooting Auburn man in January, Maine AG rules
The Maine attorney general ruled that Sgt. David Levesque of the Lewiston police department was justified in shooting Kyle Edwards of Auburn. Edwards survived.
wgan.com
Fire Crews responded to 5-alarm fire at an apartment building in Norway Saturday afternoon
Firefighters responded to a five-alarm structure fire Saturday afternoon at 17 Deering St., where at least one woman was taken to the hospital. Bystanders Told the Portland Press Heralds the fire started after noon. Several said they believe the building to be a multifamily structure. At 2:30 p.m., flames could...
coast931.com
Body of missing boater pulled from Androscoggin River
The Maine Warden Service said Friday the body of a boater who went missing on the Androscoggin River has been found. Wardens were searching for 32-year-old Richard Stevens of Auburn, who was presumed drowned. The search began following reports of an overturned boat on the Androscoggin River in Topsham on...
