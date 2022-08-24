Orioles Claim Phoenix Sanders

Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

The Orioles announced Wednesday that they’ve claimed righty Phoenix Sanders off waivers from the Rays. Tampa Bay designated Sanders for assignment over the weekend.

Sanders, 27, made his big league debut with Tampa Bay this season, tossing 14 2/3 innings with five runs allowed on a dozen hits and three walks. The former 10th-round pick fanned 21.1% of his opponents, walked 5.3% of them and kept 41.5% of batted balls against him on the ground.

Solid as those numbers are, Sanders hasn’t exactly shined with Triple-A Durham this year. While he’s posted an eye-popping 36-to-2 K/BB ratio there, Sanders and his 89.8 mph average fastball velocity have also been tagged for 39 hits — six of which cleared the fence for home runs (1.8 HR/9) — en route to a 5.40 ERA in 30 innings. He yielded plenty of hard contact in his limited big league time as well, evidenced by a sky-high 92.9 mph average exit velocity and a 45.2% hard-hit rate from his opponents.

The 2022 season may be a mixed bag of results in some regards, but looking more broadly, Sanders has a solid overall track record in the upper minors and has a full slate of minor league options remaining, as this year marked the first occasion on which his contract has been selected to the 40-man roster. He’ll give the O’s a somewhat intriguing, league-minimum arm who can be optioned freely and provide depth in the ’pen moving forward.