slrs
3d ago
they look crazy. who smiles in a mugshot. lock them up no food water or hygiene but every few days see how it feels
WYFF4.com
Anderson County PAWS sheltering dozens of dogs rescued from 'disgusting' conditions
ANDERSON, S.C. — Dozens of dogs are recovering and waiting to be adopted after being rescued from what was described as 'disgusting' conditions in Laurens County. The Laurens County Sheriff's Office said 43 dogs were taken from a property in Laurens County on Tuesday. Two people were arrested and charged in the case.
WJCL
South Carolina pet owner charged with ill-treatment of animals after dozens of dogs seized
Officials say dozens of dogs seized from a South Carolina home this week lived in filth and with life-threatening health issues. Search warrants were executed at a home on Brockman McClimon Road, and the early stages of the search indicated up to 30 dogs would be seized and transported to Greenville County Animal Care.
Woman arrested on drug charges in Pickens Co.
Pickens County Sheriff's Office arrested an Easley woman on drug-related charges.
WYFF4.com
Deputies searching for man who they say suffers from dementia
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — UPDATE: The Anderson County Sheriff's Office says Brazzel has been located. The Anderson County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing man. Deputies said Harold Leon Brazzel, 72, has dementia. They said he was last seen Friday, around noon, near Asbury Park Road. According to...
WYFF4.com
SLED investigating the death of an inmate at an Upstate facility, coroner says
ABBEVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — An inmate has died at the Abbeville County Detention Facility. That's according to the coroner, Dr. Mark Dorn. Dorn said his office was notified Friday about the death of the 56-year-old man. According to officials, detention officers notified EMS at 7:40 p.m., about an inmate...
FOX Carolina
Deputies working to identify suspect from armed robbery in Anderson Co.
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are trying to identify the person who allegedly robbed a gas station on Friday night. Deputies said the armed robbery happened at a 7-Eleven along Highway 81 North. According to deputies, he left the area in a...
WYFF4.com
Woman dead after being shot by neighbor during target practice in Cherokee County, deputies say
CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. — The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office says a death investigation is underway in Gaffney. Deputies were called Songbird Lane in Gaffney around 6:30 Saturday evening. When they arrived, they say they found one person with gunshot wound injuries. That person was pronounced dead at the scene.
msn.com
New show tells how a SC sheriff’s office found a serial killer. Here’s how to watch
The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office’s first episode in a video series released this month takes viewers behind the scenes in the disappearance of an elderly woman, an investigation that ultimately led to the arrest of a serial killer operating in both Carolinas. Called “Behind the Tape,” the show...
Man arrested in connection to South Carolina Waffle House shooting
Vernon Hughes, 25, of Chester, was identified as the shooter and attempted murder warrants were issued for his arrest.
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for missing teenager last seen in Belton
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Joshua Cuddy, a missing teenager from Belton. Deputies said Cuddy was last seen along Highway 252 in Belton this afternoon. He was wearing a black and gray T-shirt, black gym shorts and Nike shoes.
FOX Carolina
Inmate dies while in custody at Spartanburg Co. jail, coroner says
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office announced an inmate was pronounced dead while in custody at the Spartanburg County Detention Center. The coroner said his office, SLED, and the Sheriff’s Office were called to the detention center on Aug. 20 in reference to the death...
Scam ongoing with caller impersonating an Upstate Sheriff
An Upstate Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a ongoing scam. The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office says, a man has been calling citizens claiming to be Sheriff Chuck Wright.
Deputies: Truck driver steals excavator in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help identifying a driver of a truck used to steal an excavator Sunday near Cowpens. According to deputies, the Doosan Excavator DX225LC-3 was taken from a job site near mile marker 82 on Interstate 85 Northbound. The truck was last captured on […]
Deputies: Man hit by car during altercation in Anderson Co.
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man is in critical condition after he was hit by a car during an altercation in Anderson. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to Veterans Street around 6 a.m. Deputies were told the man was having a dispute with his former girlfriend. Deputies said the woman was […]
FOX Carolina
Belton Police warn community about phone scam
BELTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Belton Police Department is warning the community about a phone scam. Police say residents are receiving calls stating the department is raising money to help families of fallen law enforcement officers. Officers say this is not happening and are encouraging residents not to give...
WYFF4.com
Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office warns of bogus calls coming from fake sheriff
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — An Upstate sheriff wants you to know he's not calling people asking for personal information. Lt. Kevin Bobo, with the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office, said in a release that deputies received at least four reports Thursday about bogus calls. Bobo said the calls were "from...
GCSO says suspect in Thursday shooting in custody
A suspect is in custody following a shooting in Greenville Thursday afternoon. The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office says, a man called and reported that he had been shot by someone he knew.
Deputies investigate stabbing in Anderson Co.
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A stabbing was reported early Friday morning in Anderson County. According to Anderson County Dispatch, responders arrived at the scene on Tony Creek Road at 1:15 a.m. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said the incident was isolated and the parties involved had non-life-threatening injuries. Deputies said there is no threat […]
Multiple Upstate dog seizures send influx of animals to shelters
This week there have been two large dog seizures. There was seizure at a home in Enoree and another in Greer.
Union County Sheriff’s Office warns about puppy scam
The Union County Sheriff's Office is warning residents about a puppy scam circulating on social media.
