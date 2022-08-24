ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

PiSS Off A Neofascist
3d ago

"Freedom & Free" are code phrases used by these Neofascists to reassure their lemmings of their exceptionalism

Cody Santos Rivera
3d ago

Well you can whine about them all you want. It wo t stop them both from being reelected in November 🤷🏽‍♀️ FL loves Freedom. We don't like mandates, Government control over our Healthcare or Government control over our children. Florida will vote smart and we will stay red 🙏❤️🙏🇱🇷

eric b
3d ago

damn wish I would have known this was going on. I would have gone just to heckle them both.

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

‘Evidence of incompetence’: Gov. DeSantis suspends 4 South Florida school board members

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended four Broward County school board members on Friday citing “evidence of incompetence.”. In a statement, the governor said he suspended Patricia Good, Donna Korn, Ann Murray and Laurie Rich Levinson following the recommendation of a grand jury reviewing the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Governor DeSantis suspends four Broward School Board members

TALLAHASSEE - Governor Ron DeSantis on Friday suspended Broward School Board Members Patricia Good, Donna Korn, Ann Murray and Laurie Rich Levinson from office. The move followed recommendations of the Twentieth Statewide Grand Jury to suspend these board members due to their "incompetence, neglect of duty, and misuse of authority." The suspensions are effective immediately. Page five references the grand jury report that "each committed malfeasance, misfeasance, neglect of duty, and incompetence" in handling a campus safety program.A program the Governor stated could have saved lives at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.The order says, "each hereby suspended from the public office that they...
FLORIDA STATE
wogx.com

Florida Primary Election: Four State House members lose seats

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Griff Griffitts. Rita Harris. Brad Yeager. Lisa Dunkley. Outside of their districts or the world of political operatives, those names might not ring a bell. But after winning primary elections Tuesday, they, along with 20 other candidates, are headed to seats in the Florida Legislature. Two dozen...
FLORIDA STATE
daytonatimes.com

Primary outcome: Wins for Barnaby, Davis, Williams

Turnout remained low in precincts located in Daytona’s Black neighborhoods. The 2022 primary election had mixed results for local candidates, particularly Black candidates. DeLand City Commissioner Jessica Davis will keep her Seat 3 after soundly defeating Deidre Dukes Perry. Davis got 76% of the vote. “It takes a lot...
DELAND, FL
iheart.com

Recount Likely In South Florida Congressional Race

Two days after the Primary, some South Florida voters are still waiting to find out who will be declared the winner in a Congressional race. Palm Beach County elections officials are preparing for a likely recount in the District 22 Republican primary where Dan Franzese leads Deborah Adeimy by just 133 votes.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Rubio, DeSantis team up after Demings advances in Senate race

On Wednesday, Governor DeSantis and Senator Marco Rubio teamed up just hours after Rubio’s biggest threat for his Senate seat, Democrat Val Demings, moved forward in the primary. Senator Rubio was right at Governor DeSantis’ side as they crisscrossed the state on Wednesday, calling their trip the ‘Keep Florida...
FLORIDA STATE
fox13news.com

Another Florida property insurer filed plans to withdraw from state

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - One of Florida's largest home insurance companies – based in St. Petersburg – announced plans to leave the state, meaning more Floridians will be forced to find new coverage. Thursday, United Property & Casualty Insurance Co. said it has filed plans to withdraw from...
FLORIDA STATE

