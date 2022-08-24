Read full article on original website
msn.com
Oklahoma company hit with record-setting hazardous waste penalty for hand sanitizer
The Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality issued a $6.6 million penalty against a Chickasha company that allegedly stored large quantities of hand sanitizer on pallets, some of which were dumped onto the ground or caught fire. The penalty leveled against Brannan Bordwine and Bordwine Development is the largest cash penalty...
Police Investigating NW Oklahoma City Homicide
Oklahoma City Police said officers have identified a person of interest in a Saturday morning homicide. Police said it happened around 8 a.m. at a homeless encampment on W. Memorial Rd. between N. Santa Fe and N. Western Ave. Authorities told News 9 the victim is a male, his age...
KOCO
1 killed in apparent homicide, OKC police said
OKLAHOMA CITY — One person was killed in an apparent homicide near an apparent homeless encampment, Oklahoma City police said. Detectives are on the scene trying to figure out what happened. The location isn't clear. Police said it was on a service road near N Santa Fe Avenue. Stay...
KOCO
Person escapes house fire in northeast Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — A person escaped after a fire sparked at a home Friday morning in northeast Oklahoma City. The fire broke out at a home near Northeast 29th Street and Kelley Avenue. Fire crews said the house did not have working smoke detectors, but the person inside woke up to the smell of smoke.
Truck crashes into Social Security Administration building
Authorities are investigating a bizarre crash early Friday morning in northeast Oklahoma City.
Woman shot leaving a bar in Oklahoma City overnight
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A woman was shot in the stomach near the 800 block of West Sheridan Avenue in Oklahoma City. OKCPD were called outside of a bar in the area around 2 a.m. on Saturday morning. The woman is in stable condition after being transported to a nearby hospital, according to police. There […]
news9.com
WATCH: DEQ News Conference On Multiple Hazardous Waste Fires
Grady County District Attorney Jason Hicks and Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality general counsel Rob Singletary provided an update on fires sparked by hazardous material across the state. Among the fires sparked by the waste occurred at Bordwine Development earlier this month. Singletary said the waste consisted of expired hand...
KOCO
Crews battle tanker fire at asphalt facility in Del City
DEL CITY, Okla. — Crews spent hours putting out a tanker fire Friday morning in Del City. Del City Fire Chief Brandon Purcell said there was a lot of smoke and flames. "We had a lot of flames impinging on grounding tankers putting off a lot of black smoke into the sky. Probably could be seen quite some distance," Purcell said.
DEQ issues $6 million fine after hand sanitizer fire
A company that is accused of illegally disposing hand sanitizer in multiple locations in Grady County is being fined more than $6 million.
KOCO
Deputy who was shot Monday released from hospital
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma County deputy who was shot while on the job has been released from the hospital. On Monday, Deputy Mark Johns and Sgt. Bobby Swartz were serving eviction papers in a southwest Oklahoma City neighborhood. The person inside the home opened fire on them. Johns...
KOCO
Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office releases last call for Sgt. Bobby Swartz
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma County Sgt. Bobby Swartz was shot and killed while serving an eviction notice Monday afternoon in an Oklahoma City neighborhood. On Friday, family, friends and members of the law enforcement and local community gathered to honor and celebrate Swartz's life during a funeral service at Crossings Community Church.
Part of I-44 West in Oklahoma City closed after semi-truck overturns
A section of Interstate 44 West in Oklahoma City is closed after a semi-truck overturned Friday afternoon.
OHP: I-40 westbound east of Douglas Blvd. has reopened after rollover car accident
I-40 westbound east of Douglas Blvd. closed around 9:40 a.m. Saturday morning due to a rollover car accident.
Semitruck Collides With Vehicle, Flips Over On I-44
Oklahoma City fire and police crews are on the scene Friday of a semitruck accident on Interstate 44. The accident happened just after 4:30 p.m. on the westbound lane of I-44 near May Avenue. Following the accident, the semitruck turned on one of its sides and lost its cargo. No...
KOCO
WATCH: Motorcyclists hold memorial ride for fallen Oklahoma County deputy
OKLAHOMA CITY — Hundreds of motorcyclists took part in a memorial ride in honor of fallen Oklahoma County Sgt. Bobby Swartz. Open the video player above to watch some of the memorial ride. Swartz was shot and killed while serving eviction papers Monday at a home in southwest Oklahoma...
KOCO
WATCH: Funeral procession for Oklahoma County Sgt. Bobby Swartz
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Bobby Swartz was killed Monday while in the line of duty. On Friday, the law enforcement community gathered to honor Swartz for his funeral at Crossings Community Church. Authorities have held multiple processions for Swartz. The first was before the funeral,...
Suspect Arrested In Connection With March Homicide In NW OKC
Oklahoma City police said they arrested a man in connection with a deadly shooting earlier this year. Authorities confirmed the suspect's identity as 24-year-old Rashawn Mason. Police said Mason shot 48-year-old Travian Jefferson March 6 and left his body near Northwest 50th Street and North Ann Arbor Avenue. No word...
KOCO
Video of apparent assault on Del City High School teacher has some parents concerned
DEL CITY, Okla. — A video of a Del City High School teacher and student altercation is circling on social media and grabbing a lot of attention. The situation is being investigated by local law enforcement. And the video, which an anonymous parent sent to KOCO 5, is startling. The parent who sent the video said the altercation happened in her daughter’s classroom.
KOCO
Westbound I-44 bridge closes due to crash
OKLAHOMA CITY — A bridge from Interstate 44 onto Hefner Parkway in Oklahoma City has been closed because of a crash, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The crash was just west of May Avenue. No one was hurt in the crash. OHP is helping to get the semi...
blackchronicle.com
Heading to the bank? Oklahoma City Police have a warning for you
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Before your next trip to the bank, police have a warning for you about a crime called “jugging.”. They’re urging everyone to be very vigilant, not just at the bank but after you leave as well. It’s not a new type of crime...
