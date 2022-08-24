ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chickasha, OK

KOCO

1 killed in apparent homicide, OKC police said

OKLAHOMA CITY — One person was killed in an apparent homicide near an apparent homeless encampment, Oklahoma City police said. Detectives are on the scene trying to figure out what happened. The location isn't clear. Police said it was on a service road near N Santa Fe Avenue. Stay...
KOCO

Person escapes house fire in northeast Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — A person escaped after a fire sparked at a home Friday morning in northeast Oklahoma City. The fire broke out at a home near Northeast 29th Street and Kelley Avenue. Fire crews said the house did not have working smoke detectors, but the person inside woke up to the smell of smoke.
KFOR

Woman shot leaving a bar in Oklahoma City overnight

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A woman was shot in the stomach near the 800 block of West Sheridan Avenue in Oklahoma City. OKCPD were called outside of a bar in the area around 2 a.m. on Saturday morning. The woman is in stable condition after being transported to a nearby hospital, according to police. There […]
news9.com

WATCH: DEQ News Conference On Multiple Hazardous Waste Fires

Grady County District Attorney Jason Hicks and Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality general counsel Rob Singletary provided an update on fires sparked by hazardous material across the state. Among the fires sparked by the waste occurred at Bordwine Development earlier this month. Singletary said the waste consisted of expired hand...
KOCO

Crews battle tanker fire at asphalt facility in Del City

DEL CITY, Okla. — Crews spent hours putting out a tanker fire Friday morning in Del City. Del City Fire Chief Brandon Purcell said there was a lot of smoke and flames. "We had a lot of flames impinging on grounding tankers putting off a lot of black smoke into the sky. Probably could be seen quite some distance," Purcell said.
KOCO

Deputy who was shot Monday released from hospital

OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma County deputy who was shot while on the job has been released from the hospital. On Monday, Deputy Mark Johns and Sgt. Bobby Swartz were serving eviction papers in a southwest Oklahoma City neighborhood. The person inside the home opened fire on them. Johns...
KOCO

Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office releases last call for Sgt. Bobby Swartz

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma County Sgt. Bobby Swartz was shot and killed while serving an eviction notice Monday afternoon in an Oklahoma City neighborhood. On Friday, family, friends and members of the law enforcement and local community gathered to honor and celebrate Swartz's life during a funeral service at Crossings Community Church.
KOCO

WATCH: Funeral procession for Oklahoma County Sgt. Bobby Swartz

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Bobby Swartz was killed Monday while in the line of duty. On Friday, the law enforcement community gathered to honor Swartz for his funeral at Crossings Community Church. Authorities have held multiple processions for Swartz. The first was before the funeral,...
KOCO

Video of apparent assault on Del City High School teacher has some parents concerned

DEL CITY, Okla. — A video of a Del City High School teacher and student altercation is circling on social media and grabbing a lot of attention. The situation is being investigated by local law enforcement. And the video, which an anonymous parent sent to KOCO 5, is startling. The parent who sent the video said the altercation happened in her daughter’s classroom.
KOCO

Westbound I-44 bridge closes due to crash

OKLAHOMA CITY — A bridge from Interstate 44 onto Hefner Parkway in Oklahoma City has been closed because of a crash, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The crash was just west of May Avenue. No one was hurt in the crash. OHP is helping to get the semi...
blackchronicle.com

Heading to the bank? Oklahoma City Police have a warning for you

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Before your next trip to the bank, police have a warning for you about a crime called “jugging.”. They’re urging everyone to be very vigilant, not just at the bank but after you leave as well. It’s not a new type of crime...

