South Carolina student arrested after gun found at high school
Anderson County Sheriff's Office said students and staff are safe after a student brought a gun to TL Hanna High School today, August 26.
SC Game Warden: 7 deer illegally shot in Berkeley County
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) issued over $10,000 in fines following poaching in Berkeley County. According to SCDNR, Officer Ravenell was monitoring Berkeley County Region 4 when he made contact with a hunter. Officer Ravenell made a routine check and found seven illegal doe deer in hunter’s possession. […]
WRAL
SC daycare worker denies abusing children at church, despite video evidence from investigators
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. SC daycare worker denies abusing children at church, despite video evidence from investigators. A South Carolina woman denies that she abused any children at her...
South Carolina police investigating TikTok challenge’s connection to missing teens
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — There have been more than a dozen missing teenager cases reported to the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office this month. According to BCSO, 13 runaways have been reported so far in August. Of those 13, only four are still outstanding. Now, deputies searching for a reason behind the disappearances are warning […]
WOKV.com
Texas police officer shown punching pregnant suspect reinstated
Texas police officer shown punching pregnant suspect reinstated The officer called her own strikes “rabbit punches” and argued that they were necessary to get the suspect to comply and stop kicking her, reports said. (NCD)
South Carolina veteran being evicted sets building, camper on fire, shoots self
Investigators said a veteran who was being evicted from a property set a building and camper on fire before shooting himself in Anderson County.
WOKV.com
Police: Michigan man called in bomb threats to his own home
Police: Michigan man called in bomb threats to his own home Officers said Robert Edward Nelson Jr. called in the threats to falsely implicate someone with whom he had disagreements. (NCD)
The Post and Courier
US marshals arrest Columbia man wanted for allegedly firing shots at Forest Acres police
COLUMBIA — A man wanted for allegedly firing shots at a Forest Acres police officer was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service at a motel in Birmingham, Ala., after a monthlong investigation, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department. The marshals served the warrant on Aug. 24. The...
Michigan mom files lawsuit against North Myrtle Beach resort after son was trapped in lazy river drain in 2018
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Michigan mother is seeking a jury trial after she said her son was injured when he got caught in the drain of a lazy river in March 2018. Alyssa Pappas claims that her son was hurt after he was “entrapped” at the Avista Resort’s lazy river, according to […]
WMBF
S.C. Dept. of Corrections cancels visitation due to staffing, says historic raises will help solve problem
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - For people with loved ones at some correctional institutions across the state, taking a visit to see them in prison earlier this week was not possible because of staffing shortages, according to leaders with the South Carolina Department of Corrections. Tweets from SCDC show correctional institutes...
South Carolina attorney general: Pistols OK in state parks, but not their buildings
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism can ban pistols from state park buildings, but not from the parkland itself, according to guidance published this month from South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson. Wilson published the expedited opinion after the SCDPRT asked if a state ban against guns in […]
UPDATE: Driver arrested on DUI in West Virginia Turnpike crash, road reopened
UPDATE (7:38 p.m. Aug. 25, 2022) – The West Virginia Department of Transportation says all lanes of the West Virginia Turnpike have reopened after being shut down for nearly 19 hours after a tractor-trailer crash caused a chemical spill near Pax overnight. PAX, WV (WOWK) – A man is facing DUI charges after a tractor-trailer […]
wchsnetwork.com
South Carolina man charged in Turnpike wreck
UPDATE (7:30 P.M.) — The West Virginia Department of Transportation announced Thursday evening all lanes around the incident site have reopened. Motorists can expect traffic delays because of an increase in volume in the area. PREVIOUS UPDATE (4 P.M.) — A hazardous materials cleanup crew continued cleaning up the...
South Carolina court rejects 25 appeals regarding James Brown’s estate
The South Carolina Court of Appeals has once again rejected appeals from the former trustee of legendary singer James Brown's estate.
Best company to work for in South Carolina is based in New Jersey: Forbes
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Forbes has released its annual list of top employers across the country - and in each state - which reveals some interesting data about South Carolina. One of the bigger surprises for South Carolina, to some, might be that the top spot on the list didn't go to a company based in South Carolina. And of the top 10, half are actually companies based elsewhere in the country.
FOX Carolina
More than 1000 customers without power in Upstate
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Duke Energy says there are more than 1000 residents without power in the Upstate. According to the power company, the power is expected to be restored at around 2 a.m. As of 9:20 p.m., 1,072 customers are without power in Spartanburg County and 644 are...
South Carolina city getting toy company headquarters expansion
GRAY COURT, S.C. — A supplier, distributor, and manufacturer of children's toys said it plans to expand its headquarters in South Carolina. Sunny Days Entertainment, LLC said it's making a $16 million investment in its headquarters in Gray Court to meet increased demand for its products. The expansion will create 80 new jobs, Gov. Henry McMaster's office said in a news release Wednesday.
South Carolina Lets the Internet Vote For New Mascot Name, Goes Exactly as Expected
It’s a tale as old as time. A rooster’s former owners and its current owners disagree on whether the “comb” on said rooster’s head should be trimmed or not. The rooster in question is the University of South Carolina‘s live rooster mascot, formerly known as Sir Big Spur. Why is “formerly” in front of the live mascot’s longtime name? For one, the heated comb disagreement. Mary Snelling and Ron Albertelli, the rooster’s original owners, trimmed the rooster formerly known as Sir Big Spur’s comb — you know, the red area on top of its head — to make it look more like a fighting Gamecock. Beth and Van Clark, the rooster’s new owners, want to keep the comb intact for health benefits.
WCNC
South Carolina residents worried of possible new drug entering state
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Following Fentanyl Awareness Day on Sunday, the Drug Enforcement Administration sent a warning for a new version of the drug fentanyl. The pill is rainbow-colored and resembles candy. This new version recently entered the drug market in the United States. “Rainbow colors, all different types of...
McMaster ceremoniously signs bill giving state employees paid family leave
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster signed a bipartisan bill in a ceremonial signing Thursday that gives state employees paid family leave. The bill provides state employees with up to six weeks of paid family leave. Employees who give birth are eligible for six weeks, while new parents who don’t give birth […]
