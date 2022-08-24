ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Related
WCBD Count on 2

SC Game Warden: 7 deer illegally shot in Berkeley County

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) issued over $10,000 in fines following poaching in Berkeley County.  According to SCDNR, Officer Ravenell was monitoring Berkeley County Region 4 when he made contact with a hunter.  Officer Ravenell made a routine check and found seven illegal doe deer in hunter’s possession.  […]
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wchsnetwork.com

South Carolina man charged in Turnpike wreck

UPDATE (7:30 P.M.) — The West Virginia Department of Transportation announced Thursday evening all lanes around the incident site have reopened. Motorists can expect traffic delays because of an increase in volume in the area. PREVIOUS UPDATE (4 P.M.) — A hazardous materials cleanup crew continued cleaning up the...
MONTGOMERY, WV
News19 WLTX

Best company to work for in South Carolina is based in New Jersey: Forbes

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Forbes has released its annual list of top employers across the country - and in each state - which reveals some interesting data about South Carolina. One of the bigger surprises for South Carolina, to some, might be that the top spot on the list didn't go to a company based in South Carolina. And of the top 10, half are actually companies based elsewhere in the country.
COLUMBIA, SC
FOX Carolina

More than 1000 customers without power in Upstate

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Duke Energy says there are more than 1000 residents without power in the Upstate. According to the power company, the power is expected to be restored at around 2 a.m. As of 9:20 p.m., 1,072 customers are without power in Spartanburg County and 644 are...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

South Carolina city getting toy company headquarters expansion

GRAY COURT, S.C. — A supplier, distributor, and manufacturer of children's toys said it plans to expand its headquarters in South Carolina. Sunny Days Entertainment, LLC said it's making a $16 million investment in its headquarters in Gray Court to meet increased demand for its products. The expansion will create 80 new jobs, Gov. Henry McMaster's office said in a news release Wednesday.
GRAY COURT, SC
FanBuzz

South Carolina Lets the Internet Vote For New Mascot Name, Goes Exactly as Expected

It’s a tale as old as time. A rooster’s former owners and its current owners disagree on whether the “comb” on said rooster’s head should be trimmed or not. The rooster in question is the University of South Carolina‘s live rooster mascot, formerly known as Sir Big Spur. Why is “formerly” in front of the live mascot’s longtime name? For one, the heated comb disagreement. Mary Snelling and Ron Albertelli, the rooster’s original owners, trimmed the rooster formerly known as Sir Big Spur’s comb — you know, the red area on top of its head — to make it look more like a fighting Gamecock. Beth and Van Clark, the rooster’s new owners, want to keep the comb intact for health benefits.
POLITICS
WCNC

South Carolina residents worried of possible new drug entering state

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Following Fentanyl Awareness Day on Sunday, the Drug Enforcement Administration sent a warning for a new version of the drug fentanyl. The pill is rainbow-colored and resembles candy. This new version recently entered the drug market in the United States. “Rainbow colors, all different types of...
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy