Kim Kardashian reveals she 'can't walk' as she continues killer body transformation
Kim Kardashian first showed off her much more slender figure at the Met Gala, when she lost weight to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s dress. Since then, the reality TV personality has continued to embark on a weight loss journey. She took to Instagram to tag her personal trainer, Melissa...
Arnold Schwarzenegger's son will be on next season of 'Dancing with the Stars': report
Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son is reportedly making his "Dancing with the Stars" debut. According to Deadline, Joseph Baena, 24, will be one of the contestants on the show’s upcoming season. Baena joins Charli D’Amelio and her mother Heidi D’Amelio as the only announced contestants to be joining the upcoming season.
Richard Simmons speaks out amid shocking doc explaining his absence from the spotlight
Richard Simmons left the public spotlight more than eight years ago, and he’s thanking fans for their support. On Wednesday, the fitness guru took to his Facebook page and shared a photo of a smiling emoji holding a thank you sign. The post came after FOX aired "TMZ Investigates: What Really Happened to Richard Simmons" on Monday night. The special explored his rise to stardom and surprising departure from the public eye. It featured interviews with Denise Austin and Suzanne Somers, as well as pal Bruce Vilanch and Simmons’ longtime costume designer Leslie Wilshire.
Sylvester Stallone claimed it'd be like 'mass suicide' if Jennifer Flavin ever left him months before divorce
Sylvester Stallone previously said it would d be like "mass suicide" if his model wife Jennifer Flavin ever left him. Months before filing for divorce, Stallone and Flavin appeared as guests on their daughters' podcast "Unwaxed with Sophia & Sistine Stallone." The two discussed their relationship in depth months before the two set out to end their 25-year marriage.
