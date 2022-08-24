Read full article on original website
Joe Sempolinski reacts to special election win
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Joe Sempolinski won the NY-23 special election on Tuesday for a four-month term in Congress. Sempolinski joined News 4 at 4 to discuss his win and plans for the upcoming months. Watch the full interview above.
Buffalo Ranked As One Of The Top Cities In America
It looks like things are getting better and better for Buffalo and Western New York. In the latest rankings of the best 150 cities in America, US News and World Report ranked Buffalo as the 45th best city in the entire country. That is big news since Buffalo was ranked 75th in 2021.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Egyptian Festival returns to North Tonawanda this weekend
NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Egypt may be thousands of miles away, but this weekend you can get a taste of the country's ancient culture right in Western New York. On Friday, volunteers at St. Mary & St. Moses Coptic Orthodox Church are preparing for the 13th annual Egyptian Festival.
wbfo.org
Buffalo, What's Next?: Friday Producers’ Picks
Our weekly "Producers' Picks " program features highlights of earlier interviews with award winning art administrator Thembi Duncan, on identity and Black casting in theatre and film. Former elected official Betty Jean Grant looks at economic development, Warren Galloway on the GOP and race after this week's primary election. Also, lecturer Vicki Math on art and social studies education, and Jacqueline Cherry from the African American Cultural Center talks about dance and healing.
wbfo.org
Buffalo, What's Next?: Equality and Diversity in Education of Young and Old
Then Desiree Williams, a Buffalo mother and school psychologist who wrote “ Brilliant Brown Babies” a picture book showcasing how special it is to be a child of color will talk with Brigid Jaipaul-Valenza about why such a book is necessary and about education in general. And her young son Cortland might even join in.
There's no shortage of festivals this weekend in WNY
BUFFALO, N.Y. — We have one more weekend until Labor Day weekend, so why not get out there and enjoy it!. There are plenty of festivals happening this weekend in Western New York. After two cancelled festivals because of COVID, the Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts is back...
The Ultimate Fall Town In New York State
There really isn’t a better place for the autumn months than the northeast. From the Adirondacks to the northern parts of New England, the entire region is perfect for late September through October. New York State in particular is phenomenal for the fall. We have perfect fall foliage, tons...
Buffalo Kickoff Live: Prusak, Graham break down Araiza lawsuit
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Friday’s episode of Buffalo Kickoff Live, Heather Prusak and Tim Graham broke down everything what we know so far in the Matt Araiza civil suit. Watch the two full segments above.
WKBW-TV
7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: August 26 - August 28
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — We're headed into the final weekend of August but there is no shortage of family-friendly events taking place across the region. The Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts will take place Saturday and Sunday on Elmwood Avenue in Buffalo. There will be 170 artists, four stages with music, dance and puppetry, food, a KidsFest and more. You can find more information here.
Many rush to get a pistol permit before too late
The Niagara County Courthouse is having to turn people away due to so many trying to obtain their pistol license. This is due to the new gun law going being effective soon.
Another Reporter Is Leaving TV Station In Buffalo, New York
Another familiar face on your television will soon be gone. On the heels that Wake Up reporter Gabby Mediak is leaving WIVB this week, another reporter also announced that they will be leaving the station. Kayla Green announced on her Twitter page that this Friday will be her last day...
WGRZ TV
Changes for Peach Festival this year
It is back at Academy Park in Lewiston. The festival usually get around 40 thousand people. But a few changes to tell you about.
WNY County Has Highest COVID-19 Rates In New York
One Western New York County is leading the entire state in COVID-19 cases. According to the latest data from the New York State Department Of Health, Chautauqua County had a positive rate of 18.6% over the past seven days. That rate was the highest among all the counties in New York State.
NY state workers joked about stealing $1.6M unemployment benefit
Albany, N.Y. — A former state Department of Labor employee pleaded guilty to federal criminal charges Thursday, admitting that he and a co-worker used their computer access privileges and inside knowledge to steal more than $1.6 million in pandemic-related unemployment insurance benefits. Wendell C. Giles, 51, who has ties...
Shea’s announces reorganization of management roles
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Shea’s Performing Arts Center Board of Trustees announced a reorganization of roles within management on Thursday. President Michael Murphy has accepted a new role that will expand his work with the board “in furtherance of Shea’s’ short- and long-term visions.” Director of Operations Robert Brunschmid will expand his work to […]
thevillagerny.com
Era Ends in Bemus Point, NY: 142 Years in the Family
Hotel Lenhart defied the odds. When George Anson Johnston, Jr. died in 2001, management of the Hotel Lenhart passed to his niece and nephew, Bebe Johnston and John Lenhart Johnston, Jr. and John’s wife Deborah, from the third generation to the fourth. Bebe and John’s parents, John and Jane Johnston, managed the hotel with George until they passed away in 1999 and 2000. Only three percent of family-owned businesses survive into the fourth generation.
Important Deadline Approaching For Gun Owners In Western New York
There is a deadline looming here in New York State regarding firearms and, more specifically, handguns. Governor Hochul has previously announced that new laws and regulations will be put in to place as of September 1st here in the Empire State. At this point, it isn't all that clear exactly what the regulations might be and how the changes will be implemented and that is why Erie County is extending hours.
wbfo.org
Theater Talk: Shea's is managing Murphy muddle. Area theaters are gearing up for Curtain Up!
There's trouble over at Shea's as employees and some board members resign over the management style of president Michael Murphy. For background, first read Anthony's earlier blog here and then for the latest as of this post read his update titled "Details emerge about Shea's meeting" As you can read here.
Jemal buys 525 Main Street building and plans renovations
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Douglas Jemal has bought his fifth Main Street property along the eastern side of the downtown’s 500 block. Jemal, through his Jemals Heiney LLC affiliate, paid $774,000 for the two-story, 7,800-square-foot building at 525 Main St., buying it from Vendome Theater Lofts LLC, according to an Aug. 25 filing in the Erie County Clerk’s office.
The Transit Drive-In Made a Big Change This Month
Summer is starting to wind down and we know better than anywhere (Western New York) that the cold weather can come quickly and once it's here, it takes a hold for a few months. However, there is still plenty of time to enjoy the warm weather in Western New York....
