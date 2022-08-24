ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

spectrumlocalnews.com

Egyptian Festival returns to North Tonawanda this weekend

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Egypt may be thousands of miles away, but this weekend you can get a taste of the country's ancient culture right in Western New York. On Friday, volunteers at St. Mary & St. Moses Coptic Orthodox Church are preparing for the 13th annual Egyptian Festival.
NORTH TONAWANDA, NY
wbfo.org

Buffalo, What's Next?: Friday Producers’ Picks

Our weekly "Producers' Picks " program features highlights of earlier interviews with award winning art administrator Thembi Duncan, on identity and Black casting in theatre and film. Former elected official Betty Jean Grant looks at economic development, Warren Galloway on the GOP and race after this week's primary election. Also, lecturer Vicki Math on art and social studies education, and Jacqueline Cherry from the African American Cultural Center talks about dance and healing.
BUFFALO, NY
Buffalo, NY
Society
Buffalo, NY
Entertainment
City
Buffalo, NY
wbfo.org

Buffalo, What's Next?: Equality and Diversity in Education of Young and Old

Then Desiree Williams, a Buffalo mother and school psychologist who wrote “ Brilliant Brown Babies” a picture book showcasing how special it is to be a child of color will talk with Brigid Jaipaul-Valenza about why such a book is necessary and about education in general. And her young son Cortland might even join in.
BUFFALO, NY
Lite 98.7

The Ultimate Fall Town In New York State

There really isn’t a better place for the autumn months than the northeast. From the Adirondacks to the northern parts of New England, the entire region is perfect for late September through October. New York State in particular is phenomenal for the fall. We have perfect fall foliage, tons...
ELLICOTTVILLE, NY
#Dance#Election Local#Suny Buffalo State#Racism#Gop
WKBW-TV

7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: August 26 - August 28

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — We're headed into the final weekend of August but there is no shortage of family-friendly events taking place across the region. The Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts will take place Saturday and Sunday on Elmwood Avenue in Buffalo. There will be 170 artists, four stages with music, dance and puppetry, food, a KidsFest and more. You can find more information here.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Another Reporter Is Leaving TV Station In Buffalo, New York

Another familiar face on your television will soon be gone. On the heels that Wake Up reporter Gabby Mediak is leaving WIVB this week, another reporter also announced that they will be leaving the station. Kayla Green announced on her Twitter page that this Friday will be her last day...
Entertainment
Entertainment
Society
Society
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Syracuse.com

NY state workers joked about stealing $1.6M unemployment benefit

Albany, N.Y. — A former state Department of Labor employee pleaded guilty to federal criminal charges Thursday, admitting that he and a co-worker used their computer access privileges and inside knowledge to steal more than $1.6 million in pandemic-related unemployment insurance benefits. Wendell C. Giles, 51, who has ties...
ALBANY, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Shea’s announces reorganization of management roles

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Shea’s Performing Arts Center Board of Trustees announced a reorganization of roles within management on Thursday. President Michael Murphy has accepted a new role that will expand his work with the board “in furtherance of Shea’s’ short- and long-term visions.” Director of Operations Robert Brunschmid will expand his work to […]
BUFFALO, NY
thevillagerny.com

Era Ends in Bemus Point, NY: 142 Years in the Family

Hotel Lenhart defied the odds. When George Anson Johnston, Jr. died in 2001, management of the Hotel Lenhart passed to his niece and nephew, Bebe Johnston and John Lenhart Johnston, Jr. and John’s wife Deborah, from the third generation to the fourth. Bebe and John’s parents, John and Jane Johnston, managed the hotel with George until they passed away in 1999 and 2000. Only three percent of family-owned businesses survive into the fourth generation.
BEMUS POINT, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Important Deadline Approaching For Gun Owners In Western New York

There is a deadline looming here in New York State regarding firearms and, more specifically, handguns. Governor Hochul has previously announced that new laws and regulations will be put in to place as of September 1st here in the Empire State. At this point, it isn't all that clear exactly what the regulations might be and how the changes will be implemented and that is why Erie County is extending hours.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
2 On Your Side

Jemal buys 525 Main Street building and plans renovations

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Douglas Jemal has bought his fifth Main Street property along the eastern side of the downtown’s 500 block. Jemal, through his Jemals Heiney LLC affiliate, paid $774,000 for the two-story, 7,800-square-foot building at 525 Main St., buying it from Vendome Theater Lofts LLC, according to an Aug. 25 filing in the Erie County Clerk’s office.
BUFFALO, NY

