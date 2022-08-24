ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
KRMG

Officials: Arizona woman sentenced to 30 months in prison for mailing meth

MADISON, Wis. — An Arizona woman was sentenced to 30 months in prison for mailing meth, according to officials. According to a news release from the Department of Justice U.S. Attorney’s Office of Western District of Wisconsin, Krista Sparks, 28, from Phoenix, Arizona, was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison for trafficking methamphetamine and money laundering. The DOJ said that Sparks pleaded guilty to the charges back on May 24.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime
KRMG

Oklahoma executes James Coddington for 1997 hammer killing

McALESTER, Okla. — (AP) — Oklahoma executed a man Thursday for a 1997 killing, despite a recommendation from the state's Pardon and Parole Board that his life be spared. James Coddington, 50, received a lethal injection at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester and was pronounced dead at 10:16 a.m. Gov. Kevin Stitt declined to commute Coddington's sentence to life in prison without parole and rejected his petition for clemency. Coddington was the fifth Oklahoma inmate to be put to death since the state resumed executions last year.
MCALESTER, OK
KRMG

Arizona Customs and Border Protection officers find about 14,000 fentanyl pills hidden in crutches

NOGALES, Ariz. — Arizona Customs and Border Protection officers have found about 14,000 fentanyl pills hidden in crutches that belonged to a pedestrian. According to a Twitter post by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Nogales director, Michael W. Humphries, said that on August 23, CBP officers were conducting an inspection when one of the officers thought the crutches were “excessively heavy.”
NOGALES, AZ
KRMG

Mississippi flooding forces evacuations at assisted living facility

NEW YORK — Torrential rain has pounded Mississippi, sparking flooding and forcing evacuations from an assisted living home and a day care. Dozens of seniors were evacuated Wednesday from the Peach Tree Village assisted living facility in Brandon, Mississippi, just outside of Jackson, after fast-moving waters rose halfway up the doors, officials said. Firefighters pulled residents to safety by using ropes to cross the waist-deep waters.
BRANDON, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRMG

Newspaper publisher cries foul over political ad arrest

CONCORD, N.H. — (AP) — The publisher of a weekly newspaper in New Hampshire is accusing the state attorney general’s office of government overreach after she was arrested on charges that she published advertisements for local races without properly marking them as political advertising. The six misdemeanor...
LONDONDERRY, NH
KRMG

At $249 per day, prison stays leave ex-inmates deep in debt

HARTFORD, Conn. — (AP) — Two decades after her release from prison, Teresa Beatty feels she is still being punished. When her mother died two years ago, the state of Connecticut put a lien on the Stamford home she and her siblings inherited. It said she owed $83,762 to cover the cost of her 2 1/2 year imprisonment for drug crimes.
CONNECTICUT STATE
KRMG

Flash flooding: Toddlers rescued, fish flop in parking lot

JACKSON, Miss. — (AP) — Law enforcement officers in central Mississippi carried toddlers out of a flooded day care center after storms dumped rain that caused creeks to overflow, and forecasters said the threat from heavy downpours was spreading Thursday. The Rankin County Sheriff's Department posted video on...
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
KRMG

Wisconsin AG to AP: Election worker threats to be prosecuted

MADISON, Wis. — (AP) — Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul vowed to aggressively prosecute anyone who attacks or harasses election workers in the key swing state this fall and proclaimed his faith in the state's election system as clerks report rising concerns about potential threats due to misinformation about elections.
WISCONSIN STATE
KRMG

Abrams, Georgia Democrats aiming to replicate 2020 success

COLUMBUS, Ga. — (AP) — Four years ago, Georgia Democrats had a contested primary for governor because the party's old guard didn’t believe in Stacey Abrams. She routed their alternative and, in a close general election loss, established herself as de facto party boss in a newfound battleground state.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy