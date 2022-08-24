Read full article on original website
Police: Michigan man called in bomb threats to his own home
Police: Michigan man called in bomb threats to his own home Officers said Robert Edward Nelson Jr. called in the threats to falsely implicate someone with whom he had disagreements. (NCD)
Video shows Florida woman perform ballet, folk dance during sobriety test
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida woman was charged with driving under the influence after newly released video from police shows her appearing to dance during a traffic stop. The video, just released by the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, shows Amy Harrington’s sobriety test after she was pulled over...
Police: Maryland woman allegedly ran over, killed her boyfriend
BRANDYWINE, Md. — A woman from Maryland allegedly ran over and killed her boyfriend, police say. In a news release, the Prince George’s County Police Department said that on Saturday at around 8:45 p.m., officers were called out to a house after a report that a person was trapped underneath a car.
‘A drunken act of stupidity’: Texas woman accused of randomly shooting at homes
SAN ANTONIO — A Texas woman is accused of randomly firing gunshots toward homes in western Bexar County, with some of the bullets penetrating the wall of a child’s bedroom, authorities said. Genesis Amanie Rodriguez, 22, was arrested Friday and charged with deadly conduct with a firearm, a...
Air fryer stays on all night and causes fire in Florida home
Air fryer stays on all night and causes fire in Florida home The fire was started by an air fryer that was left on all night, Hernando County Fire and Emergency Services said. (NCD)
Border Patrol rescues infant, toddler abandoned by smugglers in Arizona desert
LUKEVILLE, Ariz. — Two small children who had been abandoned in the desert west of Lukeville, Arizona, were rescued Thursday by an agent with the Tucson Sector Border Patrol. A group of migrants who were arrested west of the Lukeville Port of Entry told an agent about the children,...
Officials: Arizona woman sentenced to 30 months in prison for mailing meth
MADISON, Wis. — An Arizona woman was sentenced to 30 months in prison for mailing meth, according to officials. According to a news release from the Department of Justice U.S. Attorney’s Office of Western District of Wisconsin, Krista Sparks, 28, from Phoenix, Arizona, was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison for trafficking methamphetamine and money laundering. The DOJ said that Sparks pleaded guilty to the charges back on May 24.
Grave problem: Heavy rains cause 100 plots to sink at Fort Bliss National Cemetery
FORT BLISS, Texas — Heavy rains in western Texas are not only affecting the living. This year’s inclement weather caused nearly 100 plots at Fort Bliss National Cemetery to sink into the ground, creating gaping holes. However, sunken graves are not unusual at the cemetery, according to facility...
Oklahoma executes James Coddington for 1997 hammer killing
McALESTER, Okla. — (AP) — Oklahoma executed a man Thursday for a 1997 killing, despite a recommendation from the state's Pardon and Parole Board that his life be spared. James Coddington, 50, received a lethal injection at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester and was pronounced dead at 10:16 a.m. Gov. Kevin Stitt declined to commute Coddington's sentence to life in prison without parole and rejected his petition for clemency. Coddington was the fifth Oklahoma inmate to be put to death since the state resumed executions last year.
Oklahoma Highway Patrol looking to be “America’s Best Looking Cruiser”
It may not be a car you want to see pull up behind you but you’ve got to admit patrol cars have style. Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) is hoping that style puts their patrol car ahead of the rest of the country’s patrol cars. OHP is hoping to...
Arizona Customs and Border Protection officers find about 14,000 fentanyl pills hidden in crutches
NOGALES, Ariz. — Arizona Customs and Border Protection officers have found about 14,000 fentanyl pills hidden in crutches that belonged to a pedestrian. According to a Twitter post by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Nogales director, Michael W. Humphries, said that on August 23, CBP officers were conducting an inspection when one of the officers thought the crutches were “excessively heavy.”
Mississippi flooding forces evacuations at assisted living facility
NEW YORK — Torrential rain has pounded Mississippi, sparking flooding and forcing evacuations from an assisted living home and a day care. Dozens of seniors were evacuated Wednesday from the Peach Tree Village assisted living facility in Brandon, Mississippi, just outside of Jackson, after fast-moving waters rose halfway up the doors, officials said. Firefighters pulled residents to safety by using ropes to cross the waist-deep waters.
Newspaper publisher cries foul over political ad arrest
CONCORD, N.H. — (AP) — The publisher of a weekly newspaper in New Hampshire is accusing the state attorney general’s office of government overreach after she was arrested on charges that she published advertisements for local races without properly marking them as political advertising. The six misdemeanor...
At $249 per day, prison stays leave ex-inmates deep in debt
HARTFORD, Conn. — (AP) — Two decades after her release from prison, Teresa Beatty feels she is still being punished. When her mother died two years ago, the state of Connecticut put a lien on the Stamford home she and her siblings inherited. It said she owed $83,762 to cover the cost of her 2 1/2 year imprisonment for drug crimes.
Flash flooding: Toddlers rescued, fish flop in parking lot
JACKSON, Miss. — (AP) — Law enforcement officers in central Mississippi carried toddlers out of a flooded day care center after storms dumped rain that caused creeks to overflow, and forecasters said the threat from heavy downpours was spreading Thursday. The Rankin County Sheriff's Department posted video on...
Mother bear, four cubs euthanized after breaking into Colorado home
ASPEN, Colo. — Officers with Colorado Parks and Wildlife euthanized five bears that broke into an Aspen home and rummaged through a kitchen. A mother bear and her cubs broke into a family’s home early Saturday morning, KUSA reported. “We were all home,” the homeowner told KUSA. “I...
Voting machine tampering points to concern for fall election
DENVER — (AP) — On the last day of voting in Colorado’s June primary, a poll worker sent to wipe down a voting machine found a concerning error message on its screen: “USB device change detected.”. The machine, used to mark ballots electronically, was taken out...
Wisconsin AG to AP: Election worker threats to be prosecuted
MADISON, Wis. — (AP) — Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul vowed to aggressively prosecute anyone who attacks or harasses election workers in the key swing state this fall and proclaimed his faith in the state's election system as clerks report rising concerns about potential threats due to misinformation about elections.
Abrams, Georgia Democrats aiming to replicate 2020 success
COLUMBUS, Ga. — (AP) — Four years ago, Georgia Democrats had a contested primary for governor because the party's old guard didn’t believe in Stacey Abrams. She routed their alternative and, in a close general election loss, established herself as de facto party boss in a newfound battleground state.
State Board of Education votes to not reconsider Tulsa Public Schools accreditation status
The Oklahoma State Board of Educated voted 3-2 Thursday to not reconsider the accreditation status of Tulsa Public Schools. Last month, the Board voted to downgrade TPS to ‘Accredited With Warning’ after it was presented with information from the Board’s attorney that the district had violated state law.
