Public Safety

Woman Drives 30 Miles Before Noticing Naked Stranger Asleep in Back Seat

By Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling
 3 days ago
Olly Curtis/Getty

A Rhode Island woman’s podcast bliss turned into nightmare fuel when she unknowingly drove 30 miles before noticing a naked man lying on the floor in the back of her car. Around midnight on Aug. 22, police arrived to a North Easton, Massachusetts, parking lot along Belmont Street where the woman had parked her Chevrolet Tahoe, according to a statement put out by Easton Police. Inside, officers found 21-year-old Jose Osorio, partially clothed, “with a pair of shorts around one leg and a shirt wrapped around one arm, leaving the rest of his body uncovered.” The man had reportedly climbed into her car and fell asleep an hour earlier, with police noting that he was “extremely intoxicated.” Osario, who had an outstanding warrant for breaking and entering, was arrested Monday under the same charge. The victim added that Osario had not threatened her and she wasn’t injured.

PUBLIC SAFETY
